Lopburi woman arrested for illegal karaoke bar and child exploitation

Police in Lopburi have arrested a 50 year old woman accused of operating an illegal karaoke bar and facilitating underage prostitution. The arrest took place yesterday, August 2, after police received information about the illegal activities at the establishment.

The operation was led by Police Major General Songkrot Krikkriya, who instructed Police Colonel Warit Pathumarak and Police Lieutenant Colonel Supoj Thongma-eng to carry out the arrest. The suspect, identified as Udomrat, faces charges of human trafficking and exploiting minors for prostitution.

She is accused of arranging sexual services for clients with a 16 year old girl, known as A, for 2,000 baht (US$61) per session. Udomrat allegedly deducted 200 baht (US$6) as her commission.

The arrest occurred at a karaoke bar located on Phahonyothin Road, in Nong Muang district, Lopburi province. Undercover officers posed as customers to gather evidence before carrying out the arrest. They discovered Udomrat acting as the owner, with female employees providing companionship to patrons.

During the operation, officers found 2,000 baht in marked bills and a condom on a bed, which were used as evidence. The suspect reportedly admitted to operating the business for a decade without a license.

She claimed that the arrangement with the underage worker involved splitting the earnings, with 200 baht given to her from each transaction, reported KhaoSod.

Following her confession, police charged Udomrat and transferred her to investigators at Division 2 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division to proceed with legal action.

In similar news, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division apprehended a 46 year old woman in Udon Thani for allegedly running a prostitution ring under the guise of a karaoke bar. She is accused of recruiting three 16 year old girls into the trade, collecting a 300-baht commission per client.

On July 20, Police Major General Songklot Gerkkritaya directed Police Colonel Sarawut Chantawong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksit Nilmith to arrest the suspect, Sirijanya, on charges of human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The arrest occurred at a karaoke venue located in Ban Dung subdistrict, Ban Dung district, Udon Thani.