Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road

Emergency crews clear debris as motorists face early delays

Published: October 31, 2025, 1:33 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Traffic on Patong Hill was reduced to one lane after a tree and a power pole fell onto a main road during the early hours, prompting an emergency response.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.18am today, October 31, when a motorist alerted Patong Police to the fallen debris on Phra Barami Road, near the notorious landslide curve on Patong Hill.

Under the direction of Patong Police Chief Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, officers rushed to the scene to manage traffic and ensure safety. With only one lane open, traffic was reduced to a crawl as vehicles were carefully directed around the obstruction.

Municipal workers from Patong Municipality, along with officials from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and other agencies, were quickly deployed to the site to remove the fallen tree and repair the damaged electrical infrastructure.

By mid-morning, the debris was cleared and power crews had secured the lines, allowing the road to fully reopen. Police confirmed that traffic flow had returned to normal, but they urged drivers to remain cautious on Patong Hill, particularly during wet or stormy conditions when landslides and fallen trees are more likely.

Motorists were temporarily advised to avoid the area while the cleanup operation was underway.

“This is a high-risk area, especially during rainy weather. Drivers should exercise caution when travelling over Patong Hill.”

Officers thanked all responding agencies and members of the public for their swift cooperation, which helped restore road safety with minimal delays.

This morning’s disruption came just one day after Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn ordered a full overhaul of the long-stalled Patong Tunnel project, which is aimed at providing a safer and more efficient alternative route between Kathu and Patong, reported The Phuket News.

The repeated road issues along Patong Hill, often involving landslides, collapsed trees, or poor visibility, have intensified calls for the tunnel’s swift construction, with locals growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of long-term solutions.

