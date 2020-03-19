Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion
Yesterday, the Airports of Thailand (AoT) board gave tacit approval of a master plan for the third-phase development of Don Mueang International airport costing an estimated of 39 billion baht. The expansion arrangements includes, increase of the airport’s capacity to 40 million passengers a year (currently 30 million a year), a 3.4 kilometre automated people mover system (APM), new car park buildings and a junction terminal offering retail shop space.
Don Mueang was the location of the one and only Bangkok international airport until Suvarnabhumi was opened in 2006. Don Mueang then became the defacto hub for many domestic and international budget airlines.
The new junction terminal plans will cover 100,000 square metres and include commercial space to boost the airport’s non-aviation income by 40% to 50%.
The new APM system will support the airport’s capacity to handle increasing passenger and should also ease crowding and congestion at the airport, which has been effecting traffic jams on the adjacent Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
The AoT board has also approved the outcome of bidding for duty-free counters at Don Mueang airport. Winning the bid King Power Development will be operating the duty-free pick-up counters for 10 years and three months, from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2032. (Surprise, surprise!)
According to a source, the development plan will be submitted to the Transport Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council for review before it goes to the cabinet for approval. Changes to the project will be included in the environmental impact assessment report. The bidding for the third-phase development project is expected to take place within this year at the earliest.
On another current matter, the board has also proposed relief measures to help airlines cushion the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The proposed measures include a 50% cut in landing fees and parking fees for domestic flights and international flights from and to countries heavily affected by the virus outbreak. However, the proposal will have to be approved by the cabinet before it takes effect. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Tuk-tuk driver assaults Grab driver in Bangkok
Another Thai tuk tuk driver has been caught out trying to defend his ‘turf’. Tuk Tuk driver Ek has been charged with assaulting a grab car driver after dropping off passengers in front of a mall on Ratchadapisek Road, Bangkok.
After the incident went viral online, Police Colonel Purit Jintranan invited both drivers for a talking at the Huai Khwang station, north of the Bangkok CBD.
After discussing the events, which occurred on March 11 and 12, Tuk Tuk driver Ek has now been charged with 4 different violations, including ‘kicking’ the Grab driver, and will be sent to prison today. However the Grab Car driver has asked the police to let Ek go and “forgive him”. He didn’t press charges. But police maintain that “there will be no mercy” and Ek will have to go to prison and investigate his legal options from there.
Admitting that he attacked the Grab car driver, Ek believes that the Grab drivers “are showing bad intentions towards local taxis and tuk tuks in the area”. He maintained that there are “no taxi mafias in the area” and was where he was consistently waiting for passengers. Ek said that he “wished that the other drivers acting as mafia in more developed areas (in town) would disappear because as a driver he is working a clean honest job just like the Grab drivers”.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com | INN News
Bangkok
30 year old woman jumps from 14th floor in Nonthaburi
Police are still investigating an incident in Nonthaburi, just west of Bangkok. Yesterday at 7:30pm, 30 year old Thanaporn jumped from the 14th floor “from fear of getting arrested by police officers” in a Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Nonthaburi.
Thanaporn was wanted for attempted murder of her sister and two other relatives earlier this month.
Earlier in March she had thrown acid over her elder sister and two other relatives. Rom Klao police department issued a warrant for Room 14/52 on the 14 floor of Building C5, after discovering that the victim was in hiding there.
Fearing being arrested, Thanaporn decided to jump out of a window, surviving with severely injuries to her head and a broken leg. She was rushed to the local Chollaprathan hospital.
39 year old Ratchaneeporn, the owner of the fruit shop, says that she heard the sound of something heavy landing on the awning of her shop. The body of the woman who had jumped, landed on top of a 7-Eleven staffer who was walking past at the time, though fortunately she was only slightly injured.
SOURCE: 77khoed.com
SOURCE: 77khoed.com

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Property
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Bangkok is never short on luxury condominiums, and one new project keeps overtaking the others, in terms of price and amenities. Here are the 10 most expensive condominium units in Bangkok for sale, in 2020. The most expensive condominium on the list is priced at 650 million baht (20 million US$). Which one is for you?
No.1 98 Wireless – up to 650 million baht (20 million US$)
This condominium is Sansiri’s flagship project on Wireless Road, a prestigious tree-lined boulevard in the luxurious residential-diplomatic district, with BTS Ploenchit station and the American embassy, nearby. The condominium sits on a rare freehold that is very hard to acquire. The most expensive unit you can buy right now is the duplex penthouse at 650 million baht (948 sq m).
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 685,654 baht
No.2 Supalai Icon Sathorn – up to 280 million baht (8.85 million US$)
This Supalai condominium on Sathorn Road was developed after the company auctioned the land at a staggering price, from the Australian embassy, which moved to Wireless Road. The project sits in Sathorn, Bangkok’s CBD, halfway between MRT Lumphini and BTS Chong Nonsi stations. The most expensive unit available is the large 5-bedroom duplex (970 sq m) at 289.031 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 289,031 baht
No. 3 The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok – up to 213.3 million baht(6.73 million US$)
This riverside hotel-managed condominium claims the third place with its 360 sq m penthouse, overlooking the Chao Phraya river. This super luxury condo is developed by The ICONSIAM Superlux Residences and managed by Mandarin Oriental.
It is located on the west side of the river banks, next to ICONSIAM luxury shopping center with BTS Gold Line built (arguably) especially for them. The condominium comes with stunning river views that attract ultra-luxury neighbours like Millennium Hilton hotel and The Peninsula Bangkok.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 561,316 baht
No. 4 Four Seasons Private Residences – up to 178 million baht (5.63 million US$)
This prestigious address is another hotel-managed riverfront residence. The condominium is developed by Country Group Development and located on the east side of the river, a more prime area than the west. The most expensive units available are the 5-bedroom, 499 sq m unit at 178 million. Two units are for sale, now. The condominium sits on the King’s private land, so you can only buy them leasehold.
- Type of ownership: leasehold
- Price per sq m: 356,713 baht
No. 5 The Monument Thong Lor – up to 152 million baht (4.8 million US$)
This luxury project by Sansiri focuses on providing generous spaces and a feel of living in a spacious villa. 2.4 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor, this condominium is best for people who prefer private cars over public mass transit. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 509 sq m penthouse at 152 million baht. 1 unit is available. The most expensive unit, however, is the 662 sq m duplex penthouse, which has been sold. This condominium also welcomes small dogs.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 300,000 baht
No. 6 Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok – up to 150 million baht (4.74 million US$)
This branded residence is a luxury freehold condominium overlooking the Chao Phraya river bend. The condominium is managed by the global hotel chain Banyan Tree, which founded its first resort Banyan Tree Phuket in Bang Tao Bay, Phuket. The most expensive unit for sale is the 4-bedroom duplex at 150 million baht (420 sq m).
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 357,270 baht
No. 7 Saladaeng One – up to 144.5 million baht (4.57 million US$)
This luxury condominium is developed by SC Asset, a property firm in which the exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his family own a controlling stake. It is conveniently located opposite the lush Lumpini Park with easy access to Bangkok’s financial district. The most expensive unit available is the 413 sq m penthouse priced at 144.5 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 350,000 baht
No. 8 TELA Thonglor – up to 140 million baht (4.42 million US$)
This ultimate-class condominium is developed by Gaysorn Property, who also owns luxury shopping mall, Gaysorn Plaza. This condominium is located in the vibrant Thong Lor district (Soi 13), 1.2 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor. The most expensive unit available now is the 425 sq m 4-bedroom duplex.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 329,257 baht
No. 9 Khun By Yoo – up to 139 million baht (4.39 million US$)
This condominium is developed by Sansiri in collaboration with YOO studio and the iconic designer Philip Starck, who also curated furniture pieces to create an unconventional character for this residence. This stylish condominium sits opposite of TELA Thonglor, and its most expensive unit available now is the 294 sq m penthouse at 139 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 472,789 baht
No. 10 Marque Sukhumvit – up to 135 million baht (4.27 million US$)
Marque Sukhumvit is developed by Major Development and is one of the tallest buildings on Sukhumvit road. The condominium is ideally located, just 50 meters from BTS Phrom Phong, and a few minutes from luxury shopping centers such as The EmQuartier and The Emporium. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 400 sq m penthouse.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 337,500 baht

