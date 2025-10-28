Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash

Petch Petpailin
Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Photo via Matichon

A Thai man yesterday, October 27, managed to prevent a road accident in Pathum Thani after his friend suffered a fatal heart attack while behind the wheel.

Officers from Khlong Luang Police Station were called to investigate the death of a 39 year old man at around 3pm. He reportedly passed away while driving on Phahonyothin Road in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of the man in the driver’s seat of a white SUV parked in the right lane of the road. His friend, identified as Kittiwet, who was travelling with him, stood nearby waiting to give his statement to the police.

Kittiwet told officers that he and his friend were travelling from Lop Buri to Bangkok to collect a new car for their employer. His friend had been driving, while Kittiwet sat beside him.

According to Kittiwet, the driver suddenly lost consciousness. Though shocked, he managed to compose himself, grab the steering wheel, and guide the car safely along the road.

Thai man hit by fatal heart attack while driving
Photo via Matichon

Kittiwet slowed the vehicle and used his hand to press the brake until it came to a stop. He added that another motorist noticed something was wrong and drove behind them to block traffic and signal other drivers.

He immediately contacted rescue workers and police to provide first aid and transport his friend to the hospital. Unfortunately, his friend was already pronounced dead at the scene.

He was reportedly suffering from a heart condition and is believed to have had a fatal heart attack while driving.

Driver dies from heart attack while driving on Pathum Thani road
Kittiwet | Photo via Channel 7

However, the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Police transferred the body to Thammasat University Hospital’s forensic department for a detailed autopsy.

In a related story reported in January, a Thai driver who crashed his SUV into a motorcycle in Bangkok, killing a six year old boy, blamed the incident on a congenital illness. He claimed he lost consciousness behind the wheel and could not remember what had happened.

