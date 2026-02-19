Why you still can’t get a direct flight from the US to Thailand

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 19, 2026, 4:23 PM
81 5 minutes read
Why you still can’t get a direct flight from the US to Thailand | Thaiger
An American Airlines flight in the skies | Photo via MKPhoto/Adobe Stock Images

Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international visitors in 2024, and interest from US travellers continues to grow. Undoubtedly, Thailand has become a bucket-list destination for many Americans. Yet a question remains: Why are there still no direct flights between the United States and Thailand?

In reality, the answer is quite complex. A mix of aviation regulation, airline economics, aircraft technology and market demand has kept direct services off the map for years.

On this page

Section Summary
The FAA downgrade that froze routes for a decade Thailand’s 2015 FAA Category 2 downgrade blocked Thai airlines from launching US routes and limited partnerships until Category 1 status returned a decade later.
Ultra-long-haul flights are brutally expensive US–Thailand routes are among the longest in aviation, with high fuel costs, crew requirements, and limited premium demand making nonstop flights financially risky.
Thai Airways already tried direct US flights and lost money Thai Airways previously operated nonstop flights to New York and Los Angeles, but the routes were loss-making due to inefficient aircraft and high operating costs.
Thai Airways’ restructuring changed priorities Following bankruptcy protection in 2020, Thai Airways prioritised profitable regional and European routes while waiting for new long-haul aircraft deliveries later in the decade.
Why Air Canada can fly nonstop, but US airlines do not Vancouver’s northern location shortens flight distance and reduces costs, allowing Air Canada to successfully operate nonstop Bangkok flights with less competition.
One-stop flights already meet demand Strong global hub connections allow airlines to serve Thailand profitably without committing aircraft to challenging nonstop routes.
Demand from US travellers is rising fast Growing tourism interest, social media exposure and new airline testing indicate increasing demand from US travellers visiting Thailand.
When could nonstop flights finally return Strong premium demand, new aircraft deliveries and Thai Airways’ continued recovery will likely determine when nonstop routes become viable.
The future of nonstop US-Thailand flights With regulatory barriers removed and tourism demand rising, nonstop flights appear increasingly possible in the late 2020s.

The FAA downgrade that froze routes for a decade

In 2015, the US Federal Aviation Administration downgraded Thailand’s aviation safety oversight to Category 2. This did NOT mean Thai airlines were unsafe. Instead, the country’s aviation regulator did not fully meet international oversight standards.

Even with this in mind, the downgrade still had major consequences. Thai airlines could not launch new routes to the US, codeshare partnerships with American carriers were restricted, and long-haul expansion stalled for nearly a decade.

Thailand regained Category 1 status in April 2025, removing the regulatory barrier and allowing Thai airlines to once again expand US routes and partnerships. However, regulation was only one piece of the puzzle.

Why you still can’t get a direct flight from the US to Thailand | News by Thaiger
Exterior image of Suvarnabhumi Airport | Photo via Bangkok/Getty Images

Ultra-long-haul flights are brutally expensive

Flying nonstop between the US and Thailand is one of the toughest routes in commercial aviation. The distance between Los Angeles and Bangkok is around 8,269 miles, placing it firmly in the ultra-long-haul category.

Related Articles

These flights face serious operational challenges as aircraft remain away from their home base for long periods, fuel consumption is extremely high, and airlines must carry extra crew for rest rotations. Weight restrictions can also reduce cargo capacity, cutting into another important revenue stream.

Ultra-long-haul routes usually succeed when they connect major business hubs. Cities such as Singapore and London generate strong premium cabin demand from corporate travellers willing to pay higher fares for convenience. Thailand, however, is primarily a leisure destination.

Most passengers travelling to Thailand could be considered as holidaymakers, digital nomads or people visiting friends and family. These travellers are typically more price-sensitive and are happy to accept a longer journey if it means saving money.

Without a strong pool of premium passengers, direct flights become far harder to justify financially.

Thai Airways already tried direct US flights and lost money

Why you still can’t get a direct flight from the US to Thailand | News by Thaiger
Thai Airways’ Airbus A350-941 on the runway | Photo via Anna Zvereva/Wikipedia Commons

Thai Airways previously operated direct routes from Bangkok to both Los Angeles and New York using Airbus A340-500 aircraft.

These flights lasted up to 18 hours and were among the longest in the world at the time. Despite strong traveller interest, the economics did not follow suit. The aircraft used were not fuel-efficient enough, and the routes were consistently loss-making.

The New York route ended in 2008, followed by Los Angeles in 2015. This history still shapes airline decision-making today and explains why carriers remain cautious about returning.

Thai Airways’ restructuring changed priorities

The situation became even more complicated when Thai Airways entered bankruptcy protection in 2020 after years of financial losses. The airline has since undergone a major restructuring focused on rebuilding and returning to profitability.

Today, the carrier is prioritising routes that generate reliable revenue, particularly in Europe and across Asia. Even though Thailand regained its FAA Category 1 rating in 2025, US routes are not currently part of the airline’s short-term expansion plans.

Another challenge is aircraft availability. Thai Airways expects new long-haul aircraft deliveries later in the decade, with some arriving around 2027. Airlines typically need fleet growth and financial stability before launching high-risk ultra-long-haul routes.

Why Air Canada can fly nonstop, but US airlines do not

Why you still can’t get a direct flight from the US to Thailand | News by Thaiger
Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its final flight, headed for Newark Liberty International Airport | Photo via Adam Moreira/Wikipedia Commons

Air Canada currently operates nonstop flights between Vancouver and Bangkok, proving the route can work under the right conditions. Geography plays a major role.

Vancouver sits much further north than Los Angeles, making the route nearly 1,000 miles shorter. That difference significantly reduces fuel consumption and operating costs. The Canadian carrier also faces less competition on Southeast Asia routes from its Vancouver hub, allowing it to serve a niche market successfully.

Direct flights are possible, but only when the economics align.

One-stop flights already meet demand

Another major reason nonstop services remain limited is that travellers already have plenty of alternatives. Passengers can reach Thailand through major hubs across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Popular connection hubs include:

  • Tokyo
  • Seoul
  • Taipei
  • Hong Kong
  • Dubai
  • Doha
  • London
  • Frankfurt

From a business perspective, the current system works well. Airlines can profit from the demand without committing aircraft to a challenging nonstop service.

Demand from US travellers is rising fast

While nonstop flights remain rare, demand from American travellers is growing quickly. Thailand’s tourism industry has gained increased visibility in recent years thanks to social media, luxury travel trends and television productions filmed in the country.

Why you still can’t get a direct flight from the US to Thailand | News by Thaiger
Season 3 of The White Lotus, filmed in Koh Samui | Photo via Fabio Lovino/HBO

The latest season of The White Lotus has been widely credited with boosting US interest in destinations such as Koh Samui. United Airlines has already begun testing the market by launching a Los Angeles to Bangkok service via Hong Kong in 2025, suggesting airlines are watching demand closely.

When could nonstop flights finally return

The return of nonstop US-Thailand flights will likely depend on several factors aligning. Airlines need stronger premium demand, more fuel-efficient aircraft and confidence in long-term profitability. Thai Airways also needs to complete its financial recovery and expand its long-haul fleet.

Several conditions must align:

  • Strong growth in premium travel demand
  • Delivery of newer long-haul aircraft
  • Continued recovery of Thai Airways
  • Confidence in long-term profitability

Most industry observers see the late 2020s as a more realistic timeframe rather than an immediate return.

The future of nonstop US-Thailand flights

There is no single reason why nonstop flights remain rare. The reality is a mix of regulation, economics, airline finances, aircraft availability and strong existing connection networks.

The regulatory barriers have been removed, aircraft technology continues to improve, and tourism demand is rising. Nonstop flights between the United States and Thailand may not be here yet, but they are closer than they have been in years.

Related articles:

New international flight routes to Thailand

The essential guide to domestic flights in Thailand

United Airlines resumes Bangkok flights after 11-year hiatus

Latest Thailand News
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

2 seconds ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

50 minutes ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

55 minutes ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

2 hours ago
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

2 hours ago
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

3 hours ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

3 hours ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

5 hours ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

5 hours ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

5 hours ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

6 hours ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

7 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

7 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

7 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

24 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

1 day ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

1 day ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

1 day ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

1 day ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

1 day ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

1 day ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

1 day ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
GuidesThailand Travel
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 19, 2026, 4:23 PM
81 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.