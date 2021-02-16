Quarantine may be increased to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quarantine may be increased to 21 days for returnees arriving from Africa
The Thai government may increase mandatory quarantine to 21 days for those returning from Africa, as efforts continue to stop the spread of the South African variant of the virus. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the B1351 variant, which first surfaced in South Africa late last year, is faster spreading and could lead to an increase in the number of cases in Thailand. It now accounts for over 90% of South African cases that have undergone genetic sequencing and has been detected in around 30 other countries.
CCSA spokesperson, Apisamai Srirangson, says officials are considering an increase to the quarantine period after a Thai man returned from Tanzania and tested positive for the virus on February 5, while in state quarantine. However, according to a Bangkok Post report, it was not until February 12 that health officials confirmed the patient was carrying the more contagious South African variant.
Prasit Watanapa from the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on hospitals to double-check testing swabs to determine if the variant is more prevalent in the Kingdom than previously thought. Meanwhile, he says the anti-viral treatment, favipirapir, can be used against the variant, despite there being no evidence yet of its efficacy. The medication has been used to treat flu in Japan and since the pandemic began, has also been used to treat Covid-19 patients in some parts of the world.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand’s coronavirus death toll is now at 82. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported a total of 24,714 Covid-19 infections. There are 1,749 active Covid-19 cases.
A 62 year old Thai man from Ubon Ratchathani died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A 78 year old Thai from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of asthma and high blood pressure.
The number of active cases in Thailand is on a download slope as health officials have lessened active testing efforts in high risk areas, primarily in Samut Sakhon. The aggressive mass testing campaign had screened thousands, resulting hundreds of cases were reported each day. Most were asymptomatic.
A new Covid-19 cluster is reported in Pathum Thani, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English. Around 200 recent infections are related to open-air fresh markets in the province, he says. Markets linked to the outbreak are closed and vendors are being tested.
Low ceilings and inadequate ventilation contributed to the spread of the virus at the markets, Natapanu says. It would get hot and people would take off their face masks because it was uncomfortable. Natapanu adds that poor ventilation can increase the risk of virus transmission.
SOURCE: CCSA
Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant
A Thai national, who is in quarantine after returning from Tanzania, is infected with the South Africa strain of Covid-19, a variant of the virus known to be more contagious and believed to be resistant to some vaccines. The Department of Disease Control director general Opas Karnkawinpong says health officials are closely monitoring the situation and a rapid screening process will be applied to those arriving from areas at high risk of the South Africa variant.
The 41 year old Thai gem trader had travelled to Tanzania for business. He then travelled to Ethiopia and returned to Thailand on January 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those arriving in Thailand. Opas says the new variant is more infectious, but is less severe. He assures the public that no medical staff have been infected while treating the patient.
“The department is closely monitoring the situation following concerns the South Africa variant may have reached Thailand… Mutations, such as the G variant from England, may make the virus spread faster but they are less severe.”
A preliminary report shows that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only provides limited protection against the new South Africa strain of the virus. Following the report, the South African government halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Thai PBS
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Scientists say bats in Thailand could spread other coronaviruses related to Sars-CoV-2, or Covid-19, joining what is thought to be many other bats doing the same thing across Asia. The revelation comes after scientists found bats at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand to feature a virus that closely matches that of the virus that causes Covid-19.
Infectious diseases such as SARS, MERS, Hendra, Ebola and Nipah, are thought to have emerged from bats, making research into Asian bats all the more necessary.
SOURCE: BBC News
Nipral
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:41 am
Yet another primitive trick to keep quarantine hotels going and money pouring into governmental corrupted pockets.
Amazing Thailand !
Ted
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:56 am
As the SA type is getting a firmer and firmer grip of Europe, this might very well be the first step for this government to stop even more tourists to come.
I hope they will improve the food and service, if they now will do this increased in time.