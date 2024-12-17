Family feud in Samut Sakhon ends in fatal shooting

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A shocking incident unfolded in Samut Sakhon yesterday where a heated family dispute ended tragically. A woman was killed and her husband severely injured in a shooting yesterday, December 16, at their home in Om Noi, Krathum Baen district. The alleged gunman who lived next door and was a cousin of the deceased woman, is now on the run.

Police received reports of the shooting and immediately dispatched officers, along with medical personnel from Krathum Baen Hospital and rescue teams from the Samut Sakhon Charity Foundation to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the body of 42 year old Nawarat lying on a wooden bed in front of the house. She had been shot once in the right temple with a 9mm firearm. Nearby, they discovered a pool of blood belonging to her husband, 31 year old Thanet, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the neck.

Emergency responders rushed him to Mahachai 2 Hospital, where doctors performed CPR periodically before he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“The perpetrator, 48 year old Romranchai, known for his usually calm demeanor, was driven to a breaking point by the constant verbal abuse from the victim,” said a close acquaintance of the families involved.

According to relatives, the altercation stemmed from Nawarat’s habit of incessantly and irrationally berating others. Her discontent escalated when she noticed soil being used to pave a pathway at another relative’s house nearby, leading to further insults, including derogatory remarks about Romranchai’s parents.

Despite attempts by other family members to intervene and de-escalate the situation, tensions continued to rise. Nawarat allegedly threatened to file a police report, accompanied by her husband, which only intensified Romranchai’s frustration. In a moment of rage, he retrieved a gun and confronted the couple, leading to the fatal shooting.

Following the incident, Romranchai reportedly attempted to take his own life with the same weapon but was stopped by another relative. Amidst the ensuing chaos, he managed to hide the gun in a room and fled the scene.

The case has left the local community in shock, as those who knew Romranchai described him as an individual who rarely lost his temper. Police are now conducting a search for him as they continue their investigation into the events leading up to this tragic outcome, reported KhaoSod.

Police urge anyone with information on Romranchai’s whereabouts to come forward as they seek to bring him into custody and provide closure for the grieving families involved.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

