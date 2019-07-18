Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier
PHOTO & VIDEO: Ruk Siam News
Pattaya taxi, van and baht bus drivers, authorised and unauthorised, are fighting over tourists at the Bali Hai pier.
Ruk Siam News says that efforts by the Pattaya City Council to sort out the issue at the south Pattaya port have been ineffectual and that there are often more drivers than passengers vying for the fare.
จัดระเบียบรถโดยสารท่าเรือพัทยาใต้ไม่ได้ผล แย่งลูกค้าซัดกันนัว วอนหน่วยงานรัฐเร่งแก้ไขภาพลักษณ์การท่องเที่ยว ผู้สื่อข่าวรายงานช่วงสายวันนี้บริเวณหน้าท่าเทียบเรือแหลมบาลีฮาย พัทยาใต้ จ.ชลบุรี ที่เมืองพัทยา พึ่งจัดประชุมเพื่อจัดระเบียบ หลังได้รับการร้องเรียนว่ามีการนำรถหลากหลายชนิดมาจอดรับส่งผู้โดยสารในจุดห้ามจอด ขณะที่รถบางประเภทก็ไม่มีใบอนุญาตจอดรถเพื่อดำเนินกิจการอย่างถูกต้อง โดยสั่งการให้เจ้าหน้าที่เข้าควบคุมอย่างจริงจังนั้นปรากฏว่าล่าสุดมีภาพถ่ายลงในโลกโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ค จากกรณีรถขนส่งมวลชนหลายบริษัทเกิดปัญหายื้อแย่งลูกค้าที่เดินทางกลับจากเกาะล้าน จนเกิดมีปากเสียงและทะเลาะเบาะแว้งกัน โดยมีการจอดรถในจุดห้ามจอด สร้างความตื่นตระหนกให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวและภาพลักษณ์ที่เสียหายเป็นอย่างยิ่ง โดยเวลาผ่านไปหลายนาทีกระทั่งมีเจ้าหน้าที่เข้ามาระงับเหตุจนสถานการณ์คลี่คลายลง ขณะที่บางรายระบุว่าผู้ประกอบการบางส่วนไม่มีใบอนุญาตจอดรับส่งผู้โดยสารบริเวณดังกล่าว แต่กลับมีพฤติกรรมก้าวร้าว และการจัดระเบียบของเมืองพัทยาไม่มีการดำเนินการเด็ดขาดเหมือนยุค คสช.ที่ผ่านมา ทำให้ปัญหาเกิดขึ้นต่อเนื่อง จึงอยากวอนให้ภาครัฐให้ความสนใจและเข้ามาควบคุมมาตรฐานการให้บริการอย่างเป็นธรรมและลดผลกระทบที่สร้างความเสียหายต่อการท่องเที่ยวอย่างจริงจังด้วย…
Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Wednesday, 17 July 2019
A meeting was recently held to sort out problems but police and representatives of local taxi groups say there is no enforcement and nothing has improved. A video shows both authorised and unauthorised drivers fighting over passengers.
Some drivers say tourists felt scared, confused and uncomfortable as the factions clash over the fewer tourists using the pier.
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News
Pattaya
Thai man electrocuted whilst laying on his bed in Pattaya
PHOTO: Thai Rath
A man has died in Nong Prue, the suburbs behind Pattaya city, as a result of being electrocuted whilst his phone was charging next to his bed.
Relatives believe the incident happened early sometime on Sunday. Police were called to an address in Soi 15, Thing Klom – Tan Man, Nong Prue on Sunday evening.
21 year old Aron Yohyoei was found laying on his bed with burns to his face and arm. Police estimate he had been dead for six hours. Next to the body his phone was charging and plugged into a GPO next to the bed. Police believe that the man was electrocuted because of a fault in the cable or phone and that there was no foul play evident when they checked his room.
Relatives contacted police on Sunday evening because they wondered why Aron had been so quiet. They broke down the door of his room after climbing up and peering through a small vent and he didn’t respond to their calling out. The brand of the phone was not specified in the report.
Pattaya
Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences
PHOTO: Naew Na
A Thai female has been arrested for helping foreigners obtain Thai driving licences illegally and register their vehicles with fake stamps and documentation.
Naew Na report that 44 year old Wikanda “Vicki” Munghangern was arrested in a sting outside her office which is, conveniently, located near the Bang Lamung Department of Land Transport.
Polcie allege the woman had been helping British, Netherlands, Russians, Ukrainians, Vietnamese, Norwegians, Swedes, Chinese, Polish, Belgians and citizens from countries obtain illegal paperwork and licences for amounts between 1000-3,000 baht each time.
The woman was arrested on Friday when immigration officers posed as potential customers seeking her services. They set up a sting and met her in the car park by her offices. After searching her car, office and home they found fake immigration stamps, fake letters of residence and other documents used to obtain vehicle registration and driving licenses.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Koh Samui
Weather warning for southern and eastern Thailand
Five day forecasts for Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui below
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning to alert people to approaching heavy rains and strong winds in the South.
The TMD predicts more rain from from today up to July 21 in the Southern and Eastern regions due to a tropical depression approaching westward from the Pacific, which is likely to gain strength and move through The Philippines into the northern South China Sea, and the strengthening southwest monsoon that prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
“Outbreaks of heavy rain are also possible for those areas. People should be aware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and heavy water runoff.”
The warning says that waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to be 2-3 metres high and, in the Gulf, about 2 metres high. In storm areas, they will reach 3 metres.
The affected areas listed by the TMD are Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung in the South’s east coast, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun in the west coast.
Phuket’s five day forecast
Pattaya’s five day forecast
Koh Samui’s five day forecast
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Van, baht bus and taxi drivers fight for passengers at Pattaya pier
Number of passengers and flights drop slightly at 28 secondary Thai airports
Krabi skinny-dippers fined 500 baht, claimed they were ‘bored’
Weerasak paints a rosy tourism picture as he steps down from Ministry
“Probably the best pork spare ribs in the world” – Naughty Nuri’s Patong
Singapore’s exports crash in June, the biggest drop in 6 years
Roadside bomb in Narathiwat critically injures three rangers
One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
Thai man electrocuted whilst laying on his bed in Pattaya
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
Trending
-
Thailand2 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
-
Expats3 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
-
Expats24 hours ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
-
Business4 days ago
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences
-
Business4 days ago
Phuket accommodation pipeline – 55 new hotels under development