Bangkok’s new city plan expected by 2027 amid zoning changes

Communities await clarity on how revisions will reshape daily life

Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 2, 2025
Bangkok's new city plan expected by 2027 amid zoning changes
Bangkok’s updated city plan is anticipated to be implemented in 2027, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). Initially drafted in 2013 and set for enforcement in 2019, the plan was postponed by the Ministry of Interior for further reviews on water and environmental zoning.

Deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon stated that the fourth revision of the city plan is 70% complete. It will be submitted to the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT) later this month.

The DPT had advised against excessive changes to the 2013 version, which had been fully reviewed and approved. Adjustments to the draft are made cautiously to align with government policy, academic advice, and public feedback.

Public hearings have highlighted key issues such as cancelling or resizing certain roads, updating land-use designations, expanding green spaces, and introducing new zoning measures. These suggestions will be implemented only if they meet all three criteria.

The subsequent steps include finalising land-use colour codes and conducting further public consultations before submission to the DPT’s urban planning panel. If approved, the plan will proceed to the Bangkok Provincial Planning Committee and be made publicly available for 90 days for stakeholders to voice objections or request changes. The final version is expected to be formalised by 2027.

As Governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s first term ends in mid-2026, the 2013 city plan will continue to guide Bangkok’s development until the new plan is adopted. This may lead to inconsistencies with the city’s current transformation, Wisanu noted.

Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij commended the BMA on Facebook for its recent community work, including prompt responses to traffic safety issues and proactive flood prevention. However, he expressed concern over amendments to zoning laws, fearing they may legitimise previously illegal high-rise developments, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, the Transport Ministry is exploring the relocation of Bangkok’s inter-provincial bus hubs to Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal to improve links with the city’s mass transit network.

