Yasothon man wins 12 million baht in lottery draw

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 09:35, 17 December 2024| Updated: 09:35, 17 December 2024
76
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man from the northeastern province of Yasothon has become a multimillionaire after winning the top prize of 12 million baht in the latest lottery draw. Hailing from Don Sai Mun district, his life changed dramatically with the announcement yesterday, December 16, by the Thai Government Lottery.

The winning numbers for the first prize were 097863, with additional prizes including the three-digit front numbers 290 and 742, the three-digit end numbers 881 and 339, and the two-digit end number 21. The results were declared yesterday marking a significant moment for the new lottery winner.

The announcement of the win has been celebrated widely on social media, particularly on a local Facebook page named Khon Yasothon. The page shared a congratulatory message and a photo, celebrating the new millionaire from the Khum Krot area, Dong Mafai subdistrict, Sai Mun district, Yasothon province, reported KhaoSod.

“Congratulations to the new 12 million baht millionaire from Khum Krot, Dong Mafai, Sai Mun district, Yasothon province.”

Winning the lottery is a life-changing event and often brings a mix of emotions ranging from disbelief to overwhelming joy. For many in the Yasothon community, this win is not just a personal triumph but also a source of inspiration and hope. It serves as a reminder of the possibilities that lottery draws can offer, transforming lives overnight.

The Thai Government Lottery, which is drawn twice a month, is a popular pastime for many Thais. It offers a chance not only to win substantial monetary prizes but also to dream of a better future. The excitement surrounding the lottery draws is palpable across the country, with many eagerly waiting for the results each time.

In related news, a humble Thai man from Chai Nat, Thailand, bagged an extraordinary 12 million baht after a fluke win in the lottery. What he thought would be a simple flutter on a local draw turned into a life-changing windfall, all thanks to a lucky twist of fate.

Eastern Thailand NewsEconomy NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

