Connect with us

Hot News

Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness

Published

 on 

A woman contacted police after she says a couple forced her to have a threesome with them in exchange for forgiving a 500,000 baht debt. But, the husband of the couple says the woman was actually having an affair with his wife. The 32-year-old woman’s lawyer took her to the complaint centre at the Central Investigation Bureau to seek legal action.

Her lawyer, Phaisarn Ruangrit, says she worked at a logistics firm, later meeting the wife of the company’s owner. They eventually developed a relationship with the wife helping the victim whenever she had financial trouble. Eventually, her help totalled 500,000 baht in loans. Then things turned ugly as the woman says the couple allegedly threatened to sue her for 10 million baht if she didn’t sleep with them.

According to the Bangkok Post, Phaisarn likened such a contract to slavery and said the woman feared for her future. She then agreed to the request, but several threesomes later, she tried to end the arrangement, only to be met with threats and intimidation. The wealthy couple used their connections as a threat to the woman, which pushed her to seek legal help. Her lawyer examined the contract and said it went against morality and the law and held no legal obligation for her to fulfil.

He then went on to say that the contact could be used as evidence against the couple for colluding in sexual abuse and coercing a person to do something against their will.

“Even though the damaged party is a woman, her mind presents herself as a man. In any case, it’s wrong to do something like this to the victim.”

The unnamed woman said she tried many times to resist the couple’s advances and also tried to flee the situation but was forced back with the couple using the contract as a threat. She claims that the repeated sexual abuse made her feel as if she was in hell and even considered committing suicide.

The deputy commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division has reportedly received her complaint. But, no further information has been issued.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Phuket42 mins ago

Officials plan to step up Phuket’s education standards
Hot News48 mins ago

Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Sponsored1 week ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Thailand2 hours ago

2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access
Thailand2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects invitation to APEC Summit in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

MPs accused of corruption after report reveals 100 million baht a year spent on subsidised meals
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness
Thailand3 hours ago

AOT turns to Grab to fill shortage of airport taxis in Thailand
China3 hours ago

A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Property News3 hours ago

Low-Rise House Key Driver In Property Revenue Hits New Heights
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: robber snatches 1 million baht worth of jewellery from Pattaya gold shop
Hot News3 hours ago

Putin gets G20 Summit cold feet
Entertainment4 hours ago

2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
Thailand4 hours ago

Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Luxury Casino in Pattaya Raided before Grand Opening | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending