Vendors flock back to Phuket’s Surin beach | The Thaiger

Tourism
Vendors flock back to Phuket’s Surin beach
Driving past Surin Beach, Phuket, over recent weeks you’d be wondering if you hadn’t travelled back in time to the days, pre-military coup (2014), when the umbrellas and cheap white plastic sun lounges were ubiquitous lined up along Phuket’s beaches.
Cherng Talay President MaAnn Samran, has confirmed that the beach chairs and umbrella operators have, indeed, returned to Surin Beach last week.
“They are not allowed to rent out beach chairs and umbrellas and no trading of any kind is allowed on the beach. Under the beach management policy of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), Surin beach was labelled ‘virgin beach’ or ‘vendor free beach’ so that the people, both locals and tourists, can enjoy,” he told The Phuket News.
“Phuket was the only province in Thailand to be introduced to the ‘beach management policy’ and now the vendors still remain on the beach today. We have told the local villagers and the beach operators that we will be sending them warning letters, and have installed four signs on the beach to remind them that no trading is allowed on the beach.”
But the current return to the beach by the vendors and the sun lounge renters has been happening for weeks.
The local vendors’ return to Surin Beach follows the Cherng Talay OrBorTor posting a notice on December 23 ordering all vendors to vacate Surin Beach by January 12, or face having their business “demolished” by the OrBorTor. All vendors evacuated their areas but later filed an appeal with the Phuket Governor for the right to make a living by serving tourists on the beach.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Business
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
In the latest news, Singapore’s move to impose a stay-home policy or self-isolation for travellers within ASEAN, has hit the industry hard. Here in Phuket, hotels are winding down their traditional snowbird European business which for the most part was booked well in advance. Rates have somewhat held during this time.
One key barometer of things to come is the Russian segment, that has remained at reasonable levels in March and moves significantly downward in April. Once they move out, hotels are reporting negligible forward bookings.
Seasonal trading has shoulder and low season rates kicking in during mid-April to May and that is when room rates are expected to sharply drop.
As for the recovery bounce which everyone is talking about, the hope is that July and August which are two of the strongest months for Mainland China given school holidays and summer will see them return. Australia also ticks up in this season so if recovery is possible, these will be the first markets to return.
If the Coronavirus crisis is prolonged, a market recovery or the bounce will be pushed into the fourth quarter, when seasonal patterns emerge and the legacy snowbirds start to return.
Sadly, the low season supplementary business for MICE looks to be on the sidelines for much of the year, hence low season will see rate driven strategies to maintain cash flows.
Most worrisome is the impact on hotel and tourism employees, who often rely on more than 50% of their income in service charge. These core contributors to the Phuket economy in many cases will see a negative wealth swing, meaning debt will surpass assets, as do stress levels.
In our talks with hotels, many are working to assist employees in bank issues presently and this situation will grow worse in low season. Hotel owners face similar situations, and if any government intervention is needed, it’s within the consumer and business loan sector.
One of the biggest concerns on the island is over potential closures of bars and restaurants, which again will hit low-wage earners. Thailand has yet to act on this but from a risk mitigation point of view, this is a worst-case scenario.
Trying to predict the future is impossible, but history and cycles indicate that Asia will potentially lead the global recovery but the timeframe for this to trend in hotels is when higher rates are possible. Hence a fourth quarter uptick during the next high season, driven on seasonally strong travel patterns is the best forecast.
Coronavirus
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
The spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus prompted tourism industry leaders in Phuket this week to support moves to cancel or postpone mass events across the island. All official Songkran Thai New Year festivities in the southern resort island’s Patong district have already been cancelled, along with the annual Phuket Bike Week, usually the biggest motorcycle event in Asia. Even the popular Lard Yai Phuket Walking Street ‘night market’ in Phuket Town (in Thalang Road on Sunday nights) was not spared.
In a move sure to rattle working parents, school “summer camps” in all 19 of Phuket’s municipalities and local districts have been cancelled, meaning children will be staying home for several weeks. The camps basically provide day care for young children during the Thai school holidays, which began yesterday.
Dr Chayanon Pucharoen of PSU, Phuket’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, estimates that the plunge in international arrivals to Phuket has already cost Phuket 12-15 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.
“The cancellation of major events will cost Phuket even more. It is already bad, and March is not going to get any better. It might be even worse in April, but it is hard to predict at this stage.”
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda announced that Thailand was cancelling visa on arrival for 18 countries and territories, and visa exemption for three others. While the move has been delayed indefinitely, the number of international tourists coming to Phuket is likely to fall further as a result. Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, publicly supported the cancellation of mass-gathering events.
“I prefer Phuket to close down for at least 2 months. It is better than an outbreak affecting Phuket for 10 months.”
“But I can’t make any decisions about this. Protection is the most important factor right now, as is confidence in Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana. It’s his job to make people feel confident about his actions.”
“For now, it doesn’t matter whether people are holding small or big gatherings. We must be concerned about who joins the gatherings. We need to control this, and people need to avoid exposing themselves to risk.”
“But the sense of fear is rising, and not helping”, Mr Thanusak noted, when asked about the move this week by three major national banks to close all their currency exchange booths quarantine all staff involved in foreign exchange transactions.
“That is the reaction of the bank, and people are worried about the coronavirus. It’s not necessary to close exchange booths, it does not help. For this they could just use hand sanitiser to protect their staff.”
Recent measures in Phuket saw more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the Costa Fortuna cruise liner being denied permission to disembark in Patong on March 6, because 64 Italians on board had left Italy in the previous 14 days. The ban followed the Thai government instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from the six “risk areas” just a day earlier.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed to the press that all official Songkran celebrations in the tourist town had been cancelled.
“People still can enjoy their water play on Bangla Road. We don’t have any authority to ban people playing with water during the festival. They can if they want to.”
Vice President of Government Relations at the Phuket Tourist Association, Sarayuth Mallam, praised the move by organisers to cancel or postpone major events.
“Preventing large crowds at events attended by foreigners and Thais is good. It shows people are wary of the virus spreading in Phuket and want to avoid the risk of an outbreak. The coronavirus is serious, but I am not asking people to cancel all events. Happy activities should go on. There is no need to cancel every event or activity.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Food Scene
Cooking with Bibi – let’s make papaya salad (somtam)
Bibi heads out onto the streets to try some home-made Somtam, that spicy Papaya Salad that makes the eyes water of even the most chilli-loving farang. Then she puts on the chef hat and tries for herself. Let’s go cooking on Thailand’s streets with Bibi.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
