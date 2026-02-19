Takieng Phuket and Sand Box receive new international dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 19, 2026, 9:35 AM
213 1 minute read
Takieng Phuket and Sand Box receive new international dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa | Thaiger

Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa continues to affirm its standing as one of Phuket’s leading culinary destinations, as its signature restaurants Takieng Phuket and Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery receive prestigious accolades recognising their culinary excellence, distinctive experiences, and Takieng Phuket’s leading new dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa’s exceptional beachfront settings.

Takieng Phuket, the resort’s signature Thai dining venue, has been recognised among Phuket’s Top 25 Restaurants 2025, proudly ranking No. 16. This recognition reflects the restaurant’s dedication to authentic Thai and Southern Thai cuisine, refined culinary craftsmanship, and heartfelt service, complemented by serene beachfront views.

Takieng is known for its thoughtful use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including rare regional elements such as mole crab and Lin Harn leaves, found exclusively in the Mai Khao area. Paired with warm hospitality and sunset-facing beachfront views, Takieng offers a dining experience deeply rooted in local heritage and sense of place.

Takieng Phuket and Sand Box receive new international dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa | News by Thaiger

Complementing Takieng’s achievement, Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery has also earned recognition, receiving the Distinguished Coastal Lifestyle Experience Award and the Best of the Best Award, placing it among the top 1% of restaurants on TripAdvisor.

Consistently ranked in the top tier of dining destinations in Phuket, Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery presents contemporary international cuisine prepared by expert chefs, alongside handcrafted beverages and a relaxed beachfront ambience. Guests are invited to unwind by the Andaman coast, enjoying seamless sunset views in an effortlessly stylish seaside setting.

Takieng Phuket and Sand Box receive new international dining awards for Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Together, Takieng Thai Restaurant and Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery exemplify Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa’s commitment to delivering award-winning dining experiences that celebrate local culture, culinary creativity, and memorable moments by the sea.

Visit their website to read more about Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Restaurant Reservations:

Tel: +66 76 363 999

Takieng Phuket: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/takiengphukethktbr/press-release

Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery: https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/sandboxbeachfrontbareateryhktbr/press-release

Email: phuketdining@renaissancehotels.com

Facebook: Takieng Phuket | Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery

Instagram: Takieng Phuket | Sand Box Beachfront Bar & Eatery

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

22 minutes ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

39 minutes ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

44 minutes ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

1 hour ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

2 hours ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

2 hours ago
Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya food delivery rider assaulted after swearing on road

3 hours ago
Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman reports repeat duck killings by loose dog in Samut Prakan

19 hours ago
Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese tourist shares Thai coconut ice cream as surprise favourite

19 hours ago
Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire | Thaiger Thailand News

Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

19 hours ago
Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hospital criticised after bullet left in teen’s arm

20 hours ago
Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea | Thaiger Thailand News

Jomtien Beach drainage pipe seen releasing wastewater into sea

20 hours ago
Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Four arrested as police seize cocaine in Patong and Phuket airport

21 hours ago
Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father seeks answers after 10 month old daughter dies at Chon Buri nursery

21 hours ago
Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train | Thaiger Thailand News

Railway officer criticised after motorcyclist dies in collision with train

22 hours ago
Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Phichit cemetery screens films for ancestors on Chinese New Year

22 hours ago
Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Lak routes go dark after transformer thefts in Phang Nga

23 hours ago
Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man assaulted and robbed by 3 Pattaya transwomen

1 day ago
YouTube outage reported worldwide early today | Thaiger Thailand News

YouTube outage reported worldwide early today

1 day ago
Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Shoppers injured in glass partition collapse at Nonthaburi mall

1 day ago
Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian woman found dead in freezer outside home in Trat

1 day ago
Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist rescued after leg slips into drainage in Phuket

1 day ago
Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat | Thaiger Thailand News

Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

1 day ago
TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT welcomes Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi for Chinese New Year

1 day ago
Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man dies in detention room after ex-girlfriend assault arrest

2 days ago
FoodLifestylePhuket TravelPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 19, 2026, 9:35 AM
213 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.