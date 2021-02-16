Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels | The Thaiger

Tourism
Leading real estate consultancy says 2021 not looking good for Phuket hotels
An independent real estate consultancy is predicting a bleak year for those involved in the hotel industry on the southern island of Phuket. According to a Nation Thailand report, Carlos Martinez from Knight Frank Thailand says foreign arrivals in Phuket have plummeted by 80%, from over 5.3 million in 2019 to just 1 million in 2020.
Hotel occupancy rates on the island have nose-dived, with some hotels having to suspend operations, while others try to lure domestic travellers with steep discounts and other special offers. On July 15, the Thai government launched a domestic tourism stimulus campaign, in an attempt to get Thais travelling around the country. Domestic tourists can avail of a 40% subsidy on the cost of hotel room and airfares, but, despite this, the number of domestic travellers in Phuket has dropped by 64% year-on-year.
As the Covid-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc around the world during the second half of 2020, the occupancy rate in Phuket’s luxury hotels dropped to just 14%. The upscale properties that decided to stay open were forced to slash their prices, with the average daily rate falling 7% year-on-year, to just 3,750 baht.
Around 24% of the island’s luxury hotels are in the Patong beach area, with 15% in Karon, 14% in Bang Tao, 13% in the Kata beach area, and 10% in Kamala. Most of these coastal areas are like ghost towns, compared to how bustling they were at the same time in 2019.
While the same goes for other tourist destinations in Thailand, there’s no doubt that Phuket is one of the hardest-hit spots. The airport has been open for domestic flights since June 2020 but recorded only 775,118 domestic arrivals in the second half of 2020, down 57% year-on-year. Domestic tourists did not stay long either, averaging just 1.8 days, making little difference to hotels on the island.
Currently, the future’s not bright for Phuket’s luxury hotels, with average occupancy expected to remain below 25% and average daily rates expected to stay low during the first half of this year. The resurgence of Covid-19 in late December, just as Thailand appeared to have successfully suppressed the virus, has not helped matters. And with China imposing restrictions that prevent its nationals travelling internationally, there is no end in sight just yet.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister says first vaccine doses will be here on February 24
Thailand’s Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, says the first doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the Kingdom on February 24. Nation Thailand reports that the first batch of 200,000 doses will leave China on February 20. Anutin’s statement comes after weeks of uncertainty, with the government coming in for criticism over the slow pace of the vaccine rollout. Thailand had also been expected to take delivery of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine this month, but that has now been pushed back following a supply row between the manufacturer and the EU.
Anutin says once the Chinese vaccine is in the Kingdom, it will be subject to random quality checks carried out by the Department of Medical Sciences. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Sinovac jab for emergency use, with healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups first in line. The vaccine has been shown to be over 50% effective at preventing infection and 80% effective at preventing serious illness.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
The government’s Covid-19 task force says places like Phuket and Pattaya, which are heavily reliant on international tourism, will be considered “high priority” for vaccination. The Pattaya News reports that Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement at a press conference yesterday.
The southern island of Phuket – along with a number of other tourism-dependent locations – had been hoping to purchase vaccines privately, in order to inoculate enough of its residents to achieve herd immunity. It was hoped that this would mean the island could re-open to international tourists from October. However, the government has put a stop to the plan, in a move that generated furious criticism from the tourism sector.
Places like Phuket and Pattaya are nearly entirely dependent on tourism, with both listed in the top 20 most-visited cities in 2019. Each welcomed around 10 million visitors a year, with Pattaya relying on tourism for nearly 80% of its GDP. In Phuket, that figure is more like 90%.
Apisamai says that, while frontline medical workers and other vulnerable people remain first in line for Covid-19 vaccines, employees in the tourism sector will also be classed as “high priority” for vaccination. However, the details of the government’s planned vaccine rollout remain unclear, nor is it yet known if expats, many who would fall into the vulnerable category, will be included.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quarantine may be increased to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa
The Thai government may increase mandatory quarantine to 21 days for those returning from Africa, as efforts continue to stop the spread of the South African variant of the virus. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the B1351 variant, which first surfaced in South Africa late last year, is faster spreading and could lead to an increase in the number of cases in Thailand. It now accounts for over 90% of South African cases that have undergone genetic sequencing and has been detected in around 30 other countries.
CCSA spokesperson, Apisamai Srirangson, says officials are considering an increase to the quarantine period after a Thai man returned from Tanzania and tested positive for the virus on February 5, while in state quarantine. However, according to a Bangkok Post report, it was not until February 12 that health officials confirmed the patient was carrying the more contagious South African variant.
Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on hospitals to double-check testing swabs to determine if the variant is more prevalent in the Kingdom than previously thought. Meanwhile, he says the anti-viral treatment, favipirapir, can be used against the variant, despite there being no evidence yet of its efficacy. The medication has been used to treat flu in Japan and since the pandemic began, has also been used to treat Covid-19 patients in some parts of the world.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Wolfgang Meusburger
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:14 am
hope nobody has to pay for this report!!!
Issan John
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:28 am
Investigative reporting at it’s best – who’d have guessed? 😮
J West
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:35 am
All due respect to KF analysts but…” One million” foreign tourists to Phuket in 2020???? Weren’t the last national numbers around 1200 per month range? Correct me if I’m wrong.
EdwardV
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:43 am
The 2020 numbers would have included half of the high season (Jan and Feb), and whoever stuck around till the hotels shut down. The entire country had 6.9M international tourist for 2020, with 6.7M being those who came in the first three months.
Joe
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:31 am
The lack of vaccinations doesn’t help either.