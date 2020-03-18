Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports | The Thaiger

Economy
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
Airlines, international and domestic, have been hit hard with the impact on travel following the Coronavirus outbreak. Over the past month there’s been daily announcements of cancellations of flights and rescheduling to cope with border closures and daily changes in the coronavirus evolution.
The Thai Cabinet yesterday approved a relief package which had been proposed by the Transport Ministry for airlines struggling with the downscaling of flight schedules.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob announced that there would be a 50% reduction in landing and parking fees for all Thai and foreign planes from April 1 to December 31.
There will also be an extension of the reduction in jet fuel excise up to the end of this year, extended from September 30.
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, the Airports of Thailand president, says passenger numbers have crashed in recent weeks. In February there was already a 27.7% drop in passenger traffic, compared to the same month last year.
From March 1 to 16, the number fell 49% and was as low as 60% on some days.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%
The Cabinet has approved 17 billion baht in measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and drought. They plan on doing this by reducing water and electricity bills by 3% and returning deposits for installation of electricity meters.
The Thai cabinet meets every Tuesday at Government house in Bangkok.
During a ‘grace period’ of not more than six months, the cabinet has also approved extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing for rent, without interest.
The Energy Regulatory Commission is holding a meeting and announcing further details today. Under the measure to reduce power costs, the state will lower electricity charges for all types of users by 3% during April to June. It is expected to require a budget of 5.16 billion baht. The state water authorities will also cut charges for all types of users by 3% for three months, starting from the beginning of bill cycle of April.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus
BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market
35 billion baht is being injected into the local Thai financial markets in the wake of the impact from Covid-19 crisis. The Bank of Thailand say they are closely monitoring the local financial market and recognised “liquidity is tight in bond and US dollar exchange markets.”
BoT assistant governor Vachira Arromdee announced yesterday… “The BoT last week injected both short and long term government bonds valued at 35 billion baht.”
“Thailand’s central bank also injected money into the foreign exchange market to enhance liquidity of US dollars in the market,” according to The Nation.
Her announcement came as foreign investors made a net-sell of Thai bonds valued at 72.5 billion baht, year to date, as of March 16. Investors also dumped Thai shares, sending the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index into a downward spiral of more than 30% since early January.
GRAPHIC: xe.com
The Thai baht has weakened as well, today passing the threshold of 32 baht per US$.
The latest Thai central bank action is in line with global central banks, which are rescuing markets via bond purchases and rate cuts to prevent economies sliding into a recession due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SOURCE: The Nation
Economy
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Economists have urged the government to expand the fiscal deficit to up to 600 billion baht, while more stimulus packages are hopefully on course to counter the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand.
Secretary to the Council of Economic Ministers, Kobsak Pootrakool, says that the economic ministers would consider extra packages as relief for certain sectors, that were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The government had already implemented 14 measures on March 6, to counter the virus impacts, “but they may not be adequate”, according to Kobsak who is also deputy secretary-general of Political Affairs.
“The spread of the coronavirus is expected to end by the end of June and after that it would be a recovery phase for the economy.”
“Currently half of the foreign tourists visiting Thailand last year, still visited this year, but they are all expected to leave sooner, resulting in an even larger impact on the already reeling tourism industry.”
“If things go as forecast, the Thai economy will return to normal in the fourth quarter of this year. However, the government has to closely monitor the situation as Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and the US has declared a national emergency in its efforts to deal with the infections.”
Read more HERE.
“The virus outbreak could stay with us for the whole year, then we have to think about how we could do more to fix up the economy.”
The tourism industry, which accounts for 15-18%. Thailand will be hit hard as the number of tourists could drop by 50%, or more, in the first 6 month.
“Then it will slowly recover in the third and fourth quarters and lower oil prices will have little positive impact on growth. For the full year, the number of visitors are expected to drop by 25% over 2020”
Meanwhile, director of the Economic and Business Research Centre at Rangsit University, Anusorn Tamajai, says that the Bank of Thailand may need to introduce quantitative easing, or bond purchases in the next few months.
He says the central bank may need to inject large liquidity into the market to support businesses as the Central Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have been doing. The Thai central bank may also need to drastically cut policy rate.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
