Connect with us

Thailand

AOT turns to Grab to fill shortage of airport taxis in Thailand

Published

 on 

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is negotiating with Grab about using their services to fill taxi shortages at two airports in the kingdom. Airports have always been a strict no-go zone for Grab taxis, but waiting times for passengers are getting out of hand.

Now that High Season is in full swing, there are simply not enough airport taxis to facilitate the uptick in arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Don Mueang Airport, two international airports servicing the capital.

According to the President of AOT Nitinai Sirisatthakarn, only 500 of the 2,500 taxis registered at Don Mueang Airport are actually in service. At Suvarnabhumi Airport, only half of the 5,000 registered taxis are back in service, creating long waiting times for passengers.

Nitinai said…

“There is a shortage of taxis right now. It’s clear to see at Don Mueang Airport. Some days, we have needed 700 taxis but only 500 are in service. With bad traffic in the city, taxis can’t make it back to the airport quickly. We cannot meet the demand.”

Nitinai said that AOT will propose using Grab taxis to fill the shortage. Taxi drivers currently registered at the airports would be involved in the discussions to find a solution to the problem together, added the president.

AOT is also considering using more advanced technology to combat congestion at immigration at the two airports. Despite immigration officers spending only 45 seconds checking the paperwork of each foreigner arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport, passengers are still waiting for hours to gain entry into the kingdom upon arrival.

Technology could be leveraged to screen patients earlier on their journey so that immigration officials can be better prepared, said Nitinai. If immigration knows exactly how many passengers are coming and when, more airport personnel can be deployed and more booths can be staffed during busy periods.

If you’re flying into Suvarnabhumi Airport, the fastest and cheapest way to get into the city is by Airport Rail Link. It costs between 15 to 45 baht depending on which station you’re going to, whereas an airport taxi might cost around 500 baht and take much longer.

Last week, around 800 Grab delivery drivers gathered in Bangkok to protest new policies implemented by the company. Grab said they will respond to the delivery driver’s demands within two weeks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand16 mins ago

Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Phuket45 mins ago

Officials plan to step up Phuket’s education standards
Hot News51 mins ago

Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Sponsored1 week ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Thailand2 hours ago

2 injured hikers face prison for illegal access
Thailand2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejects invitation to APEC Summit in Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

MPs accused of corruption after report reveals 100 million baht a year spent on subsidised meals
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Thai woman accuses couple of forcing her to have threesome in exchange for debt forgiveness
Thailand3 hours ago

AOT turns to Grab to fill shortage of airport taxis in Thailand
China3 hours ago

A Guinness World Record for miscarriages has Chinese woman embroiled in birthing debate
Property News3 hours ago

Low-Rise House Key Driver In Property Revenue Hits New Heights
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: robber snatches 1 million baht worth of jewellery from Pattaya gold shop
Hot News3 hours ago

Putin gets G20 Summit cold feet
Entertainment4 hours ago

2022 World Cup for free on Thai TV fiasco rages on
Thailand4 hours ago

Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Luxury Casino in Pattaya Raided before Grand Opening | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending