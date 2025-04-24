Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
55 1 minute read
Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family
Photo via TikTok/ @aoffyza.1842

A Thai father and his daughter returned to a pharmacy in the central province of Samut Sakhon to express their gratitude after free medicine from the shop helped the girl recover from an illness.

The owner and pharmacist of the Baan Look Moo Drug Store in Samut Sakhon, Aoffy, shared the heartwarming story via a video on her TikTok account, @aoffyza.1842, last week. The video quickly went viral and received widespread appreciation for Aoffy and her kind gesture. In the video caption, Aoffy wrote…

“I have a small shop but a big heart. The man came to my store in the morning and asked for medicine for his child, who had a fever. He said he had no money, so I gave it for free. He returned in the evening with his daughter to thank me, as her symptoms had improved. I gave the girl a pack of gummies before they left. I’m so happy today.”

Aoffy later gave an interview with Channel 7 about the viral story. She explained that she noticed the man pacing outside her store on April 17, seemingly trying to summon the courage to come in and ask for help.

Related Articles

She observed that he was carrying two packs of fever patches from a convenience store, which led her to suspect he had spent all his money and could not afford proper medicine.

Free medicine leads to viral video
Photo via TikTok/ @aoffyza.1842

The pharmacist said she never expected the man would return to thank her. She was simply happy to help and wanted to share the touching moment with her TikTok followers.

Aoffy added that she has been offering free medicine and discounts to underprivileged people throughout the year since opening her shop. She expressed no regret in doing so and pledged to continue her charitable efforts.

Thai pharmacist offers free medicine for struggling father and his daughter
Photo via TikTok/ @aoffyza.1842

Many netizens flooded the comments section of Aoffy’s video with words of praise, while others expressed interest in helping the father and daughter. Among them was Engfa Waraha, a well-known beauty queen from the Miss Grand Thailand competition.

Thai beauty queen desires to help single father and his daughter
Engfa Waraha | Photo via Instagram/ @fa_engfa8

Engfa commented on the video in an effort to get in touch with the single father, stating her desire to assist him and his daughter in any way she could. Further updates on her efforts have not yet been made public.

@aoffyza.1842

#บ้านยาลูกหมู เพชรเกษม91 #อ้อมน้อย #สาย4 #สมุทรสาคร #หนองแขม #อ้อมใหญ่ #เพชรเกษม91 #เพชรเกษม #เพชรเกษม93 #พุทธมณฑลสาย4

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Aoffysale – บ้านยาลูกหมู เพชรเกษม91

Latest Thailand News
Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family Thailand News

Thai pharmacist praised for offering free medicine to struggling family

7 minutes ago
Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Severe heat and storms to impact 34 provinces in Thailand

16 minutes ago
Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene Business News

Baht to the future! Kucoin crashes into Thailand’s crypto scene

34 minutes ago
Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy Thailand News

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

16 hours ago
Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents&#8217; burden Thailand News

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

16 hours ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns Bangkok News

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

16 hours ago
Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort Crime News

Thai police capture notorious gunman at Surat Thani resort

16 hours ago
Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost Thailand News

Fire destroys Thai museum warehouse, millions in sculptures lost

16 hours ago
Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray Thailand News

Phayao park renovation abandoned, 9.6 million baht project in disarray

16 hours ago
Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review Thailand News

Thaksin’s hospitalisation defended amid ombudsman review

16 hours ago
Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket Phuket News

Man caught stealing from Buddhist donation tree in Phuket

17 hours ago
120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims Bangkok News

120 million baht compensation for SAO building collapse victims

17 hours ago
Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution Thailand News

Finance Ministry confirms 10,000 baht digital currency distribution

17 hours ago
Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new law: Register and microchip pets by January 2026

17 hours ago
Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws Crime News

Saraburi firm probed over Chinese workforce, only 13 found violating laws

17 hours ago
Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays Thailand News

Thailand’s visa-free scheme under scrutiny for overstays

17 hours ago
Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea Thailand News

Thai tour guide under fire for serving fruits in the sea

17 hours ago
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

18 hours ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

18 hours ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

18 hours ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

18 hours ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

18 hours ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

18 hours ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

19 hours ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

19 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

16 hours ago
Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents&#8217; burden

Thailand scraps mandatory scout uniforms, ease parents’ burden

16 hours ago
Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

16 hours ago
Thai PM urged by Human Rights Watch on Cambodia repression

Thai PM urged by Human Rights Watch on Cambodia repression

16 hours ago