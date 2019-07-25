Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August | The Thaiger

Events
Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August
The 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships are being held in August at the Map Prachan Reservoir in Banglamung, in Chon Buri. The event is being held at the Royal Navy Rowing Training Centre in Pattaya, from August 20-25.
It is the first time that Thailand will be hosting the sport’s biggest event. This year the event draws more than 4,000 participants from 30 countries.
Adm Chainarong Charoenrak, president of the Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand, said the event would help bring the sport to the attention of Thai people, as well as help lift the country’s rowers to international standards.
Bangkok
Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army
The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.
They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.
People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.
The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.
SOURCE: The Nation
Events
Pope scheduled to visit Thailand this November
Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Thailand and Japan this November, according to reports in Catholic websites in Rome. sanook.com reported the news yesterday.
His visit will coincide with the 350th year anniversary of the presence of the Roman Catholic Church in Thailand. As of 2018, there are 379,975 Catholics in Thailand, a figure that represents 0.46% of the total Thai population of 69 million. There are 11 dioceses with 436 parishes and 662 priests.
Pope Francis will be the second Pope to visit Thailand, after Pope John Paul 2.
The first historical record of an attempt to introduce Christianity to Thailand is owed to John Peter Maffei who stated that about 1550 a French Franciscan named Bonferre, hearing of the great kingdom of the Peguans and the Siamese in the East, went on a Portuguese ship from Goa to Cosme (Peguan), where for three years he preached the Gospel, but without any result.
SOURCES: sanook.com | Wikipedia
Events
Wild animals and wild flowers – tulip season at the Khon Kaen Zoo
PHOTO: Khon Kaen Zoo
Blooming fields of colourful Siam tulips are now competing fort attention with white lions, tigers, orangutan, camels, white rhinoceros and exotic animals at the Khon Kaen Zoo. Th zoo, in Khao Suan Kwang district, has a new seasonal attraction to its collection of wild animals.
The combination of wildlife and wild flowers makes for an unbeatable tourist destination, according to the zoo deputy director Wanchai Sawasu.
This week also takes on a spiritual atmosphere at the zoo-cum-wildlife park, which is marking the start of so-called Buddhist Lent tomorrow (Wednesday). Visitors are flocking to the zoo’s Sila Mani Buddha image to offer prayers ahead of the beginning of the annual rains in the north east regions.
The religious festival lasts for seven days, with worshippers marking the Thai tradition of paying homage on the day of the week on which they were born.
Find out the day of the week you were born HERE (but come back to The Thaiger 🙂
The entry fee for foreign visitors is 150 baht, children 70 baht and includes admission to the Water Park. Entry is free for children under 120 centimetres, adults 60 or older, the disabled and monks, while students and government employees pay 50 baht.
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Pattaya officials tell Bali Hai Pier vans, taxis and baht bus drivers to clean up their act
Ready, set, Dragonboats are GO! World Champs come to Pattaya in August
Phuket police crackdown nets over 20,000 meth pills and weapons
Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year
Police arrest Nigerian over Phuket-based ‘Nigerian Romance Scam’
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
Builders of Laos dam say they’re not responsible for lack of flow in Mekong River
Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui
American dies after being knocked over by motorbike north of Bangkok
Security tight for the first day of the new Thai parliament
Lost Leopard Cat kitten being cared by Phang Nga wildlife officials
32 year old charged with attempted murder after Egyptian tourist stabbed in neck in Phuket
Thai police impersonator arrested in Bangkok
More rain on the way for the north and north-east
Lights, camera, blog. TAT reaches out to online millennials.
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thai Life1 day ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
Top 10 ways to save water at home
- Thailand6 hours ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Crime1 day ago
Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s taxi and tuk tuk scams and annoyances
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
“Worst in ten years” – Chiang Mai hotels
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Hua Hin Hospital sued for overcharging foreigners