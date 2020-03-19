image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus

Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Some tourists are stranded and worried about their overstay - Culture Trip
    • follow us in feedly

There are a growing number of tourists who are becoming stranded in Thailand as their home countries raise the drawbridge and lockdown their borders. Many European countries have started sealing their borders to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus and other countries, closer to home, are starting to act as well. Last weekend Malaysia virtually locked down its borders. Thailand is still allowing tourists and visitors from some countries to arrive.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says they are “seeking a reprieve” for some of the estimated 500,000 tourists who will, at no fault of their own, end up overstaying their tourist visa. He says the request for a temporary “clemency” is for humanitarian purposes.

“Long-stay guests can also help keep local businesses running during this tough time.”

The Minister noted that many of the stranded tourists are long-stay elderly travellers from Germany, Italy and Russia.

“They spend their winters here. They came to Thailand before the virus hit their hometowns and decided not to return home. They fear not receiving sufficient healthcare upon returning home.”

One after another, European countries have been locking down their borders since the weekend and flights continue to be cancelled. The situation is making it impossible for tourists to return home.

Minister Phiphat told the Bangkok Post that he is going to discuss the matter with the Interior Ministry and Immigration Bureau. He says he plans to seek a temporary reprieve for these tourists as well as visa extensions for those whose countries have been affected. He will also ask the authorities not to blacklist overstayers.

Anecdotally, The Thaiger has received many messages in the past three days where frantic tourists, worried about overstaying their visas, are being charged full overstay fees and being rejected extensions if their legal visa stay limit has already been reached. Visitors from many countries can get a tourist visa for 30 days (some more, some less) and are fined 500 baht for every day they overstay their visa. Offenders can be deported or blacklisted.

Mr Phiphat said the request is for humanitarian purposes, adding that long-stay guests can also help keep local businesses running during this tough time. However, he admitted this is a “delicate” issue and could lead to future concerns about national security, according to Bangkok Post.

SOURCE: Bangkok PostThai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Many tourists were lining up at Patong Immigration in Phuket yesterday with officials unable to offer them any relief to their overstay conundrums.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus

7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’

Anukul

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’ | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: The Straits Times

The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.

Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement…

“The central bank is requiring banks to rehearse internal operations so-called business continuity plans (BCPs), for several scenarios related to virus outbreak disruptions. Banks need to ensure that mobile banking will be available in an emergency. And as for branching services, they need to ensure hygienic and sanitation systems to contain the spread.”

Mr Kobsak say, the government’s soft loan measures through the Government Savings Bank up to 150 billion baht will help boost customers’ financial liquidity.

GH Bank president Chatchai Sirilai says “the seven services are considered crucial services that banks must continue operating and the bank’s BCP comprises three parts…

  • First, splitting staff at headquarters into at least two teams and shifts to ensure available employees if one team is infected
  • Second, allowing some employees at headquarters to work from home to reduce congestion.
  • Third, the bank will move its backup facilities online in case of a lockdown of headquarters to ensure that financial services remain available

Bangkok Bank executive chairman Deja Tulananda says “the bank has stepped up measures under the BCP and the bank has prepared readiness for business operations.”

Moreover, the central bank is letting banks offer additional financial assistance to customers affected by the outbreak to ease their financial burden on a case-by-case basis. Banks are offering debt restructuring to both individual and commercial clients, including a ‘grace period’ of extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing, interest rate cuts and also debt payment rescheduling. Read more about the power and water bill concessions HERE

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - The Nation

The Royal Thai Army this morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus . the Royal Thai Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of March.

A spokesman says the spraying, approved at a high-level meeting chaired by army chief Apirat Kongsompong, is performed by the Army Air Defense Artillery Unit and the Army Chemical Department, assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Trucks spray a disinfectant solution on roads that pass through crowded areas, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic jams. The cleaning is focussing on trading areas , transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – The Nation

The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of nightspots and entertainment venues to combat the outbreak.

An army spokesman says it is an “opportune time” to clean the streets and roads.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

World financial markets take stock of record losses

The Thaiger

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

World financial markets take stock of record losses | The Thaiger
PHOTO: World markets are having a rocky time - Malaysiakini

Global stock and oil markets plunged around the world yesterday (Wednesday) as enormous sums of stimulus, thrown at fragile economies, failed to offset concerns that the worsening Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic will tip the global economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was hit by more brutal losses to finish below the 20,000-point level for the first time since 2017. During yesterday afternoon (US time), the Dow Jones index fell so much that it erased all of the gains accumulated under US President Trump’s administration, although it closed slightly above that key level. The FTSE100 has just been chugging along for the past few days (below).

World financial markets take stock of record losses | News by The Thaiger

World financial markets take stock of record losses | News by The Thaiger

In European, both Paris and Frankfurt markets slumped more than 5%, while London slumped 4%, following Asian markets earlier trading.

World oil prices continued to spiral lower with New York’s WTI crude plunging 24% to US$20.37 per barrel, its lowest in nearly 20 years.

Officials in Washington have been preparing a US$1.3 trillion stimulus package that will include deferrals on tax payments and loans for small businesses that are being decimated by the economic shutdown. They’re also mulling immediate cash payments of US$1,000 to all Americans. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says they will provide relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until at least the end of April.

JPMorgan Chase have today speculated that US activity will shrink at least 14% in Q2, while Europe’s output would plunge 22%.

The moves by governments echo the US central bank interest rate cuts and pledges to make cash available to prevent a sudden collapse of financial markets.

The US$ has risen across the board, including against the Japanese yen which is usually seen as a safe haven investment in times of economic turbulence.

Sterling hit its lowest level against the US$ since 1985.

Some other currency comparisons today…

World financial markets take stock of record losses | News by The ThaigerWorld financial markets take stock of record losses | News by The ThaigerWorld financial markets take stock of record losses | News by The ThaigerWorld financial markets take stock of record losses | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: AFP

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก4 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending