Takieng Phuket and Sand Box receive new international dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa continues to affirm its standing as one of Phuket’s leading culinary destinations, as its signature restaurants Takieng Phuket and Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery receive prestigious accolades recognising their culinary excellence, distinctive experiences, and Takieng Phuket’s leading new dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa’s exceptional beachfront settings.

Takieng Phuket, the resort’s signature Thai dining venue, has been recognised among Phuket’s Top 25 Restaurants 2025, proudly ranking No. 16. This recognition reflects the restaurant’s dedication to authentic Thai and Southern Thai cuisine, refined culinary craftsmanship, and heartfelt service, complemented by serene beachfront views.

Takieng is known for its thoughtful use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including rare regional elements such as mole crab and Lin Harn leaves, found exclusively in the Mai Khao area. Paired with warm hospitality and sunset-facing beachfront views, Takieng offers a dining experience deeply rooted in local heritage and sense of place.

Complementing Takieng’s achievement, Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery has also earned recognition, receiving the Distinguished Coastal Lifestyle Experience Award and the Best of the Best Award, placing it among the top 1% of restaurants on TripAdvisor.

Consistently ranked in the top tier of dining destinations in Phuket, Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery presents contemporary international cuisine prepared by expert chefs, alongside handcrafted beverages and a relaxed beachfront ambience. Guests are invited to unwind by the Andaman coast, enjoying seamless sunset views in an effortlessly stylish seaside setting.

Together, Takieng Thai Restaurant and Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery exemplify Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa’s commitment to delivering award-winning dining experiences that celebrate local culture, culinary creativity, and memorable moments by the sea.

Restaurant Reservations:

Tel: +66 76 363 999

Takieng Phuket: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/takiengphukethktbr/press-release

Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/sandboxbeachfrontbareateryhktbr/press-release

Email: phuketdining@renaissancehotels.com

Facebook: Takieng Phuket | Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery

Instagram: Takieng Phuket | Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery

