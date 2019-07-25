Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August

The 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships are being held in August at the Map Prachan Reservoir in Banglamung, in Chon Buri. The event is being held at the Royal Navy Rowing Training Centre in Pattaya, from August 20-25.

It is the first time that Thailand will be hosting the sport’s biggest event. This year the event draws more than 4,000 participants from 30 countries.

Adm Chainarong Charoenrak, president of the Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand, said the event would help bring the sport to the attention of Thai people, as well as help lift the country’s rowers to international standards.

Bangkok

Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army

The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.

They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.

People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.

The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.

SOURCE: The Nation

Events

Pope scheduled to visit Thailand this November

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Thailand and Japan this November, according to reports in Catholic websites in Rome. sanook.com reported the news yesterday.

His visit will coincide with the 350th year anniversary of the presence of the Roman Catholic Church in Thailand. As of 2018, there are 379,975 Catholics in Thailand, a figure that represents 0.46% of the total Thai population of 69 million. There are 11 dioceses with 436 parishes and 662 priests.

Pope Francis will be the second Pope to visit Thailand, after Pope John Paul 2.

The first historical record of an attempt to introduce Christianity to Thailand is owed to John Peter Maffei who stated that about 1550 a French Franciscan named Bonferre, hearing of the great kingdom of the Peguans and the Siamese in the East, went on a Portuguese ship from Goa to Cosme (Peguan), where for three years he preached the Gospel, but without any result.

SOURCES: sanook.com | Wikipedia

Events

Wild animals and wild flowers – tulip season at the Khon Kaen Zoo

PHOTO: Khon Kaen Zoo

Blooming fields of colourful Siam tulips are now competing fort attention with white lions, tigers, orangutan, camels, white rhinoceros and exotic animals at the Khon Kaen Zoo. Th zoo, in Khao Suan Kwang district, has a new seasonal attraction to its collection of wild animals.

The combination of wildlife and wild flowers makes for an unbeatable tourist destination, according to the zoo deputy director Wanchai Sawasu.

This week also takes on a spiritual atmosphere at the zoo-cum-wildlife park, which is marking the start of so-called Buddhist Lent tomorrow (Wednesday). Visitors are flocking to the zoo’s Sila Mani Buddha image to offer prayers ahead of the beginning of the annual rains in the north east regions.

The religious festival lasts for seven days, with worshippers marking the Thai tradition of paying homage on the day of the week on which they were born.

Find out the day of the week you were born HERE (but come back to The Thaiger 🙂

The entry fee for foreign visitors is 150 baht, children 70 baht and includes admission to the Water Park. Entry is free for children under 120 centimetres, adults 60 or older, the disabled and monks, while students and government employees pay 50 baht.

Wild animals and wild flowers - tulip season at the Khon Kaen Zoo | News by The Thaiger

Trending