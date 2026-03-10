Best SIM cards to stay connected in Thailand (2026)

Photo via: Beebom official website

You’ve just landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a long flight to Bangkok. Your phone automatically searches for a network, and within seconds, you see the roaming charges: US$15 per day just to check Google Maps or message your hotel. For a two-week trip, that’s over US$200 before you’ve even left the airport. There’s a better way.

Staying connected in Thailand doesn’t have to drain your travel budget. With several mobile operators offering affordable tourist SIM cards and eSIM options, you can get unlimited data, strong 5G coverage, and local rates for a fraction of what international roaming costs. Whether you need high-speed internet for navigation and video calls or just enough data to check messages and book transport, Thailand’s SIM card options suit every type of traveller.

This guide compares the best SIM cards in Thailand for 2026, covering physical SIM cards from AIS, TrueMove H, DTAC, and budget providers, plus eSIM options from Holafly, Airalo, and other digital providers. We’ll break down pricing, coverage, data plans, and where to buy so you can choose the right option before you land.

Note on 5G coverage: While all major providers advertise 5G, coverage is concentrated in cities like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. If you’re travelling to rural areas, national parks, or smaller islands, expect 4G connectivity. The providers below all offer strong 4G networks that work reliably across Thailand.

On this page

Physical SIM vs eSIM: Which should you choose?

Before diving into specific providers, it helps to understand the difference between physical SIM cards and eSIMs.

Feature Physical SIM Cards eSIMs What it is A traditional plastic card that you insert into a phone Digital SIM that activates via QR code or app Where to buy Airports, convenience stores, and mobile shops across Thailand Purchase online before your trip Setup time 10-30 minutes at purchase (passport registration required) Instant activation – connects when you land Device compatibility Works with any unlocked phone Requires eSIM-compatible device (iPhone XS+, Pixel 3+, Galaxy S20+) Home number Must remove your home SIM card Keep home SIM active for calls/texts while using eSIM for data Top-up Easy at 7-Eleven stores or provider apps Online only through provider platforms Registration Passport required, Thai biometric data collection Passport required for online purchase

Which is better? For most travellers, a physical SIM card purchased at the airport offers the best value and simplicity. eSIMs are ideal if you have a compatible phone, want to set up before travelling, or need to keep your home number active for two-factor authentication.

Top SIM cards in Thailand

AIS 5G SIM

AIS (Advanced Info Service) is Thailand’s largest mobile network operator with the widest coverage across the country, making it the safest choice for travellers exploring beyond Bangkok.

Pricing:

1-day/1GB: 49 baht (~US$1.50)

8-day/15GB: 299 baht (~US$9.50) – most popular

30-day/50GB: 899 baht (~US$28.50)

Extended plans: up to 1,699 baht

What’s included:

Unlimited calls within AIS network

Credit for local calls to other networks

Strong 5G in cities, reliable 4G in rural areas

Where to buy: Suvarnabhumi Airport (gates 6-7), Don Mueang, Phuket, Samui airports, AIS shops, 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

TrueMove H 5G SIM

TrueMove H operates Thailand’s second-largest network with fast speeds in urban areas and major transport routes. In 2023, TrueMove H merged with DTAC to form True Corporation, though both brands continue operating separate tourist SIM products.

Pricing (unlimited data):

8 days: 449 baht (~US$14)

15 days: 699 baht (~US$22)

30 days: 1,199 baht (~US$38)

What’s included:

Unlimited data (fair use policy applies after heavy daily usage)

Unlimited local calls

100 baht credit for international calls

Free access to thousands of True Wi-Fi hotspots

Where to buy: Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, True shops in malls, and convenience stores.

DTAC SIM

DTAC merged with TrueMove H in 2023, but the DTAC Happy Tourist SIM remains available as a budget-friendly option with pricing now matching True.

Pricing (unlimited data):

8 days: 449 baht (~US$14)

15 days: 699 baht (~US$22)

30 days: 1,199 baht (~US$38)

What’s included:

Unlimited data with a fair use policy

Unlimited local calls

30 minutes international calls to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Vietnam

Where to buy: Airports, DTAC shops, 7-Eleven stores.

My by CAT Tourist SIM

My by CAT offers Thailand’s most affordable tourist SIM for budget travellers who don’t need extensive data.

Pricing:

7 to 15 day plans: 150 to 399 baht (~US$4.50 to US$12.50)

What’s included:

Primarily 4G coverage (5G in select urban areas only)

Unlimited data with reduced speeds after caps

Sufficient for maps, messaging, and light browsing

Where to buy: Airports, convenience stores.

TOT Mobile SIM

TOT Mobile targets travellers wanting flexible short-term plans without committing to standard weekly or monthly packages.

Pricing:

Daily, weekly, monthly plans: 200 to 500 baht (~US$6 to US$16)

What’s included:

Reliable 4G with expanding 5G in major cities

Flexible validity matching your exact trip length

Where to buy: Airports, TOT shops, convenience stores.

eSIM options for Thailand

Holafly eSIM

Holafly is one of the most popular eSIM providers for Thailand, offering unlimited data without buying a physical SIM card.

Pricing:

1 day: ~US$3.90

5 days: ~US$19.50

10 days: ~US$36.90

50 days: ~US$96

Better daily rates for longer stays

What’s included:

Unlimited data (fair use ~2.5-10GB/day)

Up to 500MB/day hotspot sharing

24/7 English customer support

Operates on the TrueMove H network

Best for: Convenience over savings, multi-country Asia trips, travellers who want to set up before arrival.

Airalo eSIM

Airalo offers both fixed-data and unlimited eSIM plans operating on the AIS network with strong 5G coverage.

Pricing:

1GB/3 days: US$4

10GB/7 days: US$9

Unlimited 3 days: US$10.50

Unlimited 7 days: US$24

What’s included:

Choice between capped and unlimited plans

AIS network (best coverage)

Easy top-up through the mobile app

Best for: Light users, flexible data amounts, and an affordable eSIM option.

Jetpac eSIM

Jetpac focuses on fixed-data plans with competitive pricing for longer stays.

Pricing:

1GB/4 days: US$4

3GB/7 days: US$8

10GB/30 days: US$22

40GB/30 days: US$64

JetFlex subscription: US$15/month (for frequent travellers)

What’s included:

Dual-network (AIS + TrueMove H)

Automatic connection to the strongest signal

Monthly subscription option

Best for: Longer stays, frequent Asia travellers, dual-network reliability.

Price comparison

Provider Type Minimum Price Maximum Price Best For AIS 5G SIM Physical 49 baht (~US$1.50) 1,699 baht (~US$54) Wide coverage, rural travel TrueMove H 5G SIM Physical 449 baht (~US$14) 1,199 baht (~US$38) Southern Thailand, unlimited data DTAC SIM Physical 449 baht (~US$14) 1,199 baht (~US$38) Budget unlimited plans, Asian calls My by CAT SIM Physical 150 baht (~US$4.50) 399 baht (~US$12.50) Extreme budget travellers TOT Mobile SIM Physical 200 baht (~US$6) 500 baht (~US$16) Flexible day/week plans Holafly eSIM Digital ~US$3.90/day ~US$96 (50 days) Convenience, unlimited data Airalo eSIM Digital US$4 (1GB) US$45 (20GB) Light users, flexible data amounts Jetpac eSIM Digital US$4 (1GB) US$64 (40GB) Longer stays, monthly subscriptions

Prices as of March 2026. The exchange rate is approximately 1 USD = 32 Thai baht. Prices subject to change and may vary by retailer.

Where to buy SIM cards in Thailand

At the airport: This is the most convenient option for most travellers. You’ll find official counters for AIS, True, and DTAC in the arrivals halls at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok), Don Mueang Airport (Bangkok), Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai Airport. Look for brightly lit kiosks near the exits. Staff speak English and can help you choose the right plan. Registration takes 10-30 minutes and requires your passport.

In the city: All major providers operate retail shops in shopping malls and business districts. You’ll also find SIM cards at 7-Eleven convenience stores, though staff may not speak English and the selection is often limited to basic plans.

Online before your trip: eSIMs can be purchased from Holafly, Airalo, Jetpac, and other providers through their websites or mobile apps. Physical SIM cards are also available from online retailers like Amazon, though delivery times may take a week or more.

Cost tip: Airport SIM cards are typically 20-30% more expensive than buying from official shops in the city or through provider mobile apps. However, the convenience of getting connected immediately upon arrival is usually worth the small premium for most tourists.

Registration requirements

Thai law requires all SIM cards to be registered with a valid passport. When you purchase a SIM card, the retailer will:

Take a photocopy of your passport Have you filled out a brief registration form Register the SIM card in the national database using biometric data Activate the SIM card (usually within 5-15 minutes)

Foreigners are limited to purchasing five SIM cards per operator. If you’re travelling with family or friends, one person can purchase multiple SIMs in a single transaction.

For tourist SIMs, Thai regulations require identity re-verification if you want to use the SIM beyond 60 days from activation. This can be done by SMS or by visiting an operator shop.

Choosing the right SIM card for you

For most tourists (1-2 weeks): AIS 8-day or 15-day plan offers the best balance of coverage, data, and value. The 299 baht 8-day/15GB plan is sufficient for navigation, social media, and video calls.

For budget travellers: My by CAT or DTAC Happy plans provide the lowest prices, though you’ll trade off some speed and coverage in remote areas.

For digital nomads or heavy users: TrueMove H or DTAC 30-day unlimited plans at 1,199 baht give you a month of unrestricted data for work, streaming, and large file uploads.

For tech-savvy travellers who want convenience: Holafly or Airalo eSIMs eliminate airport queues and activate before you land, though you’ll pay a premium for this convenience.

For rural or island travel: AIS provides the most reliable coverage in national parks, mountain regions, and smaller islands where other networks may have gaps.

Advantages of using local SIM cards

Buying a Thai SIM card instead of using international roaming offers several concrete benefits. Local SIM cards cost 90% less than international roaming for equivalent data usage. A week of data that might cost US$100+ through your home carrier costs US$9 to US$20 with a Thai tourist SIM.

Thailand’s 4G and 5G networks provide fast, reliable connectivity that often exceeds what you’d get through roaming agreements. Even in rural areas, local networks are optimised for domestic use and consistently outperform roaming connections.

All tourist plans include local calling, which makes it easy to book restaurants, contact hotels, or arrange transport without worrying about per-minute charges. Many plans also include international calling credit or minutes to specific countries.

If issues arise, Thai mobile operators have English-speaking customer service available through their shops, hotlines, and mobile apps. This is far easier than trying to troubleshoot roaming problems with your home carrier’s support team while overseas.

Ready to stay connected in Thailand?

Choosing the right SIM card for Thailand comes down to balancing your budget, data needs, and travel plans. If you’re sticking to cities and tourist areas, any of the major providers (AIS, True, DTAC) will serve you well. For remote travel, AIS offers the most reliable coverage. If you want the simplest setup, eSIM options from Holafly or Airalo let you activate before you even board your flight.

The most important thing is to buy a local SIM card or eSIM rather than relying on expensive international roaming. With tourist plans starting from as little as 150 baht and unlimited data available for under US$40 per month, staying connected in Thailand is affordable and straightforward.

Sources:

• AIS Thailand Official Tourist Plans

• TrueMove H Thailand SIM Official

• Traveltomtom – Best SIM Card for Thailand 2026

• Holafly – Thailand SIM Card Guide

Frequently asked questions

Where can I buy a SIM card in Thailand? You can buy SIM cards at airports (like Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), convenience stores (e.g., 7-Eleven and Family Mart), and shopping malls throughout Thailand. Most of these locations have counters where you can purchase and activate a SIM card on the spot. Do I need to register my SIM card in Thailand? Yes, registration is required when buying a SIM card in Thailand. You will need to show your passport for verification. The vendor will assist you with the registration process to activate your SIM card. Are eSIM options available in Thailand? Yes, eSIM options are available in Thailand, offered by providers such as AIS and TrueMove H. eSIMs provide convenience as they eliminate the need for a physical card, allowing activation through an app or a QR code. Make sure your phone is eSIM-compatible before opting for this type. Which SIM card offers the best coverage in Thailand? AIS and TrueMove H are considered the best for nationwide coverage. They both offer extensive 5G and 4G networks, ensuring a strong signal in both urban and rural areas, making them ideal for tourists who plan to travel across the country. Can I recharge my Thai SIM card easily? Yes, recharging a Thai SIM card is easy. You can top up at convenience stores (like 7-Eleven), supermarkets, or online through the provider’s app or website. You can also use prepaid cards available at most retail locations. What is the difference between a tourist SIM and a local SIM card in Thailand? A tourist SIM card is specifically designed for short-term visitors, offering data packages with validity from 7 to 30 days, and sometimes includes free calls and international credits. A local SIM card is suitable for long-term stays and comes with regular calling and data packages that can be recharged as needed. Can I use a Thai SIM card for international calls? Yes, most SIM cards offer international call packages or credit. DTAC Happy Tourist SIM and TrueMove H 5G Tourist SIM provide international calling options. Check with the provider for specific international rates. Which SIM card is the most budget-friendly in Thailand? The DTAC Happy Tourist SIM and My by CAT Tourist SIM are the most budget-friendly options, offering affordable plans with good data coverage. They are ideal for travelers looking for a cost-effective way to stay connected. Is 5G available with Thai SIM cards? Yes, 5G is available with most major providers like AIS, TrueMove H, and DTAC. Both AIS 5G Tourist SIM and TrueMove H 5G Tourist SIM offer excellent 5G coverage in major cities and tourist areas across Thailand. How do I activate my SIM card in Thailand? Activating a SIM card in Thailand is simple: Insert the SIM card into your phone. If it is not prepaid, you will need to download the application with your associated sim card and then add the balance and purchase a package to use in order to begin using it.

Provide your passport for registration at the point of sale.

Follow the instructions provided by the vendor, which usually involves turning on your phone and waiting for the network connection.