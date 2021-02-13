Economy
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
A Phuket tourism economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below the provincial poverty line if something isn’t done to increase revenue. Assistant Professor Chayanon Phucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus, says the news is based off a report by the university.
In it, the report concluded that the forecasted “tourism revenue per capita” from tourists in the coming 6 months averaged about 3,711 baht per month, even with the multiplier effect – the amount the same money generates as income for other people as it passes through the economy. However, the 2019 poverty line of Phuket stands at an income of just 3,068 baht per month.
“After the first lockdown was lifted there were about 2,000-3,000 people [domestic tourists] coming to Phuket each day, and that increased to 5,000-7,000 per day from September through November.We used those numbers to simulate the scenario after this latest lockdown was lifted [following the Samut Sakhon outbreak].”
“We found that the direct tourism income per registered capita in Phuket even in the best case scenario was about 1,963 baht, which resulted in total tourism income per registered capita of 3,711 baht [presuming that all of the direct income circulated within the province only].”
“However, if the number of tourists coming within the next 6 months is lower than the number after the first lockdown was lifted, this will be a difficult situation.”
“Through a simple fact check with statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, before the pandemic Phuket generated about 440 billion baht for the country each year, but only generated 108.46 billion baht last year.”
“This is an inevitable fact: that Phuket’s economy is a purely tourism-led growth economy, so we have low flexibility for this economic shock.”
Chayanon also says that the impact on Phuket spread beyond the island’s borders.
“Everything has a chain effect. This disruption in tourism revenue does not stop in Phuket, it spreads out to other provinces. From our statistics, we found that every 100 baht spent in Phuket contributes about 189 baht to the national economy.”
“We have to promote our unique features to attract people to come, especially the beaches, which are almost indigenous as when Phuket firstly appeared on the tourism map 30 years ago. Through natural rehabilitation over a year, we will become one of the impressive destinations among Thai tourists.”
“We cannot stay still, we have to find a way to reopen and welcome foreign tourists. While finding a way to do this, we need to provide good services to domestic tourists in order to keep our businesses operating. Not only to save our province, but the whole country. If those tourism business operators cannot survive this storm, some competitiveness features [e.g authentic sightseeing, neighborhood nightlife] of Phuket tourism might be at risk.”
“A good lesson learned from this pandemic is that we have to think of collective interest rather than self-interest. For example, if I am sick, I have to call off going to the party, as I can become a creator of a new cluster. If I still go to the party, it will affect my friends and the whole provincial economy.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Krabi
Krabi mayor hopeful tourism crisis will be over soon
As is the case in many popular tourist spots in Thailand, the economy in the southern province of Krabi has been decimated due to Covid-19. Nation Thailand reports that tourist numbers in Krabi have fallen sharply, from a yearly average of 6 million to just 1.5 million last year. Revenue from tourism has plummeted from around 120 billion baht to 29 billion.
Krabi local, Amarit Siripornjutagun, who runs the Ruen Mai restaurant in Krabi town, says that just as he was thinking the worst was behind him, the second Covid-19 outbreak hit the country. The resurgence of the virus means he now has 80% fewer customers.
“There was hope when we saw some tourists return to Krabi after the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand. But my businesses have suffered again from this second outbreak.”
Amarit has managed to retain all his staff, despite the financial pressures he is facing, but says he will have to reduce their hours if things don’t improve this month. He is calling on the government to provide soft loans during the Covid-19 resurgence, in addition to social security assistance.
Meanwhile, Krabi mayor, Keeratisak Phukaoluan, believes there is light at the end of the tunnel and that eventually, the province will double its tourist numbers. He says the development of Krabi airport, and the provision of parking bays for 30 jet airliners, will increase the province’s status as a tourism hub, in line with the neighbouring provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM approves new financial aid package for social security recipients
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has given the go-ahead to another stimulus measure, this time aimed at social security beneficiaries. The scheme, known as Rao Rak Kan (“We Love Each Other”) will provide recipients with a cash payment via the Pao Tang application. All social security beneficiaries are eligible, provided they are Thai nationals and do not have more than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts.
Nation Thailand reports that a person’s monthly wage does not form part of the eligibility criteria, as this could lead to problems in the workplace. Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin says recipients can expect to receive between 3,000 and 4,500 baht a month but did not confirm the duration of the scheme. He says the finer details of the scheme will be agreed by Friday, with the proposal going before Cabinet for final approval next week.
The scheme is expected to be up and running by March, with Suchat saying around 9 million of the 11 million social security scheme members will qualify for the handout.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup
With Myanmar’s military now in power after a bloodless coup, Thailand is likely to see substantial losses when it comes to trade with the neighbouring country, possibly forgoing up to 50 million baht a day due to changes in transporting goods and strict military checkpoints.
If the military’s tight security inspections continue in the long term, Thailand could lose more than 1.5 billion baht to 2 billion baht per month, according to director of the Center for International Trade Studies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Aat Pisanwanich.
The Thai government also needs to keep a close watch on the political stances of other countries as economic sanctions are expected against Myanmar, he says.
“We expect Myanmar’s political crisis to return to normal in the second month… However, we need to follow up political stances of the United States, Europe, Japan and allied countries and their actions or economic sanctions after the Myanmar coup.”
Economic sanctions, which the US has already threatened against Myanmar following the coup, will affect purchasing power and investments, Aat says. He adds that with lower purchasing power, Thailand will probably import fewer goods from Myanmar.
With the military now in power, the country’s investment projects are expected to freeze and international trade negotiations will be subject to review, Aat says.
“The current situation clearly demonstrates that high political uncertainty still exists in Myanmar. Though there were elections in 2015 and 2020 and the country is turning to democracy, political uncertainty will be an important factor for investors to decide further investment.”
Tak’s Mae Sot border checkpoint, a major trade route with Myanmar bringing in around 80 billion baht a year, is expected to be hit hard, according to the province’s Chamber of Commerce president Prasert Jeungkitrungrote.
“We’re waiting for an official order or announcement from the Myanmar army and we are not yet able to evaluate the impact of the incident as we have to wait and see whether the border checkpoints will be subject to closure.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
