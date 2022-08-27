Masseuse claims she trafficked teen girls to feed her own children

Thai police yesterday arrested a masseuse who reportedly says she trafficked two teenage girls to feed her own two children. Officers from the Anti Trafficking in Persons Division arrested the woman in the eastern province of Rayong.

Police said the woman, 28 year old Kwansiri Krathuanrat, had allegedly exploited two orphaned girls who were 13 and 16 years old. The girls had fled their foster families due to personal issues when they crossed paths with Kwansiri. Kwansiri allegedly exploited the girls for prostitution and also forced them to take drugs.

Kwansiri reportedly admitted to the crime, claiming she was a masseuse in Rayong before she started trafficking to feed her two children. She now faces charges of colluding with others in human trafficking by abusing people under 15 years old and luring minors into human trafficking.

Sadly, this is just one in a number of cases in Thailand, which has a notorious problem with human trafficking. Earlier this month, police raided a karaoke bar in the central province of Nakhon Sawan. There, they found two underage girls dressed in underwear, serving drinks and entertaining guests.

Last month, the US promoted Thailand from the “Tier 2 Watch List” up to “Tier 2” in their annual Trafficking In Persons Report. However, Thailand still has a long way to go, according to the report.

Hopefully, the two girls, who have now been rescued from Kwansiri’s clutches, will be able to rebuild their lives, despite their traumatic experience.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News