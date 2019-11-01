Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism

May Taylor

Published

11 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

With two million Indian tourists expected for this year, reports in both Thai and English language media claim visitors from India are ‘set to transform’ Thailand’s tourism landscape.

TNN reports, via Thai Visa, that tourist numbers to Thailand from India are expected to increase to 14 million a year by the end of the next decade.

Thai language news outlet TNN says Indian visitors currently spend an average of 5,800 baht a day, nearly as much as the 6,400 baht a day spent by Chinese tourists, but adds that visitor numbers from India are unlikely to overtake the number of Chinese arrivals any time soon.

Independent travellers with families make up 67% of all Indian arrivals and this category has risen by 25% in recent years, with Thailand’s theme parks, zoos and beaches being the main attraction.

TNN says businesses need to take the year-on-year growth in Indian arrivals into account, particularly as only 5% of India’s 1.3 billion people currently have a passport, a figure which is only expected to rise as the country’s middle class population surges and airlines continue to launch new flight routes.

SOURCE: TNN | Thai Visa

Economy

Philippines lifts restriction on rice imports from Thailand

May Taylor

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Philippines lifts restriction on rice imports from Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTO: VietnamPlus

The Philippines has suspended a trial measure put in place to control imports of Thai rice following objections from Bangkok. The measure was initially put in place after the Philippine Department of Agriculture deemed existing regulations too lax.

Rice imports had been under the control of the country’s National Food Authority until the government took over and attempted to impose tougher restrictions.

The Nation reports that Keerati Rushchano, an inspector-general at the Commerce Ministry and Acting Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, says officials attended a meeting in the Philippines on October 24 with the aim of setting up a regional “economic development cluster”.

At the meeting, it was agreed that off-setting a drop in the price of rice with import restrictions would raise domestic inflation. Instead, the Philippines has agreed on subsidies for its farmers.

The Nation reports that in the first nine months of 2019, Thailand exported 543,344 tonnes of rice to the Philippines, a decrease of 61.65% year on year.

SOURCE: The Nation

Business

New land tax forces land owners to evaluate their options

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

New land tax forces land owners to evaluate their options | The Thaiger

PHOTO: SCMP

The new Land and Property Tax, which takes effect in January 2020, will be a challenge for the Thai property market, according to the managing Director of CBRE Thailand. In an open report to the media, CBRE says owners of vacant sites will pay significant taxes once the new law comes into effect. Many will try to avoid the tax by developing the land for commercial use to generate income so they don’t have to sell the land.

“The risk is that they’ll create a bigger burden for themselves by developing inappropriate, loss-making developments.”

“Lacking experience and market knowledge, they might build something for which there is no demand and end up owing the bank far more than the cost of the tax.”

For many vacant sites, development of office, retail or residential space for rent won’t be feasible because of size or location. Owners may also not have the expertise or money to develop the sites. Landowners first need to see how much tax they will owe, and consider their options to earn income from development.

For example, car parks may be a solution in areas where residential parking space is low. In Japanese cities, even small sites are often used for commercial parking lots. But even though parking rates are much lower in Thailand than in Japan, for many sites car parks may be the easiest way to earn money with lowest expenditure from the owner, in the opinion of CBRE.

A second alternative is leasing to a third party. Leases could be for short or long term, but again only some locations offer development potential and demand from third party tenants.

Another question raised but not yet answered is the definition of ‘agricultural land’, which is taxed at a lower rate. For some landowners, finding additional revenue sources may simply be too hard and they may decide to sell.

After 2019, CBRE believes more sites will be up for sale, and supply and demand will reduce the difference between asking prices and what purchasers will pay.

SOURCE: Thailand Business News | CBRE

To check out Thailand’s largest selection of property, with the most information, go to FazWaz.com

Thailand

Child’s bruises spark suit against school

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

Child’s bruises spark suit against school | The Thaiger

A 5 year old kindergarten student was ‘spanked’ as a punishment because “…she’s a slow learner and can’t answer questions,” according to her teacher. The girl responded to the teacher “I’m stupid, I have no brains, but I have a heart.”

The incident took place in September but wasn’t shared until last month, with pictures showing bruises on the child’s arms. The mother captioned the post “Hope this is a reminder for parents with small children.”

“On the day of the incident, my daughter was spanked because the teacher said she ‘was a slow learner.’ When I picked her up, the teacher walked with her and told me that she had spanked my child and wanted to apologise. I was shocked but I only saw one arm with bruises.”

“I called my husband the next day (September 12) and told him what had happened. He works far from home but came back immediately to see his daughter. Before he came, I went to meet the principal at school,” said the girl’s mum.

“I asked to move my child into another classroom, then realised if my child remained at the school she would still see the teacher who did this and would always be afraid. I decided to move schools because while we were driving my daughter kept telling me she didn’t want to go back or that teacher would spank her again.”

The school promised the mother that the teacher would be fired within 30 days, yet 46 days passed without any action The girl’s mother decided to make the story public in the hope the school may take some remedial action against the teacher.

The story does not report the location of the school.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Workpoint News

