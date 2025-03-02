Japanese man arrested with ecstasy in Bangkok shopping centre

Picture courtesy of Praram 9 Hospital

A 31 year old Japanese national was apprehended by Thonglor police yesterday while allegedly preparing to use ecstasy in a Bangkok shopping centre. Officers discovered four ecstasy tablets in his possession during the arrest.

The arrest occurred around 2am, yesterday, March 1, near the fourth-floor restroom of a building in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district. The Thonglor police received a tip-off from a concerned citizen about a foreign man behaving suspiciously in the area.

Responding officers, under the direction of Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak and Deputy Police Colonel Natthakit Jokkhoksung, were dispatched to investigate.

Upon arrival, the officers identified Masato Omichi and revealed their identity as police. Omichi displayed nervous behaviour, prompting the police to search.

The examination, carried out under adequate lighting, led to the discovery of a brown leather bag containing the tablets. Omichi’s passport and personal items were also found in the bag.

During questioning, Omichi confessed to purchasing the ecstasy from an unknown person to experiment with the drug. However, he was detained before he could consume it. Subsequent testing for amphetamines in Omichi’s urine returned negative results, reported KhaoSod.

Omichi has been charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic (ecstasy). He was taken to Thonglor Police Station, along with the seized items, for further legal proceedings.

Last year, police arrested a Canadian man after he was found working illegally as a masseur and in possession of ecstasy for sale on Koh Pha Ngan, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani.

Tourist Police and Immigration Police officers arrested the 48 year old Canadian, Ky Uwe Jablonowski, at a traditional Thai massage shop in Koh Pha Ngan on September 5 last year. He was discovered working without a permit in a prohibited profession, namely as a masseur.

During a search, officers found ecstasy in three ziplock bags in the pocket of his trousers, with a total weight of 0.15 grammes.