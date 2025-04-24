Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family

A Thai father and his daughter returned to a pharmacy in the central province of Samut Sakhon to express their gratitude after free medicine from the shop helped the girl recover from an illness.

The owner and pharmacist of the Baan Look Moo Drug Store in Samut Sakhon, Aoffy, shared the heartwarming story via a video on her TikTok account, @aoffyza.1842, last week. The video quickly went viral and received widespread appreciation for Aoffy and her kind gesture. In the video caption, Aoffy wrote…

“I have a small shop but a big heart. The man came to my store in the morning and asked for medicine for his child, who had a fever. He said he had no money, so I gave it for free. He returned in the evening with his daughter to thank me, as her symptoms had improved. I gave the girl a pack of gummies before they left. I’m so happy today.”

Aoffy later gave an interview with Channel 7 about the viral story. She explained that she noticed the man pacing outside her store on April 17, seemingly trying to summon the courage to come in and ask for help.

She observed that he was carrying two packs of fever patches from a convenience store, which led her to suspect he had spent all his money and could not afford proper medicine.

The pharmacist said she never expected the man would return to thank her. She was simply happy to help and wanted to share the touching moment with her TikTok followers.

Aoffy added that she has been offering free medicine and discounts to underprivileged people throughout the year since opening her shop. She expressed no regret in doing so and pledged to continue her charitable efforts.

Many netizens flooded the comments section of Aoffy’s video with words of praise, while others expressed interest in helping the father and daughter. Among them was Engfa Waraha, a well-known beauty queen from the Miss Grand Thailand competition.

Engfa commented on the video in an effort to get in touch with the single father, stating her desire to assist him and his daughter in any way she could. Further updates on her efforts have not yet been made public.