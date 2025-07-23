Jonny be bad! Cop influencer’s resort rumbled in forest land scandal

A recent investigation has found that the resort owned by famous police influencer, Jonny the Investigator, has been constructed illegally on forest land in the Lam Dom Noi Self-Development Settlement, Sirindhorn district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

The resort, consisting of raft accommodations and pool villas, belongs to 32 year old former police officer Yutthaphon Srisompong. This revelation follows a formal complaint about the resort encroaching on protected forest areas.

Police confirmed initial findings of illegal encroachment on forest land, as the resort has been built in an area that is required to preserve 20% of its forest land. The land falls within the Lam Dom Noi Self-Development Settlement, a region where any land use must be pre-approved.

Furthermore, any issuance of land documentation requires permission from the director-general of the Department of Social Development and Welfare, which was not obtained in this case.

Additionally, the situation is complicated by the fact that construction permits for the resort were not properly authorised. The area is within a self-development settlement where construction is prohibited.

Despite this restriction, unauthorised construction permits were somehow obtained. Police are currently investigating to determine who authorised the encroachment and construction of the resort, with plans to pursue legal action against those responsible, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Department of Special Investigation’s (DSI) Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division recently revealed the outcome of an inquiry into a private airstrip, known as the VIP Runway, situated in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The probe focuses on claims that a public road was unlawfully converted into a personal runway, with responses now awaited from five government agencies.

The investigation followed a complaint lodged by lawyer Phattarapong Supakson, who alleged the road had been temporarily turned into a private airstrip.

DSI officials found the runway to be 19 metres wide and 1 kilometre long, with a 450-metre stretch reportedly encroaching on a public road now integrated into a private golf course.