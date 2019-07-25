Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya officials tell Bali Hai Pier vans, taxis and baht bus drivers to clean up their act

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Pattaya officials tell Bali Hai Pier vans, taxis and baht bus drivers to clean up their act | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials have now banned passenger vans from parking at Bali Hai Pier and discussing the situation with baht bus operators.

Ronakit Ekasingh, Pattaya’s deputy mayor held a meeting on Monday about the traffic problems and chaos that was overwhelming the busy tourist pier. In a story earlier this week public-transport operators were caught fighting over customers.

Read that story HERE.

Officials have now painted new lines to designate drop-off areas and will now patrol the pier to prevent minivans from parking there and ensure orderly conduct of the public service providers.

Local baht bus operators were also informed of the changes to some routes to the pier and told to ensure that drivers follow the rules when picking up passengers at the pier.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August | The Thaiger

The 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships are being held in August at the Map Prachan Reservoir in Banglamung, in Chon Buri. The event is being held at the Royal Navy Rowing Training Centre in Pattaya, from August 20-25.

It is the first time that Thailand will be hosting the sport’s biggest event. This year the event draws more than 4,000 participants from 30 countries.

Adm Chainarong Charoenrak, president of the Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand, said the event would help bring the sport to the attention of Thai people, as well as help lift the country’s rowers to international standards.

Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya police crackdown on middle eastern bike renters

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Pattaya police crackdown on middle eastern bike renters | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pattaya Update News

Regular and traffic police have been out in force overnight were out in force in Soi Yen Sabai and Soi VC, South Pattaya following about complaints about middle eastern men keeping residents awake with noise from motorbikes.

Pattaya Update News reported that some fled before police arrived but many other had their bikes seized. a total of 20 motorbikes were seized. Many had illegally modified exhausts to create additional noise, a popular exhaust modification.

Pattaya Update News says that the crackdown was on all tourists but especially young men of middle eastern appearance.

Police were also investigating bike rental shops that had rented the high power bikes out claiming that the renters didn’t have international licences. Shops were fined 2,000 baht for each illegal rental.

SOURCE: Pattaya Update News

ตํารวจจราจรพัทยา ปิดทางเข้าออกจับแก็ง อาหรับซิ่งจักรยานยนต์ ตามซอย หลังชาวบ้านร้องเรียนไม่หลาบจํา เมื่อเวลา 00.10.น.วันที่ 23 ม.ค.62 พ.ต.ต.อรุษ สภานนท์ สารวัตรจราจร สภ.เมืองพัทยา และ ร.ต.อ.ยศพัชร์ ห่อเพชรธนพงศ์ รอง.สารวัตรจราจร พร้อมด้วยกําลังเจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจจราจรและอาสาเกือบ10 นาย ปิดทางเข้าออกระหว่างซ.วีซี และซ.เย็นสบายพัทยาใต้ หลังจากมีชาวบ้านที่อาศัยอยู่ภายในซอยมานานหลายปีได้รับความเดือดร้อนจากแก็งกลุ่มชาวอาหรับได้มีการขับรถจักรยานยนต์แข่งกันในซอยและเสียงท่อดังจนทําให้นอนกันไม่ค่อยหลับวันไหน ทางตํารวจ ลงจับกันทีพวกมันก็จะนํารถเข้าไปจอดซุกซ่อนตามร้านอาหารของชาวอาหรับพวกกันทําเป็นไม่รู้ไม่ชี้เหมือนไม่มีอะไรเกิดขึ้น หลังจากทางตํารวจ กลับหมดพวกมันก็เริ่มออกก่อกวนอีกแต่วันนี้ทางตํารวจ ก็สามารถ จับกุมแก๊งชาวอาหรับพร้อมรถจักรยานยนต์จํานวน กว่า20 คันไว้ได้ และทางตํารวจจึงได้บันถึกตรวจยึดรถทั้งหมดไว้เป็นของกลาง ขณะทางเจ้าหน้าที่ได้จับกุมอยู่นั้นได้มีกลุ่มชาวอาหรับ จํานวนมากได้โห่ร้องลั่นซอยขับไล่เจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจโดยไม่พอใจที่ทางตํารวจเข้าไปจับแต่พวกมันทําแบบนี้ถือว่าไม่ให้เกียรติหรือเกรงกลัวกฏหมายของไทย แต่อย่างไรไอ้พวกนี้มันต้องมีคนดูแลพวกมันถึงกล้าทําตัวกันแบบนี้ มันคิดว่ากูโดนจับเดียวกูก็ให้คนมาเอาออกให้ เสียค่าปรับไม่เท่าไร พวกมันถึงหึกเหิมทําตัวใหญ่โต นี่ขนาดบ้านเมืองของเรา มันยังทํากันแบบนี้ ไม่เกรงกลัวเลย ต่อมาทางผู้ประกอบการเจ้าของรถได้เดินทางมา ทางเจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจ จึงได้ขอความร่วมมือให้ช่วยประชาสัมพันธ์พูดคุยเรื่องของการใช้รถขับรถแข่งกันในซอย และเบิ้ลรถท่อดัง จนทําให้ชาวบ้านที่เขาหลับนอนกันเดือดร้อนกันเป็นจํานวนมาก ชาวบ้านร้องเรียนกันทุกวัน เมื่อทางเจ้าของรถได้พูดคุยให้เข้าใจเหมือนจะเข้าใจแต่กลุ่มชาวอาหรับส่วนมากจะไม่ค่อยพอใจ แต่อย่างไรก็ตามทางตํารวจ ก็ต้อง ดําเนินการจับกุมต่อเนื่องเมื่อกลุ่มชาวอาหรับแก็งซิ่งยังทําตัวเป็นแก็งกวนเมืองสร้างความเดือดร้อนให้กับชาวบ้านอีก ทางตํารวจก็นิ่งนอนใจไม่ได้จะดําเนินการกับเจ้าของรถและแก็งอา หรับ ต่อไป..

Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Monday, 22 July 2019

Continue Reading

Business

Thai Government to focus on EEC projects to propel economy

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 23, 2019

By

Thai Government to focus on EEC projects to propel economy | The Thaiger

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will unveil his new government’s policy statement in Parliament when it sits formally on Thursday.

Leaks to the media indicate his 12 ‘urgent’ and 12 ‘long-term’ policies will help Thailand step up to “developed-nation status” with many of the policies focussing on the Eastern Economic Corridor project.

Among the urgent policies, the sixth calls for a “future-proof” economic system by promoting target industries and developing he bio-economy, circular economy and green economy.

Meanwhile, the fifth long-term policy dictates the development of Thailand’s economy and competitive ability by using technological advancement and innovations, along with creating added value to industrial, agricultural and cultural products and services of communities using local resources and biodiversity.

The EEC project will also be tapped as a channel to distribute development opportunities to the regional level, to help reduce economic disparity and he rural-urban gap. The government is aiming to build urban communities that are modern, high-tech oriented, self-reliant and capable of becoming an economic hub in Asia through the EEC initiative, according to the policy statement.

The president of the Federation of Thai Industries, Suphan Mongkholsuthee, says the private sector wants to see the government actually carry out the policies they will announce to Parliament, especially those related to promoting target industries and the EEC.

“The government should focus on pushing the investment in mega projects’ infrastructure in EEC areas and deliver tangible results as soon as possible. Only then we can create confidence among domestic and foreign corporations to invest in high-technology industries, enhancing Thailand’s manufacturing capability in the long run.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 week ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK2 weeks ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 weeks ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop3 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ1 month ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 month ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F

Trending