Hot News
Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness
A woman contacted police after she says a couple forced her to have a threesome with them in exchange for forgiving a 500,000 baht debt. But, the husband of the couple says the woman was actually having an affair with his wife. The 32-year-old woman’s lawyer took her to the complaint centre at the Central Investigation Bureau to seek legal action.
Her lawyer, Phaisarn Ruangrit, says she worked at a logistics firm, later meeting the wife of the company’s owner. They eventually developed a relationship with the wife helping the victim whenever she had financial trouble. Eventually, her help totalled 500,000 baht in loans. Then things turned ugly as the woman says the couple allegedly threatened to sue her for 10 million baht if she didn’t sleep with them.
According to the Bangkok Post, Phaisarn likened such a contract to slavery and said the woman feared for her future. She then agreed to the request, but several threesomes later, she tried to end the arrangement, only to be met with threats and intimidation. The wealthy couple used their connections as a threat to the woman, which pushed her to seek legal help. Her lawyer examined the contract and said it went against morality and the law and held no legal obligation for her to fulfil.
He then went on to say that the contact could be used as evidence against the couple for colluding in sexual abuse and coercing a person to do something against their will.
“Even though the damaged party is a woman, her mind presents herself as a man. In any case, it’s wrong to do something like this to the victim.”
The unnamed woman said she tried many times to resist the couple’s advances and also tried to flee the situation but was forced back with the couple using the contract as a threat. She claims that the repeated sexual abuse made her feel as if she was in hell and even considered committing suicide.
The deputy commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division has reportedly received her complaint. But, no further information has been issued.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Officials plan to step up Phuket’s education standards
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access
Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects invitation to APEC Summit in Thailand
MPs accused of corruption after report reveals 100 million baht a year spent on subsidised meals
Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness
AOT turns to Grab to fill shortage of airport taxis in Thailand
A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Low-Rise House Key Driver In Property Revenue Hits New Heights
VIDEO: robber snatches 1 million baht worth of jewellery from Pattaya gold shop
Putin gets G20 Summit cold feet
2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Luxury Casino in Pattaya Raided before Grand Opening | GMT
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Phuket vehicle crash kills Russians and Thai
Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Best of23 hours ago
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
-
Education3 days ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise