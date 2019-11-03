Anti fake news website is now live | The Thaiger

Thailand
Anti fake news website is now live
The Anti-Fake News Centre, created by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, opened last Friday and is now available to access online.
The government says the centre will target fake news that might have an impact on the public and public assets, using examples of news about epidemics, disasters, the environment and the economy, and news that could create social rifts or “undermine the country’s image”.
The Ministry says the centre’s main role will be to monitor news online and on social media platforms. If fake news is found, it will coordinate with related agencies to counter it and produce accurate coverage.
The centre has launched the www.antifakenewscenter.com homepage, where the public can check the list of fake news. The website is only in Thai language at this stage.
The website makes no comment about how it would evaluate alleged fake news or take action against the writers or publishers.
Forex-3D Ponzi scheme dupes thousands
At least 1,000 people have fallen for the ‘Forex-3D’ Ponzi scheme, with losses currently estimated at 10 billion baht. Victims and their lawyers have already filed reports with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Dozens showed up in front of the DSI HQ with posters showing the faces of people allegedly connected to the scheme. Victims have asked the DSI to speed the prosecution process and to create a QR code that will allow victims enable file their complaints online.
Forex-3D started as an invitation-only brokerage company, splitting profits at a rate of 60/40 with 60% to the investor. Members (investors) started with a minimum investment of 2,000 US$, or about 50,000 baht.
The company advertised that investments would be repaid at an extremely high dividend rate within a short period. But it began having problems repaying investors in April and didn’t respond to their queries. Victims became so confused and angry that they joined in a cursing ceremony at the company’s headquarters, aimed at the directors and those involved.
There are rumours that celebrities and some government officials have been victims of the scheme, and victims with many social media followers influenced others to invest. Victims have demanded that celebrities and others captured in photos with the company’s directors give the public an explanation. It’s now up to the DSI to decide how to investigate and who to prosecute.
Forex-3D has posted on Facebook denying being a Ponzi scheme, saying any incidents that may have happened were caused by members acting illegally, and that the company has no connection to such activities. Victims say that if the company is truly innocent, they should have no problem visiting the DSI in person.
Last week the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, handed a case, where at least 2000 victims were allegedly cheated out of more than 430 million baht, over to the DSI as well.
The ”Mae Manee pyramid scheme” was allegedly run by a couple who offered returns of up to 93% a month. The alleged architect of the scheme was using a fake profile as part of the scam.
Last Tuesday October 29 the Criminal Court approved warrants for the arrest of 28 year old Wantanee Tippaveth, aka. Mae Manee, and her 20 year old boyfriend Methee Chinnapha. They face charges of public fraud, illicit borrowings and the input of false data into a computer system.
Thailand looks to Indian arrivals for new wave of tourism
With two million Indian tourists expected for this year, reports in both Thai and English language media claim visitors from India are ‘set to transform’ Thailand’s tourism landscape.
TNN reports, via Thai Visa, that tourist numbers to Thailand from India are expected to increase to 14 million a year by the end of the next decade.
Thai language news outlet TNN says Indian visitors currently spend an average of 5,800 baht a day, nearly as much as the 6,400 baht a day spent by Chinese tourists, but adds that visitor numbers from India are unlikely to overtake the number of Chinese arrivals any time soon.
Independent travellers with families make up 67% of all Indian arrivals and this category has risen by 25% in recent years, with Thailand’s theme parks, zoos and beaches being the main attraction.
TNN says businesses need to take the year-on-year growth in Indian arrivals into account, particularly as only 5% of India’s 1.3 billion people currently have a passport, a figure which is only expected to rise as the country’s middle class population surges and airlines continue to launch new flight routes.
PM signals more stimulus packages to lift Thai economy
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Thailand needs more measures to boost the local economy. He made the remark during the meeting of the Council of the Economic Ministers on Friday. The PM reassured the meeting that Thailand’s and other ASEAN economies were not in recession, but would have slower growth next year, so Thailand needs to come up with stimulus measures.
He added that Thailand’s monetary and fiscal policies must encourage domestic spending and investment. The meeting also gave the nod to guidelines to help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).
The guidelines cover 13 measures proposed by government aiming to improve SMEs’ access to capital, expertise and market access.
They include new types of SME loan guarantees, the promotion of software by SMEs to draw accounts and the launch of an SME festival.
In the past two month the government has unveiled two local tourism stimulus packages – Chim Shop Chai phases 1 & 2. The Finance Ministry reports that both were successful and a Phase 3 stream of the stimulus would be rolled out before the end of the year.
