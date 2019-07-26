Russian and Kazakhstani caught on seven month overstay at Suvarnabhumi

PHOTO: Facebook/Tourist Police Bureau

A Russian man and his Kazakhstani wife had been travelling around Thailand using fraudulent documentation to avoid being detected for overstay. This time they tried the same scam to fly from Bangkok to Phuket but it didn’t quite go to plan.

The pair told Suvarnabhumi immigration officials that they “forgot their passports” so they could get an official statement of the loss that could be used as interim ID.

33 year old Turan Eveenil and his wife 27 year old Khairullina Kamilya fronted up to the Tourist Police office at the airport telling staff they were trying to fly to Phuket but airline staff refused them because they’d lost their passports and weren’t able to fly without presenting them as ID.

The pair told Tourist Police they want to file an official complaint about their missing passports so they could use the reports as ID to get on the flight. They visited the police station in the airport, filed their report but police noted that they were ‘acting suspiciously’ so questioned them further and discovered they had their passports in their carry bags all the time.

The couple had actually overstayed their visas by seven months.The couple have been blacklisted for five years and handed back to Suvarnabhumi police for further action.