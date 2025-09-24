Bangkok road collapse leaves 31 streets without tap water
Officials dispatch tankers while repairs on main pipe continue
A major road collapse outside a Bangkok hospital damaged a water main, cutting tap water supplies to 31 streets as local officials rushed to carry out repairs.
The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) confirmed that a 1,200-millimetre-diameter pipe was badly damaged during the collapse near the hospital in the Dusit district. The rupture has left large parts of the city without water until further notice.
“The MWA apologises for the inconvenience caused to residents and businesses.”
The agency said that repairs were underway but would take time.
The disruption has hit 31 roads across the capital, stretching from Samsen and Ratchawithi to the tourist hotspot of Khao San Road. The full list of affected streets includes:
-
Thahan Road (Saphan Daeng Intersection to Kiekkai Pier)
-
Samsen Road (Phibulsongkram Bridge to Norrathat Sathan Bridge)
-
Techawannit Road (Rama VI Road to Saphan Daeng Intersection)
-
Rama 5 Road (Saphan Daeng Intersection to Sukhothai Intersection)
-
Therd Damri Road (Klong Praba to Ranong 1 Alley)
-
Nakhon Chai Si Road (Ratchawat Intersection to Payap Pier)
-
Amnuay Songkram Road (Kasakorn Intersection to Bang Krabue Intersection)
-
Ratchasima Road (Suan Ruen Ruedee Intersection to Amnuay Songkram Road)
List continues below
-
Phichai Road (Kattiyanin Intersection to Phichai Three-Way Intersection)
-
Sukhothai Road (Sukhothai Intersection to Chao Phraya River)
-
Ratchawithi Road (Sanghi Intersection to Chao Phraya River)
-
Sri Ayutthaya Road (Si Sao Thewet Intersection to Chao Phraya River)
-
Ratchadamnoen Klang Road (Phanfah Lilat Intersection to Phan Pipop Leela Intersection)
-
Ratchini Road (Phan Pipop Leela Intersection to Chao Phraya River)
-
Rambutri, Kraisi, Tanee, Khao San, Dinso, Tanaw, Krung Kasem, Thak Kasem, Visutthikasat, Phra Athit, Phra Sumeru and Chakrapong roads.
Officials said tankers have been dispatched to provide emergency water supplies to hospitals, businesses and households most severely affected.
The collapse, which occurred during construction work on the new MRT Purple Line, has also forced Vajira Hospital to suspend outpatient services for two days, redirecting patients to other facilities, reported The Nation.
The MWA urged residents to store water where possible and follow updates on its official channels. No timeline has yet been given for when normal service will resume.
