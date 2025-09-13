Pattaya officials warn after elephant seen strolling outside mall

An elephant was spotted outside a Pattaya shopping mall with its mahout, drawing crowds and prompting city officials to step in over safety concerns.

Shoppers at Terminal 21 Pattaya witnessed a highly unusual scene this week when an elephant, guided by its mahout, was seen wandering near the mall selling sugarcane to tourists.

The sight drew crowds of curious onlookers but also raised serious concerns about safety, with bystanders questioning the risk to both the animal and the public.

City officials acted quickly, dispatching municipal officers to escort the elephant away from the area. The animal was taken to Pattaya City Hall, where officials ensured it posed no further danger.

Jirawat Sukhonthasap, director of the administrative division, confirmed he had overseen the incident, filed a report, and issued a formal warning to the owner. Officials ordered that the elephant be removed from the city immediately.

“The priority is the safety of tourists and the welfare of the animal. We have instructed the owner to comply fully with regulations.”

The incident quickly went viral online, with a flood of comments reflecting a mix of fascination and anger. Many praised the fast response of municipal officers, while others criticised the continued use of elephants in urban environments.

Several commentators questioned whether the elephant was properly licensed and called for stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws. Others demanded harsher fines for owners who exploit elephants for profit in crowded city spaces.

Animal rights advocates have long raised concerns about elephants being brought into urban areas for tourist entertainment. They argue the practice endangers both animals and the public, while damaging Thailand’s international reputation for animal welfare, reported Pattaya Mail.

City officials acknowledged these concerns, stressing that stronger regulations may be considered to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The elephant’s owner has been formally warned and is expected to comply with municipal rules. Officials said repeat offences could trigger tougher penalties.