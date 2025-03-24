Sour deal: China squeezes out 19 Thai products over safety fears

China has slammed the brakes on 19 Thai products, including sweetened condensed milk, citing safety concerns and labelling issues.

The move, part of a broader crackdown that saw 357 shipments from 38 countries rejected in January this year, has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s export sector.​

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) released data on February 19 detailing the rejected imports.

Among the top offenders, the United States led the pack with 83 rejected shipments (23.2%), predominantly alcoholic beverages and dietary supplements.

Malaysia followed with 36 shipments (10.1%), including bird’s nest products, while the Philippines saw 22 shipments (6.2%) turned away, mainly grain products.

Thailand ranked fourth, with 19 shipments (5.3%) rejected, notably sweetened condensed milk.

Denmark rounded out the top five with 18 shipments (5%), primarily meat products.​

The GACC cited several reasons for the rejections:​

Incorrect labelling (25.5%)​

Failure to meet China’s stringent food safety standards (17.9%)​

Discrepancies between certificates and product information (15.7%)​

Insufficient documentation (8.9%)​

Issues with overseas manufacturer registration (6.2%)​

This isn’t the first time Thai exports have faced scrutiny.

In December 2024, China suspended imports of sugar syrup and premixed powder from Thailand over factory hygiene concerns, leading to significant financial losses for Thai businesses.

By February 2025, losses were estimated at 2 billion baht (over US$59 million), double initial projections.

The ban left factories idle for over two months, with about 40,000 tonnes of syrup and premixed powder shipments returned to Thailand, compounding costs with shipping fees, transport expenses, and fines at Chinese ports. ​

The Thai Sugar Product Association urged the government to negotiate with Chinese authorities to lift the ban, but progress remains sluggish.

The association warns that failure to resolve these issues could reduce Thai sugar demand by 1 million metric tons, impacting domestic sugar prices and the livelihoods of many in the industry. ​

While specific details about all 19 banned products are not fully disclosed, notable examples include:​

Sugar Syrup and Premixed Powder: In December 2024, China suspended imports of these products from Thailand over factory hygiene concerns. This suspension has led to significant financial losses for Thai businesses, with estimates reaching up to US$60 million. Poultry Products: China re-imposed a ban on Thai poultry due to fears of bird flu contamination. All poultry and related products imported from Thailand after October 27 were subject to return or destruction, according to the ​China Economic Review Longans: Imports of Thai longans were indefinitely banned starting August 13, 2021, after Chinese authorities discovered mealybugs in shipments of the fruit. This ban significantly impacted Thai longan exports, as China was a major market, reported ​Fruitnet.

As China tightens its grip on import standards, Thai exporters are under pressure to elevate their game.

Ensuring compliance with China’s rigorous safety and labelling requirements is no longer optional—it’s essential to keep Thai products on Chinese shelves and safeguard the nation’s export economy.