Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

Other elderly victims also believed lies, gave suspect money

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
138 2 minutes read
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht
Photo via TNews and Matichon

A Thai actor faked royal family ties and swindled over 10 million baht from an 87 year old retired teacher, claiming his mother was suffering from cancer.

The elderly victim, Samai, sought assistance from non-profit organisation Saimai Survive after the significant loss shattered her retirement plans. The suspect, Karn, was a supporting actor in a Thai television drama series and also claimed to be a Mom Luang, a noble title granted to the great-grandchildren of a king.

Samai stated that she first met Karn in 2019 when she was teaching at a school in Bangkok. Karn visited the school as a volunteer and participated in numerous activities to support children’s education.

He frequently mentioned that his father was a high-ranking police officer and trainer at the Royal Police Cadet Academy and often showed photographs of himself in an official white uniform adorned with various decorations and medals.

Related Articles

Karn’s identification card clearly displayed the Mom Luang title, which led Samai and other teachers to trust him. The school board held him and his family in high regard and allowed him to play a prominent role in several school events.

Fake royal family member swindles millions from old victim
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

His fraudulent actions reportedly began in 2021, when Karn borrowed 300,000 baht from Samai, claiming it was needed for his mother’s cancer treatment. He continued to borrow money on two more occasions, each time for 300,000 baht, stating that his mother had not yet recovered.

Samai said she agreed to lend him the money because Karn appeared trustworthy due to his claimed noble lineage and television career.

She gradually transferred more money to Karn upon his requests until her remaining savings of 3.5 million baht were completely depleted. She even handed over her gold necklace and other jewellery, bringing the total financial damage to approximately 10 million baht.

Thai actor swindles 10 million baht from retired teacher
The suspect’s fake ID card | Photo via One 31

Samai later discovered that all of Karn’s claims about his royal family ties were fabricated. He forged an identification card and concocted an entirely false background.

After confronting Karn in an attempt to recover her money and valuables, Karn allegedly promised to repay her by the end of the month.

Samai has not yet filed a police report, hoping he will honour his promise. However, she insisted that she would take legal action if repayment is not made as promised.

Thai old woman loses over 10 million baht to fake royal family member
Photo via Channel 3

Samai added that she was not the only victim; other teachers at the same school also believed Karn’s deceit and gave him money. One teacher, Phitsamai, ignored Samai’s warnings and continued to support Karn financially.

Karn’s father, who resides in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen, denied any knowledge of his son’s fraudulent activities and claimed he is also unable to contact Karn since the scandal emerged.

Latest Thailand News
Teen found driving mum&#8217;s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Teen found driving mum’s car in chains in Nakhon Ratchasima

9 minutes ago
Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht Bangkok News

Thai actor poses as royal family to swindle old woman out of 10 million baht

28 minutes ago
Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses Business News

Thai Smile shuts down after a decade of losses

2 hours ago
Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao Road deaths

Driver injured as paper boxes fall from truck in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices Business News

Thailand sukiyaki price war heats up as restaurants slash prices

2 hours ago
Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase Crime News

Police arrest drug suspect after dramatic Nonthaburi chase

2 hours ago
Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco Bangkok News

Thai Customs seize 700 plus tonnes of toxic waste from Morocco

2 hours ago
Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover Thailand News

Full steam ahead! Thai transport tsar fast-tracks mega makeover

2 hours ago
Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer Thailand News

Good deed turns violent: Thai woman attacked after helping naked wanderer

3 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision Bangkok News

Mother and daughter die in Bangkok cement truck collision

3 hours ago
Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced Phuket News

Phuket’s election results are in: 10 new mayors announced

3 hours ago
Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Blaze of rage! Fire guts bedroom after bitter family feud in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue Thailand News

Thailand, Cambodia to resolve border dispute through dialogue

3 hours ago
Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal Crime News

Thai man stabs grocery store owner 31 times, claiming romantic betrayal

3 hours ago
Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier Pattaya News

Smashed! Drunken row ends in bottle attack on disabled soldier

3 hours ago
Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal Phuket News

Urgent search for missing 72 year old woman in Phuket canal

4 hours ago
Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim Thailand News

Income discrepancies arise over NBCT lawyer’s 12m baht claim

4 hours ago
High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting Pattaya News

High stakes: Pattaya drug dealers busted in party sting

4 hours ago
Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thai downpour leaves 57 provinces singing in the rain

4 hours ago
Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids Pattaya News

Pattaya police bottle kratom cocktail racket in midnight raids

4 hours ago
Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl Pattaya News

Frenchman arrested in Pattaya for allegedly abusing 13 year old girl

20 hours ago
Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute Thailand News

Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute

20 hours ago
Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale Thailand News

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

20 hours ago
PropTech push: Lifull Connect launches SEA Connect Ventures in Southeast Asia Property News

PropTech push: Lifull Connect launches SEA Connect Ventures in Southeast Asia

20 hours ago
Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand Thailand News

Man dies from electrocution climbing tower in southern Thailand

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
138 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

Thai news reporter accused of public sex and online porn sale

20 hours ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

21 hours ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

22 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x