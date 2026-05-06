Missing abbot confirms safety after disappearing since March

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 1:45 PM
203 1 minute read
Missing abbot confirms safety after disappearing since March | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พุทธ อภิวรรณ

A former abbot, who had been reported missing in Ayutthaya province since March, appeared at Bang Rak Police Station in Bangkok yesterday, May 5, and confirmed he was safe after leaving monkhood.

The former abbot, 58 year old Sombat Sirisuwanno from Sanam Chai Temple in Ayutthaya, had lost contact with temple staff and relatives on March 17.

According to earlier reports, Sombat left the temple on March 16 to collect his mentally ill son from Khon Kaen province before taking him to stay with his ex-wife in Ratchaburi province.

The driver accompanying him later told police that he dropped Sombat at a petrol station in Saraburi province, where the abbot reportedly continued travelling with another driver towards northern Thailand.

In mid-April, Sombat was reportedly seen walking along a roadside in Tak province before later boarding a bus to Phitsanulok province.

Missing Ayutthaya abbot
Photo via Facebook/ วัดสนามไชย ตำบลบ้านป้อม อยุธยา

The disappearance attracted attention in Ayutthaya, with a businessman operating near Sanam Chai Temple offering a reward of 10,000 baht for information leading to Sombat’s whereabouts. Despite the efforts, he remained missing for several weeks.

Yesterday, officers at Bang Rak Police Station confirmed that Sombat arrived at the station wearing white clothing after leaving monkhood. He requested that officers officially record that he was safe.

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Sombat reportedly told police that he had been living in roadside forest areas during his disappearance, but could no longer endure mosquito bites and harsh living conditions.

The former abbot also informed officers that money of around 100,000 baht belonging to the temple, which he had taken with him before disappearing, had not been used.

Missing abbot appears at Bangkok police station
Photo via Facebook/ พุทธ อภิวรรณ

Bangkok police later coordinated with investigators from Ayutthaya Police Station, who are overseeing the missing person case. Officers from Ayutthaya subsequently travelled to Bangkok to take Sombat for further questioning regarding the reasons behind his disappearance.

Previous reports about the Ayutthaya abbot’s disappearance indicated that temple workers and residents considered Sombat a dedicated monk who had worked extensively on the temple’s development and had not previously shown wrongdoings.

Some locals speculated that pressure related to changes in temple management and financial debt may have contributed to his decision to leave. However, police have not confirmed those claims.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 1:45 PM
203 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.