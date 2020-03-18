Police seize drug lord’s assets valued at 130 million baht | The Thaiger

Crime
Police seize drug lord’s assets valued at 130 million baht
Assets valued at 130 million baht have been seized from a narcotics ring believed to be run by the drug baron known as “Chan Xue.” Suriya Singhakamol, deputy secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), told Thai media yesterday that the assets and property were confiscated from nine sites: one in Bangkok and the rest in Chiang Rai province. Suriya says that drug traffickers frequently stayed at the sites and used them as bases to cross the border into Shan State in Myanmar, where they bought drugs from the Wa ethnic groups to sell in other countries.
Narcotics police have been trying for months to arrest Chan and his wife, known as “Ah Li.” Both are believed to be hiding in Myanmar’s Shan State. Suriya says the pair laundered much of their wealth through the assets his teams seized, including houses, land, sports cars, luxury watches and bank books.
One of the largest properties is a large mansion located in Bangkok’s Prawet district. The houses and property were listed in the names of relatives of Ah Li.
No arrests were made during the operation. The raids followed a confession from two drug traffickers arrested earlier this year.
Meanwhile, local officials in the northeastern province of Mukdahan seized about 196 kilograms of compressed marijuana from the Mekong riverbank in Wan Yai district yesterday morning.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder
Local officials have seized 196 kilograms of compressed marijuana from the Mekong riverbank in Wan Yai district, Mukdahan, north east Thailand. Residents in tambon Pong Kham reported to the local authorities and Wan Yai district chief Pitinat Nithisthani, after seeing seven mysterious black plastic bags on the bank of the Mekong River near Ban Song Khon.
The district chief, accompanied by Wan Yai police chief Pol Col Panakot Hansa, and other district officials, went to the reported spot to investigate further. They found 7 dried bars of marijuana, placed in black plastic bags altogether weighing about 196 kilograms, with a street value of about 400,000 baht.
The drugs were believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong River during the middle of the night and left on the river bank to be picked up by couriers.
The marijuana was then brought to Wan Yai police station for further legal procedures, allegedly.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Wife and sister stabbed to death in Chon Buri, second domestic murder in a day
Police in Chon Buri province are hunting a suspect who allegedly stabbed his wife and her sister to death in the central province’s Panthong District yesterday. Panthong police were notified of the incident, at a shrimp fishing pond on Panthong-Baankhao Road, at 6:30pm.
Police arriving at the pond and adjacent home found it locked. They broke the bedroom door to find the bodies of 53 year old Duangkamon Jampa, the wife of the prime suspect, and her sister, identified only as “Kung.” Both had multiple stab wounds.
Police believe that they were dead at least two days before their bodies were found.
The prime suspect’s daughter, 21 year old Supicha Tankim, told police her father, 52 year old Sing Tankim, had operated the shrimp fishing pond with her step mother, Duangkamon.
She told reporters that for the last two days she had been unable to contact her father by phone. She came to the shop to find the door locked and, notising a foul smell, she called police.
Her father had also left a farewell letter to his daughter in the room. Police are hunting for the suspect. This is the second domestic murder in a single day in Chon Buri. Also yesterday, a husband allegedly shot his wife to death in Pattaya in a jealous rage.
Police of the Bang Lamung district were notified of the incident at a house in Takean Tia at 1:30pm.
Police, emergency and The Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the body of 50 year old Sunan Saptasaewee in a bedroom. A bullet wound was found in her skull. Police believe she was dead for at least 10 hours before her body was discovered.
Witnesses told police that Sunan and her husband, identified only as “Sutin,” argued about allegations of cheating. They say Sutin shot Sunan before speeding away.
Pattaya police are hunting Sutin for legal action.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Serial thief who robbed Russian couple at knifepoint in Pattaya re-arrested
Police in Pattaya have re-arrested a thief who was involved in a robbery and knife attack on a Russian couple five years ago. A team of Pattaya City Police arrested 29 year old Thai national “Manat” yesterday afternoon.
Another Thai man, 60 year old Niphon Meechaiyo, was also arrested for buying stolen items and allegedly fencing them. Police seized six mobile phones, an iPad, a laptop computer, a watch, three car keys and two bottles of imported wine.
The arrests come after police received multiple reports of burglaries.
While processing Manat, police discovered that five years ago he robbed and attacked a Russian couple with a knife. He served four years in prison and was only released late last year.
He faces multiple charges of theft.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Chiang Mai blanketed in smoke as fires burn around the province
Airlines offered drop in landing fees and fuel excise at Thai airports
Police seize drug lord’s assets valued at 130 million baht
Vendors flock back to Phuket’s Surin beach
Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues
China expels American journalists in tit-for-tat response
3 insurgents killed in shootout
Cabinet approval to reduce water, power bills by 3%
BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market
Top 10 things you should know about Covid-19 coronavirus
Covid-19 UPDATE: Europe and US cases soar, China reports 0 new cases today.
The nation’s schools close today
Pattaya to close “all entertainment venues”
Top Benefits of Having Laser Eye Surgery (LASIK) in Thailand
Greater Bangkok must close bars, entertainment venues
196 kilos of ganja found at north eastern Thai boarder
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
- Coronavirus3 days ago
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
- Cancellations4 days ago
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
- Cancellations3 days ago
Government tries, fails to clarify visa-on-arrival confusion
- Business2 days ago
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
- Bangkok2 days ago
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
- Coronavirus3 days ago
US and China compete to control the narrative on the origins of Covid-19