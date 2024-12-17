Rain check: Heavy downpours set to soak seven Thailand provinces

Picture courtesy of Micah Tindell, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today issued a warning for heavy rainfall across seven provinces in Thailand. Residents are advised to be cautious due to the risk of accumulated rainfall leading to flash floods and forest runoff. The northern regions of Thailand are experiencing a rise in temperature, although the mountain peaks remain extremely cold.

The TMD’s 24-hour weather forecast indicates that the high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is starting to weaken. This change will cause temperatures in the northern regions to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Despite this increase, mornings remain chilly, and the mountain peaks continue to experience cold to very cold weather. People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

The northeast monsoon, which has been quite strong over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, is also showing signs of weakening. As a result, there will be a decrease in rainfall in the south, although heavy rain is still expected in some areas of the southern region.

Residents in these areas should remain vigilant as heavy rain may lead to flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in hilly regions near waterways and low-lying areas.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, strong winds persist, with sea waves reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, the waves can exceed 3 metres. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas where thunderstorms occur. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore.

Weather forecast

Dust and haze accumulation is on the rise in upper Thailand as the winds covering the area are weakening. However, the air quality remains within good to moderate levels.

In the northern region, the weather remains cool, with temperatures expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will range from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius.

On the mountain peaks, the weather is cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds are expected at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Northeastern Thailand will experience cool to cold weather, with a similar temperature increase of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 28 to 31 degrees.

The mountain peaks will remain cold, with minimum temperatures of 8 to 14 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, mornings will be cool, with temperatures rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will range from 19 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be between 30 and 32 degrees. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand will experience cool weather in the morning, with a slight increase in temperature. The minimum temperature will be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will range from 31 to 33 degrees. Northeasterly winds will reach speeds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves approximately 1 metre high and 1 to 2 metres offshore.

In the southern region on the eastern coast, the upper part will be cool in the morning with thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, and heavy rain expected in some locations. Provinces like Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat are particularly affected.

The minimum temperature will be between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 28 to 32 degrees. Northeasterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in thunderstorms.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, the northeasterly winds will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, with sea waves rising from 2 to 3 metres and more than 3 metres in thunderstorms.

On the western coast of the south, thunderstorms will cover 30% of the area, mainly affecting Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The minimum temperature will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 29 to 32 degrees.

Easterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 1 metre and 1 to 2 metres offshore, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have cool weather in the morning, with a slight increase in temperature. The minimum temperature will be between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 30 to 32 degrees. Northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.