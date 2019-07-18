Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Pattaya

Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier

PHOTO & VIDEO: Ruk Siam News

Pattaya taxi, van and baht bus drivers, authorised and unauthorised, are fighting over tourists at the Bali Hai pier.

Ruk Siam News says that efforts by the Pattaya City Council to sort out the issue at the south Pattaya port have been ineffectual and that there are often more drivers than passengers vying for the fare.

จัดระเบียบรถโดยสารท่าเรือพัทยาใต้ไม่ได้ผล แย่งลูกค้าซัดกันนัว วอนหน่วยงานรัฐเร่งแก้ไขภาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยว ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานช่วงสายวันนี้บริเวณหน้าท่าเทียบเรือแหลมบาลีฮาย พัทยาใต้ จ.ชลบุรี ที่เมืองพัทยา พึ่งจัดประชุมเพื่อจัดระเบียบ หลังได้รับการร้องเรียนว่ามีการนำรถหลากหลายชนิดมาจอดรับส่งผู้โดยสารในจุดห้ามจอด ขณะที่รถบางประเภทก็ไม่มีใบอนุญาตจอดรถเพื่อดำเนินกิจการอย่างถูกต้อง โดยสั่งการให้เจ้าหน้าที่เข้าควบคุมอย่างจริงจังนั้นปรากฏว่าล่าสุดมีภาพถ่ายลงในโลกโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ค จากกรณีรถขนส่งมวลชนหลายบริษัทเกิดปัญหายื้อแย่งลูกค้าที่เดินทางกลับจากเกาะล้าน จนเกิดมีปากเสียงและทะเลาะเบาะแว้งกัน โดยมีการจอดรถในจุดห้ามจอด สร้างความตื่นตระหนกให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวและภาพลักษณ์ที่เสียหายเป็นอย่างยิ่ง โดยเวลาผ่านไปหลายนาทีกระทั่งมีเจ้าหน้าที่เข้ามาระงับเหตุจนสถานการณ์คลี่คลายลง ขณะที่บางรายระบุว่าผู้ประกอบการบางส่วนไม่มีใบอนุญาตจอดรับส่งผู้โดยสารบริเวณดังกล่าว แต่กลับมีพฤติกรรมก้าวร้าว และการจัดระเบียบของเมืองพัทยาไม่มีการดำเนินการเด็ดขาดเหมือนยุค คสช.ที่ผ่านมา ทำให้ปัญหาเกิดขึ้นต่อเนื่อง จึงอยากวอนให้ภาครัฐให้ความสนใจและเข้ามาควบคุมมาตรฐานการให้บริการอย่างเป็นธรรมและลดผลกระทบที่สร้างความเสียหายต่อการท่องเที่ยวอย่างจริงจังด้วย…

Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Wednesday, 17 July 2019

 

A meeting was recently held to sort out problems but police and representatives of local taxi groups say there is no enforcement and nothing has improved. A video shows both authorised and unauthorised drivers fighting over passengers.

Some drivers say tourists felt scared, confused and uncomfortable as the factions clash over the fewer tourists using the pier.

SOURCE: Ruk Siam News

