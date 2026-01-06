Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

January 6, 2026
Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Key insights from the news

  • Bangkok plans to build its first pedestrian bridge across the Chao Phraya River to enhance connectivity and attract tourists, featuring a modern design with a garden area for rest and views.
  • The bridge proposal responds to population growth and development along the riverfront, addressing limited pedestrian crossings, as existing options mainly cater to vehicles and ferries.
  • The project is in the study phase, facing challenges like dense infrastructure, land-use restrictions, and the need to avoid obstructing river traffic, requiring a public referendum for local input.
  • Public reaction has been mixed, with excitement about potential tourism benefits and concerns over budget, maintenance, and the need for detailed feasibility studies before proceeding.

Bangkok revealed plans for a new landmark, the city’s first pedestrian bridge across the Chao Phraya River, aimed at improving connectivity between both sides of the river and creating a new check-in spot for tourists.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) recently unveiled a model of the proposed bridge to the public. The design features a modern structure formed from an intricate lattice of golden metal, woven together in a criss-cross pattern.

At the centre of the bridge, the model shows a small garden area with staircases that also function as seating. The space is intended to allow pedestrians to rest, enjoy views of the Chao Phraya River, and take photographs.

According to information published on the BMA’s official website, the pedestrian bridge was proposed in response to population growth and increasing development, along the riverfront. Despite the expansion, residents on opposite sides of the river continue to face limited connectivity.

Most existing crossings over the Chao Phraya are designed for vehicles, while ferries remain the main option for pedestrians. If approved, the project would become the first bridge across the river dedicated solely to pedestrians.

Chao Phraya pedestrian bridge
Photo via Facebook/ Progressive Thailand

The BMA noted that the project is still in the study phase and faces several challenges. The Chao Phraya River area contains dense infrastructure and significant economic activity, which creates land-use restrictions and makes access and land expropriation for construction difficult.

The bridge design must also be adjusted to ensure it does not obstruct passenger boats, cargo vessels, or tourist ferries. In addition, the project would require a public referendum to gather opinions from residents, particularly those living along the river.

Related Articles
Bangkok Chao Phraya River
Photo via Facebook/ Living Sneak Peek

Following the release of the model, many Thai netizens expressed excitement about the proposed bridge, saying they hope it will become a new landmark and help generate additional income through tourism.

Others raised concerns about whether the construction budget would be worthwhile and questioned long-term maintenance plans. Some urged the BMA to release detailed feasibility studies, including projected revenue, and to ensure the bridge is properly maintained rather than left neglected in the future.

Songwat Road
Songwat Road | Photo via Spacebar

Several commenters said they look forward to seeing the final design and hope the completed bridge will match the modern and visually striking concept presented in the model.

According to a report by Prop2Morrow, the proposed pedestrian bridge is expected to connect Chiang Mai Road with Songwat Road. The Songwat neighbourhood, located near Bangkok’s Chinatown, has been gaining popularity in recent years, particularly among Asian tourists.

January 6, 2026
