Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 3:32 PM
128 1 minute read
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา

A search team yesterday, November 26, discovered the body of a Russian man near Koh Larn in Pattaya after he reportedly fell into the sea during a birthday fishing trip with friends.

A group of four Russian tourists rented a boat for a fishing trip near Nuan Beach on Koh Larn on Monday evening, November 24, to celebrate the 61st birthday of Russian national Andrey Shcherbakov.

While they were fishing, Shcherbakov accidentally fell from the boat and disappeared in front of his friends. They immediately alerted the boat owner, 61 year old Toi, who contacted marine officials. A search operation began that night but rescuers were unable to find him.

Toi told the search team that the group had rented his boat twice before and this was their third trip together. They had been celebrating on board before fishing in separate spots around the vessel. He said one of the tourists ran to him in a panic to report Shcherbakov’s disappearance.

The search resumed yesterday with assistance from Sriracha Marine Police, Ban Koh Larn Marine Rescue and the Sawang Borriboon Pattaya Rescue Foundation.

Fatal boat fall in Pattaya, Russian dies
Photo via Facebook/ หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา

At around 11am, officers found the body of the missing Russian floating face-down near Rang Kwian Island, roughly six nautical miles from Koh Larn. He was wearing only black shorts.

His body was taken onto a Marine Police boat and transported to A Pier at Jomtien Beach in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Related Articles
Missing Russian found dead in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station examined the body and found no signs of assault. The only visible injury was bleeding from the nose, which police believe resulted from prolonged submersion. The body will be sent for a full autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Investigators initially believe Shcherbakov may have lost his balance and fallen into the water unnoticed, as each member of the group was fishing in different areas of the boat. Police are awaiting autopsy results before making a final conclusion.

Russian man reportedly falls from boat to death
Photo via Facebook/ หลังคาแดงตีแผ่ 2 พิทยา

Latest Thailand News
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

15 seconds ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

41 minutes ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

1 hour ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

1 hour ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

2 hours ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

3 hours ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

5 hours ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

5 hours ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

6 hours ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

6 hours ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

23 hours ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

23 hours ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 day ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

1 day ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

1 day ago
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

1 day ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

1 day ago
Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth

1 day ago
How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow &#038; More | Thaiger Automotive

How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow & More

1 day ago
Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

1 day ago
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

1 day ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods

1 day ago
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue | Thaiger Crime News

‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 27, 2025, 3:32 PM
128 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.