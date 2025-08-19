Illegal cosmetics factory in Chachoengsao shut down

A clandestine cosmetics manufacturing factory in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province, was dismantled after police discovered unlicensed production activities. Approximately 234,699 items worth over 20 million baht were seized, allegedly intended for export.

Today, August 19, Police Major General Pattanasak Bubpasuwan, the chief of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), directed Police Colonel Weeraphong Klaihong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Anusara Buadaeng, alongside Doctor Srisak Tangchittham from the Chachoengsao Provincial Public Health Office and the Food and Drug Administration officials, to inspect the factory in Tha Kham subdistrict.

The investigation revealed unauthorised cosmetic production, posing potential long-term skin issues for users.

During the search, 24 year old Papavee was identified as the caretaker. It was found that raw materials from China were processed, bottled, labelled, and primarily exported. The factory lacked the necessary production licences. Police confiscated manufacturing equipment and raw materials totalling over 234,699 items, valued at more than 20 million baht (US$615,510).

In questioning, Papavee claimed her role was limited to managing the site on behalf of a Chinese company director. With a chemistry background, she stated she was knowledgeable about cosmetic production. The factory had been operational for approximately eight months.

Initial charges were laid under the Cosmetics Act for producing unregistered cosmetics, selling unregistered products, and using labels without Thai language information. The case was referred to the investigation team of the CPPD’s Division 4 for further legal proceedings.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak advised consumers to exercise caution and thoroughly verify product registration numbers with the Food and Drug Administration. He emphasised purchasing from reputable sources, especially for health-related products like cosmetics, supplements, and medicines.

Products that are unusually cheap, have incorrect labelling, or make exaggerated claims could be counterfeit or of poor quality, potentially causing adverse reactions, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thai police have closed an illegal medical supply factory in Nonthaburi, which was producing unlicensed cotton balls soaked in diluted alcohol, posing potential risks to thousands of patients.