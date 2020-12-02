image
image
image
image
Connect with us

Tourism

Bangkok is the best leisure city in the Asia Pacific – Business Traveller Asia-Pacific

The Thaiger

Published 

2 weeks ago

 on 

Bangkok is the best leisure city in the Asia Pacific &#8211; Business Traveller Asia-Pacific | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Despite few travellers actually being able to visit Thailand’s capital, including ‘business travellers, readers of Business Traveller Asia-Pacific have again named Bangkok the ‘Best Leisure City in the Asia-Pacific’. The Big Mango retains the top ranking on the list for the 5th consecutive year. Bangkok also got third place in the ranking of the Best Business city in the Asia. Singapore and Hong Kong beach out the Thai capital in that category.

Not only that. The 2020 ranking is also a record 10th time that Bangkok has won the award since 2008. Each year, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific confers the awards based on votes cast by its readers and subscribers.

Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the TAT says that, despite the current travel restrictions, Bangkok was able to win the award again.

“Bangkok remains top-of-mind with Business Traveller Asia-Pacific readers. We look forward to welcoming them back soon.”

The TAT were unable to contain their excitement with this PR fizz as they waxed lyrical…

“Bangkok’s rich diversity remains a major draw, showcased via its unique blend of New World experiences and Old World charms. And it is not just about mouth-watering Thai street food, though that remains a key attraction. the city now boasts multiple Michelin starred restaurants served by a modern transportation infrastructure.”

“This includes a new Blue Line underground train extension to historic Rattanakosin Island, where the grandeur of its amazing past remains on full display.”

Each year Business Traveller Asia-Pacific magazine, which gets around 750,000 readers a month online, confers the awards based on votes cast by its readers and subscribers. This includes frequent travellers who use airports, airlines and hotel services to visit a variety of regional destinations. Between April and June 2020, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific sent out a voting poll to subscribers with the results independently compiled by market research company Business Intelligence.

The Business Traveller brand leads the portfolio of titles belonging to international publishing house Panacea Publishing, which is based in London. Business TravellerAsia-Pacific is one of 13 titles around the world.

Since its first issue in 1982, Business Traveller Asia-Pacific has become a valuable resource for frequent travellers, as well as serving as a platform for their concerns.

Other winners in this year’s awards…

Airlines

Best Airline

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Cathay Pacific
  3. Qatar Airways

Best Asia-Pacific Airline

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Cathay Pacific
  3. Thai Airways (not bad considering they’ve been grounded since March 2020)

Best Chinese Airline

  1. Air China
  2. China Southern
  3. China Eastern

Best European Airline

  1. Lufthansa
  2. British Airways
  3. Swiss International Air Lines

Best North American Airline

  1. Delta Air Lines
  2. American Airlines
  3. United Airlines

Best Middle-Eastern/African Airline

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Emirates
  3. Etihad Airways

Best Low Cost Airline

  1. AirAsia
  2. Easyjet
  3. JetStar

Best Airline First Class

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Emirates
  3. Cathay Pacific

Best Airline Business Class

  1. Qatar Airways
  2. Singapore Airlines
  3. Emirates

Best Airline Premium Economy Class

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Cathay Pacific
  3. Qantas

Best Airline Economy Class

  1. Singapore Airlines
  2. Emirates
  3. Qatar Airways

Best Frequent-Flyer Programme

  1. Cathay Pacific – Marco Polo Club
  2. Singapore Airlines – KrisFlyer
  3. British Airways – Executive Club

Best Airport Lounge

  1. Cathay Pacific – The Pier First Hong Kong
  2. Qantas – First Class Sydney
  3. Singapore Airlines – The Private Room

Best Independent Airport Lounge

  1. Plaza Premium First Hong Kong
  2. American Express Centurion Hong Kong
  3. Plaza Premium Hong Kong T1 Gate 35

Airports

Best Airport in the World

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Hong Kong International Airport
  3. Dubai International Airport

Best Airport in Asia-Pacific

  1. Singapore Changi Airport
  2. Hong Kong International Airport
  3. Incheon Airport

Best Duty-Free in the World

  1. Incheon Airport
  2. Singapore Changi Airport
  3. Dubai International Airport

Best Business City in Asia

  1. Singapore
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Bangkok

Best Business City in the World

  1. Singapore
  2. London
  3. Hong Kong

Best Leisure City in Asia-Pacific

  1. Bangkok
  2. Singapore
  3. Tokyo

Hotels

Best Business Hotel Brand in the World

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. Mandarin Oriental
  3. InterContinental

Best Business Hotel Brand in Asia-Pacific

  1. Shangri-La
  2. Grand Hyatt
  3. Mandarin Oriental

Best Business Hotel Brand in Europe

  1. Sofitel
  2. InterContinental
  3. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Best Business Hotel Brand in North America

  1. Marriott Hotels
  2. Four Seasons
  3. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Best Business Hotel Brand in Middle East/Africa

  1. Jumeirah
  2. InterContinental
  3. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Best Mid-Market Hotel Brand in the World

  1. Novotel
  2. Holiday Inn
  3. Courtyard by Marriott

Best Luxury Hotel Brand in Asia-Pacific

  1. Four Seasons
  2. The Ritz-Carlton
  3. Shangri-La

Best Independent Hotel Brand

  1. The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts
  2. Aman Resorts
  3. Ovolo Hotels

Best Hotel Loyalty Programme

  1. Marriott Bonvoy
  2. Hilton Hhonors
  3. IHG Rewards

Best Business Hotel in the World

  1. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
  2. The Peninsula, Hong Kong
  3. Raffles Singapore

Best Business Hotel in Asia-Pacific

  1. Shangri-La, Singapore
  2. Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
  3. Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong

Best Airport Hotel in Asia-Pacific

  1. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Singapore
  2. Regal Airport, Hong Kong
  3. Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott

Best New Business Hotel in Asia-Pacific

  1. Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur
  2. InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay
  3. Andaz Singapore

Best Independent Hotel in Asia-Pacific

  1. The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore
  2. 137 Pillars Suites Bangkok
  3. COMO The Treasury, Perth

Best Business Hotel in Bangkok

  1. Mandarin Oriental
  2. InterContinental Bangkok
  3. Grand Hyatt Erawan

Best Business Hotel in Beijing

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. China World Summit Wing, Beijing
  3. The Peninsula

Best Business Hotel in Chengdu

  1. Niccolo
  2. Shangri-La
  3. Grand Hyatt

Best Business Hotel in Guangzhou

  1. Shangri-La
  2. Mandarin Oriental
  3. The Ritz-Carlton

Best Business Hotel in Hanoi

  1. Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
  2. Hilton Hanoi Opera
  3. InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Best Business Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City

  1. Park Hyatt Saigon
  2. InterContinental Asiana Saigon
  3. Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers

Best Business Hotel in Hong Kong

  1. Island Shangri-La
  2. Grand Hyatt
  3. The Peninsula

Best Business Hotel in Jakarta

  1. JW Marriott
  2. Grand Hyatt
  3. Shangri-La

Best Business Hotel in Kuala Lumpur

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. Mandarin Oriental
  3. Doubletree by Hilton

Best Business Hotel in Macau

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. The Venetian
  3. Conrad Macao Cotai Strip

Best Business Hotel in Manila

  1. Shangri-La at the Fort
  2. Makati Shangri-La
  3. The Peninsula

Best Business Hotel in Melbourne

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto
  3. Park Hyatt

Best Business Hotel in Mumbai

  1. The Taj Mahal Palace
  2. The Oberoi
  3. Four Seasons

Best Business Hotel in New Delhi

  1. ITC Maurya, A Luxury Collection Hotel
  2. The Taj Mahal Hotel
  3. JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity

Best Business Hotel in Seoul

  1. Lotte Hotel
  2. Grand Hyatt
  3. InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas

Best Business Hotel in Shanghai

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai at Tomorrow Square
  3. Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

Best Business Hotel in Shenzhen

  1. Futian Shangri-La
  2. InterContinental
  3. Grand Hyatt

Best Business Hotel in Singapore

1. Shangri-La
= Raffles Singapore
3. The Fullerton

Best Business Hotel in Sydney

  1. Park Hyatt
  2. Shangri-La
  3. InterContinental

Best Business Hotel in Taipei

  1. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel
  2. Grand Hyatt
  3. W Taipei

Best Business Hotel in Tokyo

  1. Grand Hyatt
  2. Shangri-La
  3. Conrad

Best Serviced Residence in Asia-Pacific

  1. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
  2. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore
  3. Fraser Suites Sydney

Best Serviced Residence Brand in Asia-Pacific

  1. Ascott
  2. Frasers Hospitality Group
  3. Oakwood

SOURCE: Business Traveller

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Jason

    Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Pity no one can visit there……

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Preesy Chepuce

      Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      Lol… they genuinely believe that everything will return to how it was in 2018-2019 in a few months…

      Reply
      • Avatar

        Ben

        Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 5:57 am

        Thai Finance Minister says it’ll take 2 years. Sounds about right for the rest of the world too.

        Reply
  2. Avatar

    Patrick Kelly

    Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:57 am

    Tragic to think this once great destination will be left in taters for several years due to onerous regulations and overall virus paranoia . The travel industry has become an abomination in under a year. The road back won’t happen until you hit rock bottom .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Crime

37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saturday, December 19, 2020

By

37 year old Egyptian arrested over an alleged protection racket | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Immigration Police

A 37 year old Egyptian is now in custody following his arrest over alleged “mafia ties” and “running a protection racket” in Bangkok. Police further alleged his dealings in illicit drugs and alleged ties to a foreign mafia gangs. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.

Police say that the gang involved collected money from foreigners, mostly Middle Eastern, in exchange for “protection”. The group made claims to their ‘customers’ that they would provide safety to foreigners against criminals the police weren’t able to catch or people under their protection. The gangs claimed to have strong links to police and officials. The gangs were also selling illicit drugs around Bangkok’s entertainment venues.

Foreigners paid monthly and those who refused faced threats. Some had been harmed by the foreign gang.

When police checked the man’s visa history they found he had overstayed his Thailand by1,772 days. During questioning he admitted that he had been arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine in 2017 and awaiting prosecution.

Police are continuing the investigation in the case to find others connected to the man, named as ‘Mohamed’.

In a similar case a 24 year old from Jordan named ‘Ali’ was also offering the same ‘protection’ services to Middle East people who had been staying in Thailand illegally. He was deported for overstaying his visa.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Air Pollution

Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saturday, December 19, 2020

By

Bangkok officials launch “big cleaning” attack on air pollution | VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

If all else fails, spray water at it … That seems to be the motto of officials in Bangkok, who have resorted to spraying large plumes of water into the air, in an effort to rid the capital of the smog that has plagued it for months now. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang has launched the “Bangkok Big Cleaning Day”, in the company of Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Jirasan Kaewsaeng-akem from the Metropolitan Police.

The initiative is an attempt to clear the PM2.5 dust particles that have left the capital shrouded in smog. The haze problem was bad earlier this week but cleaned up a bit on Thursday and Friday. In addition to vast jets of water being sprayed into the air, Aswin says the city’s streets are getting a thorough cleaning, as are public facilities across the capital.

“The activity will be carried out in 50 districts of Bangkok. They are Din Daeng district, the Wong Wian Yai intersection in Thongburi district, Central Rama II in Bang Khun Thian district, Sanam Luang 2 in Thawi Watthana district, and in front of Nong Khaem district office.”

According to a Nation Thailand report, Niphon says the Interior Ministry has instructed contractors in Bangkok and surrounding areas to delay construction work during the months of January and February in order to reduce the annual air pollution around the city.

“We have also asked provinces around Bangkok to stop burning of garbage and leftover crops, which are one of the sources of PM2.5 that could be carried by wind to Bangkok areas.”

To see what’s really contributing to Bangkok’s air pollution woes, have a look at our video below…

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading

Air Pollution

Smoke and mirrors – the truth about Bangkok’s air pollution | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Saturday, December 19, 2020

By

Smoke and mirrors &#8211; the truth about Bangkok&#8217;s air pollution | VIDEO | The Thaiger

OPINION

TRANSCRIPT

Smoke, haze, smog. Every year it’s the same culprits in Bangkok. It’s all the cars sitting in traffic, it’s the old diesel buses, it’s people burning too many incense sticks… yes, that was actually used a reason to explain Bangkok’s bad air at one stage last year during Chinese New Year.

Of course all those things contribute to the city’s pollution but are far from the main problem.

From December to April each year Thailand’s capital city skies became grey with a smog and haze, some days Bangkok ranks in the worst cities in the world for air pollution during this period. But the buses, industry and people during intense sticks are much the same all year round, but the smoke and haze problem is mostly limited to just the months between December and April. So why?

There’s two critical factors at work here. Firstly the annual monsoon, as the airflow flips around the end of November each year from a south west airflow, sweeping moist air out of the Indian Ocean into Thailand, to a north east airflow where drier air is swept down from the Asian continent.

That change of the monsoon also coincides with the annual burns season where farmers burn off their harvested plantation… mostly rice, corn and sugar. Most of these farm areas are to the north and north east of Bangkok.

Put these two phenomena together and you get the drier, north east airflow blowing smoke and haze down from the country’s north and north-eastern farmlands. The problem can be bad enough in Bangkok, but central Thailand and the north suffer even more from the choking smoke and the seasonal public health fiasco.

For reasons, probably mostly commercial, the Thai government have been reticent to directly address the annual burn off season, SAYING that they’re going to crackdown on illegal burning, but never following through with effective enforcement.

Instead, prodded by the media, the Government rolls out its PR machine and invites the media to take photos of water cannons blasting thousands of litres of valuable water into the sky, doing precisely NOTHING to address the air pollution problem.

For some reason there appears to some officials who actually think this grotesque waste of water is achieving something… beyond a woefully ineffective media stunt.

All this obfuscation from officials and the government is completely ignoring the PM2.5 micron “elephant in the room”… the annual burn off season.

In truth the problem in Bangkok is little to do with the traffic, buses and local industry. Of course, it’s a contributor but a tiny fraction of the bigger, deliberately lit, plantation fire issue.

A long term solution is to subsidise proper machinery for Thailand’s farmers to clear the land mechanically, rather than the cheaper burning of the crops. Districts could share the cost of the necessary machinery, with individual farmers and companies hiring the equipment when needed.

Today it’s easy to track all the fires, clearly identified by NASA satellites, in almost real time. It’s a free website that anyone can log onto… even Thai government officials. You can see the active fires in Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar as well, but there is a big concentration in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand.

You can see clear evidence of exactly where the smoke is coming from… matched with the daily weather forecast which provides the direction and strength of the winds.

There’s even a simple site like Air Visual which lists the air quality around the country, and the world for that matter, any time of the day… district by district, suburb by suburb.

The information from Air Visual clearly links the poor air quality with the fires that are burning. All this information is free… it’s not rocket science.

At some stage the Thai government and compliant officials will be forced to bite the bullet and admit that the annual pollution problem is what it is – a cover up to protect large and powerful multi-nationals and their agricultural pursuits.

Not until these issues are honestly tackled will Bangkok, and the northern parts of the country, going to be spared from this annual, critical, public health issue.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution5 days ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9

Kiss the high season goodbye &#8211; Thailand&#8217;s long wait continues | The Thaiger
Tourism1 week ago

Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8

How to buy gold in Thailand &#8211; from bracelets to baht | The Thaiger
Business2 weeks ago

How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht

Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7

Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#038;#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending