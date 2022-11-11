Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness

A woman contacted police after she says a couple forced her to have a threesome with them in exchange for forgiving a 500,000 baht debt. But, the husband of the couple says the woman was actually having an affair with his wife. The 32-year-old woman’s lawyer took her to the complaint centre at the Central Investigation Bureau to seek legal action.

Her lawyer, Phaisarn Ruangrit, says she worked at a logistics firm, later meeting the wife of the company’s owner. They eventually developed a relationship with the wife helping the victim whenever she had financial trouble. Eventually, her help totalled 500,000 baht in loans. Then things turned ugly as the woman says the couple allegedly threatened to sue her for 10 million baht if she didn’t sleep with them.

According to the Bangkok Post, Phaisarn likened such a contract to slavery and said the woman feared for her future. She then agreed to the request, but several threesomes later, she tried to end the arrangement, only to be met with threats and intimidation. The wealthy couple used their connections as a threat to the woman, which pushed her to seek legal help. Her lawyer examined the contract and said it went against morality and the law and held no legal obligation for her to fulfil.

He then went on to say that the contact could be used as evidence against the couple for colluding in sexual abuse and coercing a person to do something against their will.

“Even though the damaged party is a woman, her mind presents herself as a man. In any case, it’s wrong to do something like this to the victim.”

The unnamed woman said she tried many times to resist the couple’s advances and also tried to flee the situation but was forced back with the couple using the contract as a threat. She claims that the repeated sexual abuse made her feel as if she was in hell and even considered committing suicide.

The deputy commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division has reportedly received her complaint. But, no further information has been issued.