China expels American journalists in tit-for-tat response | The Thaiger

China expels American journalists in tit-for-tat response
The Chinese government is revoking the press credentials of US journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. It’s the biggest crackdown on American journalists in the past two decades.
The move comes as the two superpowers feud over the narrative on the Covid-19 virus and both try to politicise the issue.
US President Donald Trump has provocatively branded the outbreak as “the Chinese virus”. Meanwhile senior Chinese officials have been posting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about alleged US involvement in the origins of the virus.
The Chinese government claim the expulsions are a tit-for-tat retaliation for the US’s decision to cut the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for state-run media in American. Last month the US imposed restrictions after Beijing revoked press credentials for three WSJ reporters in response to an editorial that described China as “the real sick man of Asia,” sparking outrage in China as officials called the piece “racially discriminatory.”
The Chinese government has also ordered Voice of America, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Time.com to provide details about all staff, local finance sources, daily operations and property ownership in China – a response to similar rules recently imposed on Chinese state media operating in the US.
The Chinese foreign ministry has informed the journalists that they “must notify the Ministry within four days, from today, and hand back their media accreditation cards within 10 days”.
“They will not be allowed to continue working as journalists in the People’s Republic of China, including its Hong Kong and Macao.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blasted the Chinese government, saying they were “wrong to equate state-run media, which answer to Beijing, and independent US news outlets that can freely report and ask critical questions.”
“I regret China’s decision today to further foreclose the world’s ability to conduct the free press operations that, frankly, would be really good for the Chinese people in these incredibly challenging global times, where more information, more transparency are what will save lives,” Pompeo is quoted by AFP.
The row is driving another wedge between US and Chinese officials as the ink dries over protracted trade negotiations, following a two year trade war initiated by US President Trump.
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has been inflaming the situation by referring to the “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan virus”, referring to the suspected origins of the Covid-19 virus.
“It did come from China, so I think it’s very accurate,” said President Trump, defending he terminology.
Coronavirus
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
As the world’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise, aircraft manufacture Boeing is watching its stocks slide. From around US$384 a share back in September last year to as low as US$154.84 last week. It’s since bounced back to US$170.20, but a long, long way from its peak. Most of the losses kicked in from mid-February when the extent of the Coronavirus, and its impact on the airline business, became apparent.
Boeing lost US$52 billion on the stock market in just one week. The rout underscores the challenges facing the US aircraft manufacturer in a perfect storm of problems – the rise of the Covid-19 coronavirus and its impact on airlines, and the company’s self-inflicted crisis over the Boeing 73 Max aircraft.
The problems with Boeing will have a profound effect on business sentiment in the US.
Richard Aboulafia, an aviation consultant at Teal Group says the 104 year old company was a safe bet, because it has driven multiple technological revolutions and operates in a safe and growing market.
“But these beliefs are being tested. Boeing is in distress and a lot of that is self-inflicted.”
According to AFP banking sources, the Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer drew on the full US$14 billion credit line it only just secured from banks last month.
Boeing, facing hundreds of lawsuits from families of passengers on the doomed Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air 737 MAX aircraft which crashed, wants to make sure it has enough reserves to deal with any unexpected problems in the current “uncertain climate”.
It doesn’t get much more uncertain than the current situation.
The two deadly crashes killed a combined total of 346 people.
Boeing told AFP that it estimates that the 737 Max crisis will cost it at least US$18.7 billion, which has caused its debt to explode to US$27 billion as of the end of last year. The manufacturer has neither produced nor delivered any Max aircraft in the past three months. The model has been grounded for a year.
With a return of the 737 Max to the skies uncertain, hundreds of almost-complete aircraft sitting gathering dust, and sales of the 787 slowing, Boeing’s financial situation is teetering. And then there’s the coronavirus.
Around the world airlines are having to drastically alter schedules, put off flight and ground staff, cancel orders for new planes and re-assess their business plans as passengers stay home and borders close.
The coronavirus pandemic now poses the most serious crisis for the airline industry since September 11, 2001. Last week Delta Air Lines decided to postpone deliveries of new aircraft, while United Airlines is only taking on new aircraft if it believes it can pay for them.
American Airlines announced over the weekend that it plans to cut 75% of its international flights through to May 6 and ground nearly all its wide-body fleet.
A week ago, UK airline Flybe collapsed Thursday as a slump in demand for flights because of the novel coronavirus outbreak dealt the final blow to the struggling carrier.
The Boeing 737 Max assembly plant alone employs 12,000 people. When Boeing suspended production of the MAX in January, most economists believed that this decision would affect US growth in the first half. Now its knock-on effects to a beleaguered US business sentiment will have even greater impact.
And whilst it is likely, at some stage, the world will see a major reduction in active coronavirus cases, there is still doubt whether the Boeing 737 Max will ever fly again.
GRAPHIC: Boeing Company shares over the past 6 months – Google
Coronavirus
Manila goes on lockdown
“It’s a lockdown It’s just a matter of protecting and defending you from Covid-19. That’s about it.”
Some 12 million people in the Philippine capital of Manila are now in near total lockdown after a Thursday order from the nation’s president Rodrigo Duterte banning domestic travel and an announcement earlier today of a nighttime curfew in the capital. The president says people in the densely populated region should leave their homes during the daytime only for work or urgent errands, under restrictions imposed to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.
While the nation has seen only a fraction of the cases of hotspots such as China and Italy, officials say they hope to arrest the spread before it takes root in Manila’s densely packed neighbourhoods.
In a nationally televised address, Duterte announced a month of school closures, a ban on mass gatherings and a prohibition on the entry of “foreigners from places where the contagion is spreading.”
It was not immediately clear when all the measures would take effect but Duterte says the prohibition on domestic sea, air and land traffic in and out of Manila will start tomorrow.
Since Monday the Philippines’ tally of cases has risen from 24 to 52, and four of its five virus-related deaths were reported this week. Cases globally now stand at more than 145,374 and deaths at 5,429, most of which have been in China.
Duterte’s draconian move comes after the World Health Organization urged countries to take action, saying the outbreak is a “controllable pandemic”.
Duterte himself underwent screening for the virus Thursday, after coming into contact with government officials who may have exposed to the virus at recent public events. The 74 year old president is in a vulnerable age group for the virus, which poses a greater risk to older people.
Labour group Migrante International expressed concern about how the lockdown would impact the millions of workers who commute into Manila daily.
“This will only bring death and misery to millions of poor and struggling Filipinos who will be prevented from pursuing their livelihood.”
In his address Duterte also touched on one of the most delicate and divisive features of his presidency: his policy pivot towards long-time enemy China.
The president has set aside the two nations’ perennial standoff over Beijing’s extensive claims to the disputed South China Sea and the contentious Spratly Islands to court trade and investment from the rising power.
“Maybe there will be a time, if things deteriorate, that I have to call on China to help. I hope it would not reach that point, but maybe we will need your help.”
SOURCE: Channel News Asia |Johns Hopkins University | Al Jazeera
Coronavirus
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
China’s state media are reporting that seven people died when a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine centre collapsed last night in southeastern China’s Fujian province. The Ministry of Emergency Management says 80 people were in the building when it came down; nine escaped, while about 70 people were trapped. Of those, 43 have been pulled from the rubble and 28 currently remain unaccounted for.
A video streamed by the government-backed Beijing News site showed rescue workers in orange overalls sifting through the rubble of the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel and carrying people to ambulances.
The hotel collapsed at about 7:30pm and 34 people were rescued in the ensuing two hours, according to the Quanzhou municipality’s website.
“I was at a gas station and heard a loud noise. I looked up and the whole building collapsed. Dust was everywhere, and glass fragments were flying around.I was so terrified that my hands and legs were shivering.”
A woman named only by her surname, Chen, told Beijing News that relatives, including her sister had been under quarantine at the hotel after returning from Hubei province, where the virus emerged. She said they were scheduled to leave soon after completing their 14 days of isolation.
SOURCES: CNN | Al Jazeera | Thai PBS World
