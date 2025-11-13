Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

Thailand has approved a one-year extension allowing undocumented migrant workers from neighbouring countries to stay and work legally in the country.

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong announced the measure this week, confirming that it applies to Laotian, Myanmar, and Vietnamese workers who are either overstaying their residence or work permits or entered the country illegally but wish to become part of the formal workforce.

The policy grants eligible workers an additional year to stay and regularise their employment status. Trinuch said the goal is to encourage undocumented workers to enter the formal system, where they can obtain proper identification and legal protections.

She added that personal identification must be recorded for all applicants, and children under 18 years old accompanying their parents must be enrolled in a health insurance scheme tied to licensed healthcare providers.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, acting director-general of the Department of Employment, explained that the grace period will be implemented following formal announcements by both the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour. He urged those eligible to contact local employment offices or reach out via the Ministry of Labour hotline for guidance.

The move comes shortly after the government delayed a similar policy aimed at nearly 100,000 Cambodian workers. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul postponed the initiative, citing national security concerns and challenges in identity verification.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wannapong Kotcharak, permanent secretary of the ministry, said a nationwide survey is now underway to accurately assess the number of Cambodian workers still present in Thailand. This will help distinguish between those who have returned home and those still working in key sectors like agriculture, construction, and fruit harvesting—industries that are highly dependent on migrant labour, reported Bangkok Post.

In a related development, Trinuch also presided over the signing of a new memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, November 11. The agreement opens up more than 3,600 temporary job placements for students during school breaks, aiming to equip them with hands-on experience, essential skills, and workplace readiness for future employment.