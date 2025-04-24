Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene

Thailand’s red-hot cryptocurrency scene is bracing for a fresh wave of competition as ERX Company Ltd teams up with global crypto giant KuCoin, unveiling a bold rebrand and a brand-new exchange platform.

From April 22, the newly christened KuCoin Thailand will go live, offering a full suite of digital tokens and crypto products. KuCoin, headquartered in the Seychelles, is one of the world’s top five crypto exchanges and it’s not here to play small.

ERX, previously known as the first digital token exchange licensed by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), recently got the green light to fire up its full crypto exchange licence. Now, with KuCoin on board, it’s going global, with a local twist.

“This partnership gives us access to global infrastructure and resources, which we’ll use to create localised solutions tailored for Thai users,” said ERX chief executive Att Tongyai Asavanund. “KuCoin Thailand represents our ongoing mission, powered by cutting-edge tech and a global vision.”

Henry Chen, board director at ERX, called the move “a significant milestone” and laid out the company’s bold ambition.

“We’re building Thailand’s go-to platform for digital assets: secure, trusted, and future-ready. Our goal is to help Thailand achieve its strategic vision of becoming a global digital hub, all through advanced blockchain technology.”

The ERX name is being phased out as the platform fully rebrands to KuCoin Thailand, a move Chen said reflects “renewed dedication to security, smooth trading, and long-term value, all within strict regulatory bounds.”

Existing ERX users have already been switched over to the new KuCoin Thailand platform, accessible via www.kucoin.th or through the new KuCoin TH app on the App Store and Google Play.

ERX boasts a paid-up capital of 351 million baht and is 99.99% owned by Cryptosphere Ventures Co Ltd, a company established in September 2024 with registered capital of 1 million baht. Cryptosphere is majority Thai-owned (51%), with the remaining stake held by a Hong Kong-based investor, Bangkok Post reported.

KuCoin Thailand will be going toe-to-toe with eight other SEC-approved crypto players, including WAAN Exchange, Gulf Binance, Thai Digital Assets Exchange (which deals strictly in digital tokens), InnovestX Securities, GMO-Z.com Cryptonomics, Upbit Exchange Thailand, Bitkub Online, and Orbix Trade.

The crypto clash in Thailand just got turbocharged and KuCoin’s arrival could be the spark that sets the market ablaze.

