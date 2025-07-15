Thai-Cambodian border closure disrupts trade, boosts Vietnamese imports

The closure of permanent border checkpoints at Ban Hat Lek and temporary border points in Trat province and other areas along the Thai-Cambodian border has led to significant disruptions for traders.

Both in the Koh Kong province of Cambodia and at the Ban Hat Lek border market, businesses have been affected. As a result, Cambodian traders are increasingly sourcing goods from Vietnam instead of Thailand.

Phornchai Limpolpipat, head of reception at Koh Kong Resort Hotel, revealed that the closure has lasted over 20 days, halting all exports to Cambodia. This has resulted in Thai products, such as those found in the Saothong Market in Koh Kong and the Ban Mai or Phum Themy markets, being unavailable.

Particularly affected are popular Thai instant noodles and snacks, which have completely disappeared from shelves due to the lack of supply.

Consequently, Cambodian traders have turned to Vietnamese products to fill the gap, as local Cambodian goods are not in high demand among Koh Kong residents. Additionally, other essential items previously imported from Thailand, such as oil and construction materials, are also missing from the markets.

Somchai Kimsroi, owner of a consumer goods store in Koh Kong and a convenience store at the Ban Hat Lek market, shared that he has temporarily closed his convenience store. The uncertainty surrounding when border restrictions might ease has left him unsure when he can reopen.

While some consumer goods stores remain open, they cannot send products to Koh Kong anymore. Previously, Thai goods were frequently ordered by traders in Koh Kong, but this is no longer the case.

Moreover, tourist traffic at the Ban Hat Lek border market has dwindled to almost none, leaving only a few locals to serve. Closing the store was deemed the best option under these circumstances.

There is growing concern about the future of Thai goods in Koh Kong and Cambodia. If the situation remains unchanged, there is a risk that some market segments could be permanently lost to Vietnamese products.

Although Vietnamese goods are generally less popular compared to their Thai counterparts, Cambodian traders have no choice but to source them as temporary substitutes. This situation requires the attention and action of Thai security forces to reassess and adapt to the current circumstances, reported KhaoSod.