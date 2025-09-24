Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water

Officials dispatch tankers while repairs on main pipe continue

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of BMA Facebook

A major road collapse outside a Bangkok hospital damaged a water main, cutting tap water supplies to 31 streets as local officials rushed to carry out repairs.

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) confirmed that a 1,200-millimetre-diameter pipe was badly damaged during the collapse near the hospital in the Dusit district. The rupture has left large parts of the city without water until further notice.

“The MWA apologises for the inconvenience caused to residents and businesses.”

The agency said that repairs were underway but would take time.

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

The disruption has hit 31 roads across the capital, stretching from Samsen and Ratchawithi to the tourist hotspot of Khao San Road. The full list of affected streets includes:

  • Phichai Road (Kattiyanin Intersection to Phichai Three-Way Intersection)

  • Sukhothai Road (Sukhothai Intersection to Chao Phraya River)

  • Ratchawithi Road (Sanghi Intersection to Chao Phraya River)

  • Sri Ayutthaya Road (Si Sao Thewet Intersection to Chao Phraya River)

  • Ratchadamnoen Klang Road (Phanfah Lilat Intersection to Phan Pipop Leela Intersection)

  • Ratchini Road (Phan Pipop Leela Intersection to Chao Phraya River)

  • Rambutri, Kraisi, Tanee, Khao San, Dinso, Tanaw, Krung Kasem, Thak Kasem, Visutthikasat, Phra Athit, Phra Sumeru and Chakrapong roads.

Officials said tankers have been dispatched to provide emergency water supplies to hospitals, businesses and households most severely affected.

The collapse, which occurred during construction work on the new MRT Purple Line, has also forced Vajira Hospital to suspend outpatient services for two days, redirecting patients to other facilities, reported The Nation.

The MWA urged residents to store water where possible and follow updates on its official channels. No timeline has yet been given for when normal service will resume.

Last Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal