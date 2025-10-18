Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

Locals rush to help after monk spots pair leaping into Songkhla Lake

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A monk in South Thailand helped rescue a couple who attempted to jump from a bridge in a joint suicide bid after struggling with heavy debt.

A couple in Songkhla province narrowly escaped death after attempting to end their lives by jumping from a bridge while tied together with a traditional Thai cloth. The shocking incident, reportedly driven by crushing loan shark debts, was thwarted by a quick-thinking monk and locals.

The suicide attempt occurred around 6am yesterday, October 17, near Laem Pho Temple in the Ko Yo subdistrict of Mueang district. Police from Songkhla Provincial Police Station were alerted after witnesses saw the pair plunge into Songkhla Lake from the Tinnasulanon Bridge, commonly known as Ko Yo Bridge.

The rescue began when a newly ordained monk, Phra Thanayot, also known as “Phra Joke,” spotted the couple during his morning alms round. Acting without hesitation, he called out for help from nearby villagers.

Locals quickly mobilised a small boat and raced to the scene. Thanks to their swift action, the couple was pulled from the water and brought safely to shore before being transported to Songkhla Hospital for medical checks.

Witnesses said the couple, a man and woman in their 30s, had tied their waists together using a pha khao ma, a traditional Thai cloth, symbolising their intention to die side by side.

Phra Thanayot later recounted the moment:

“I shouted for them to hold on and told the locals to bring a boat. Thankfully, we were able to save them in time.”

Before emergency responders arrived, the monk offered the distraught couple words of comfort and encouraged them to untie themselves.

“Life is precious. Problems can be solved in other ways.”

Police later revealed that the incident stemmed from a 35,000 baht debt the man owed to a group known locally as the “helmet gang.” The couple, overwhelmed by financial pressure, allegedly decided to take their own lives together, reported KhaoSod.

Police have since contacted the couple’s relatives to inform them of the situation and arrange for psychological and financial support. They will remain under observation at Songkhla Hospital.

Locals praised the monk’s compassion and quick response, crediting him and the villagers for preventing a tragic outcome.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

South Thailand News

