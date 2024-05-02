IBM Thailand Director emphasises AI’s impact on economy

Picture courtesy of Tara Winstead from pexels.com

As Thailand grapples with geopolitical conflicts, economic barriers, and technological disruptions, the newly appointed managing director of IBM Thailand shared his vision for the nation’s future.

Anothai Wettayakorn emphasised the critical importance of focusing on controllable factors in a complex world and said that strategic planning and positivity could bring about positive change.

Anothai went on to highlight the exceptional convergence of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud and quantum computing, which are driving a new era of breakthrough innovation. The Asia-Pacific region and Thailand, in particular, offer immense potential amidst this technological revolution.

According to Statista, a global data research firm, the generative AI market in Thailand is expected to swell by 23.5% from 2024 to 2030, hitting a market volume of US$1.08 billion by 2030. IDC predicts that at least 25% of 2,000 international companies will attribute over 5% of their profits to their AI capabilities.

In light of such projections, Anothai stressed the importance of making informed investments in emerging technologies and equipping individuals with the skills to use generative AI creatively, productively, and responsibly. If not handled correctly, the misuse of AI could lead to data privacy issues, legal liabilities, and ethical dilemmas.

“For IBM, the purpose of AI is to augment, not replace, human expertise, judgement, and decision-making. Data and insights generated from data must also belong to their creator, not their IT partner.”

He added that the transparency, explainability, and freedom from harmful and inappropriate bias of AI technologies are crucial for gaining societal trust.

Meanwhile, the cluster president of Schneider Electric for Thailand, Mongkhon Tangsiriwit, Laos, and Myanmar, discussed his company’s role in aiding organisations in their digital transformation to foster sustainability. Citing a survey conducted in partnership with Milieu Insight, he said that over 90% of businesses recognise that digital transformation is a key driver of sustainability.

The survey, which included 4,500 business leaders from nine East Asian countries, aimed to identify the discrepancy between intention and action in implementing green initiatives among companies in Asia and Thailand. In Thailand, while 98% of respondents confirmed that their organisations have sustainability plans, only 53% have fully implemented a sustainability strategy, revealing a green gap.

Mongkhon highlighted Schneider Electric’s comprehensive technologies, which support clients across various sectors, including residential and buildings, data centres, industry, and infrastructure, reported Bangkok Post.