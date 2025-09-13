Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall

Critics demand tougher penalties and stricter controls on animal use in busy cities

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
81 1 minute read
Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

An elephant was spotted outside a Pattaya shopping mall with its mahout, drawing crowds and prompting city officials to step in over safety concerns.

Shoppers at Terminal 21 Pattaya witnessed a highly unusual scene this week when an elephant, guided by its mahout, was seen wandering near the mall selling sugarcane to tourists.

The sight drew crowds of curious onlookers but also raised serious concerns about safety, with bystanders questioning the risk to both the animal and the public.

City officials acted quickly, dispatching municipal officers to escort the elephant away from the area. The animal was taken to Pattaya City Hall, where officials ensured it posed no further danger.

Jirawat Sukhonthasap, director of the administrative division, confirmed he had overseen the incident, filed a report, and issued a formal warning to the owner. Officials ordered that the elephant be removed from the city immediately.

“The priority is the safety of tourists and the welfare of the animal. We have instructed the owner to comply fully with regulations.”

Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The incident quickly went viral online, with a flood of comments reflecting a mix of fascination and anger. Many praised the fast response of municipal officers, while others criticised the continued use of elephants in urban environments.

Several commentators questioned whether the elephant was properly licensed and called for stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws. Others demanded harsher fines for owners who exploit elephants for profit in crowded city spaces.

Animal rights advocates have long raised concerns about elephants being brought into urban areas for tourist entertainment. They argue the practice endangers both animals and the public, while damaging Thailand’s international reputation for animal welfare, reported Pattaya Mail.

City officials acknowledged these concerns, stressing that stronger regulations may be considered to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The elephant’s owner has been formally warned and is expected to comply with municipal rules. Officials said repeat offences could trigger tougher penalties.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways axes first class in bold premium revamp

11 minutes ago
Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall

29 minutes ago
Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test | Thaiger Transport News

Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test

1 hour ago
Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

1 hour ago
Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

2 hours ago
Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river

2 hours ago
Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand

2 hours ago
Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall

4 hours ago
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

5 hours ago
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

5 hours ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

5 hours ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

6 hours ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

6 hours ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

23 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

23 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

23 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

24 hours ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

24 hours ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

24 hours ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

1 day ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

1 day ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

1 day ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

1 day ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

1 day ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.