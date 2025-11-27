Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

A search team yesterday, November 26, discovered the body of a Russian man near Koh Larn in Pattaya after he reportedly fell into the sea during a birthday fishing trip with friends.

A group of four Russian tourists rented a boat for a fishing trip near Nuan Beach on Koh Larn on Monday evening, November 24, to celebrate the 61st birthday of Russian national Andrey Shcherbakov.

While they were fishing, Shcherbakov accidentally fell from the boat and disappeared in front of his friends. They immediately alerted the boat owner, 61 year old Toi, who contacted marine officials. A search operation began that night but rescuers were unable to find him.

Toi told the search team that the group had rented his boat twice before and this was their third trip together. They had been celebrating on board before fishing in separate spots around the vessel. He said one of the tourists ran to him in a panic to report Shcherbakov’s disappearance.

The search resumed yesterday with assistance from Sriracha Marine Police, Ban Koh Larn Marine Rescue and the Sawang Borriboon Pattaya Rescue Foundation.

At around 11am, officers found the body of the missing Russian floating face-down near Rang Kwian Island, roughly six nautical miles from Koh Larn. He was wearing only black shorts.

His body was taken onto a Marine Police boat and transported to A Pier at Jomtien Beach in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station examined the body and found no signs of assault. The only visible injury was bleeding from the nose, which police believe resulted from prolonged submersion. The body will be sent for a full autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Investigators initially believe Shcherbakov may have lost his balance and fallen into the water unnoticed, as each member of the group was fishing in different areas of the boat. Police are awaiting autopsy results before making a final conclusion.