Narathiwat unrest: suspicious sedan fire follows explosion

Chaos continues in Narathiwat as a suspicious sedan is set on fire in Rueso district, luring rangers to inspect the scene after a morning explosion.

At 8.56pm yesterday, July 5, paramilitary rangers from Company 4608 were alerted by the village head of Moo 5, Bue Cho village, Sao subdistrict, Rueso district, Narathiwat province, about a sedan being set ablaze along the roadside, approximately 300 metres from the Balo Bridge. Officials were deployed to investigate.

Preliminary investigations revealed the car had no owner present and was abandoned before being set on fire. It is suspected to be an act to provoke unrest following an earlier incident when insurgents planted a bomb targeting rangers from Company 4516 in Ra-ngae district, Narathiwat, injuring two officers.

Later in the evening, another violent incident occurred when gunmen shot and killed the younger brother of a volunteer defence corps member while he was riding his motorcycle home in Pattani province, reported KhaoSod.

Regarding the burnt vehicle, reports suggest it might be a Nissan Celsea, grey bronze in colour, with the registration number 1 กอ 397. Security forces had previously issued warnings about suspicious vehicles and potential car bomb threats after receiving intelligence that insurgents were acquiring sedans to carry out attacks.

In similar news, a female territorial defence volunteer narrowly survived a car bomb attack in Pattani province on March 17. The blast caused extensive damage to her vehicle, which quickly caught fire.

The incident occurred at 10am in Moo 2, Ban Cho Kapo, Karubi subdistrict of Mueang district, as the volunteer, identified as Suriyanee, was driving from her home to work.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, while drone-assisted preliminary investigations revealed severe rear-end damage to her red Suzuki Swift. Fire crews were also deployed to bring the vehicle blaze under control.

Suriyanee was able to escape the vehicle before the flames grew more intense, but sustained shrapnel wounds to her back.