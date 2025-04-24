Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand

Weather conditions in Thailand are expected to be extremely hot with sudden rain and strong winds affecting 34 provinces, including Bangkok. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast thunderstorms in 20% of the area today, with a hot storm approaching today, April 24.

Over the next 24 hours, Thailand will generally experience hot weather, with severe heat in certain areas of the north, northeast, and central regions.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also predicted in some places, prompting residents in these areas to take precautions against the intense heat and potential storm-related dangers. This weather is influenced by low atmospheric pressure over northern Thailand, coupled with southerly and southwesterly winds.

In the south, heavy rainfall is anticipated in some areas due to the influence of southwesterly and southeasterly winds affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

The Andaman Sea is expected to have waves approximately 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Between April 26 and April 29, a summer storm is expected to develop in northern Thailand, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas. This is due to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over Vietnam and the South China Sea, creating a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over northern Thailand, where the weather remains very hot.

Currently, the accumulation of dust and haze in the north and northeast is rated from moderate to high due to weak winds affecting these regions.

Weather forecast

North: Generally hot with severe heat in some areas, thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Tak and Phetchabun provinces. Minimum temperature 24 to 28°C, maximum temperature 37 to 40°C, southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeast: Generally hot with severe heat in some areas, thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Minimum temperature 23 to 28°C, maximum temperature 37 to 40°C, southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Centra: Generally hot with severe heat in some areas, thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 25 to 28°C, maximum temperature 37 to 40°C, southerly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

East: Generally hot with thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 25 to 29°C, maximum temperature 34 to 38°C, southerly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, sea waves below 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (east coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 23 to 26°C, maximum temperature 33 to 36°C, southeasterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, sea waves below 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (west coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Minimum temperature 23 to 25°C, maximum temperature 32 to 34°C, southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, sea waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Generally hot, with thunderstorms occurring in 20% of the area. Minimum temperature 27 to 29°C, maximum temperature 35 to 39°C, southerly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Residents in northern Thailand are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities under the sun, and wear breathable clothing. A warning is issued for extreme heat from April 23 to 25, with temperatures expected to reach between 31 and 41°C in various regions