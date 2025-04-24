Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
53 3 minutes read
Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand
Picture courtesy of Justin Aikin, Unsplash

Weather conditions in Thailand are expected to be extremely hot with sudden rain and strong winds affecting 34 provinces, including Bangkok. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast thunderstorms in 20% of the area today, with a hot storm approaching today, April 24.

Over the next 24 hours, Thailand will generally experience hot weather, with severe heat in certain areas of the north, northeast, and central regions.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also predicted in some places, prompting residents in these areas to take precautions against the intense heat and potential storm-related dangers. This weather is influenced by low atmospheric pressure over northern Thailand, coupled with southerly and southwesterly winds.

In the south, heavy rainfall is anticipated in some areas due to the influence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

Related Articles

The Andaman Sea is expected to have waves approximately 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Between April 26 and April 29, a summer storm is expected to develop in northern Thailand, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas. This is due to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over Vietnam and the South China Sea, creating a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over northern Thailand, where the weather remains very hot.

Currently, the accumulation of dust and haze in the north and northeast is rated from moderate to high due to weak winds affecting these regions.

Weather forecast

North: Generally hot with severe heat in some areas, thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Tak and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 24 to 28°C, maximum temperature 37 to 40°C, southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeast: Generally hot with severe heat in some areas, thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 23 to 28°C, maximum temperature 37 to 40°C, southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Centra: Generally hot with severe heat in some areas, thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 25 to 28°C, maximum temperature 37 to 40°C, southerly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

East: Generally hot with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 25 to 29°C, maximum temperature 34 to 38°C, southerly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, sea waves below 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (east coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 23 to 26°C, maximum temperature 33 to 36°C, southeasterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, sea waves below 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 23 to 25°C, maximum temperature 32 to 34°C, southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, sea waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Generally hot, with thunderstorms occurring in 20% of the area. Minimum temperature 27 to 29°C, maximum temperature 35 to 39°C, southerly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Residents in northern Thailand are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities under the sun, and wear breathable clothing. A warning is issued for extreme heat from April 23 to 25, with temperatures expected to reach between 31 and 41°C in various regions, reported KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family Thailand News

Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family

49 seconds ago
Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand

10 minutes ago
Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene Business News

Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene

28 minutes ago
Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy Thailand News

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

16 hours ago
Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents&#8217; burden Thailand News

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

16 hours ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns Bangkok News

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

16 hours ago
Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort Crime News

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

16 hours ago
Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost Thailand News

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

16 hours ago
Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray Thailand News

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

16 hours ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review Thailand News

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

16 hours ago
Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket Phuket News

Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

16 hours ago
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims Bangkok News

120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

17 hours ago
Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution Thailand News

Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution

17 hours ago
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

17 hours ago
Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws Crime News

Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

17 hours ago
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

17 hours ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

17 hours ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

17 hours ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

18 hours ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

18 hours ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

18 hours ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

18 hours ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

18 hours ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

18 hours ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

19 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
53 3 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

16 hours ago
Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents&#8217; burden

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

16 hours ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

16 hours ago
Thai PM urged by Human Rights Watch on Cambodia repression

Thai PM urged by Human Rights Watch on Cambodia repression

16 hours ago