Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket

A Russian man surrendered to police today, September 26, admitting that he was the driver of the black pickup truck featured in the viral sex video in Phuket.

The explicit footage, showing 23 year old Russian national Georgii and a 42 year old Thai woman engaging in sexual activity on the moving vehicle along Phuket Bypass Road, to the ire of many locals.

Georgii was arrested yesterday, September 25, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok while attempting to flee the country. The Thai woman was taken into custody later the same day in Phuket.

Georgii claimed the scene was staged. He insisted he did not have intercourse with the woman and that he had been wearing underwear at the time. The woman gave a similar account, saying Georgii had paid her 1,000 baht to appear in the video. She alleged he would have harassed her had she refused.

Georgii is permanently banned from entering Thailand and faces two charges under the Criminal Law and the Computer Crimes Act. He and the Thai woman are due to appear in court tomorrow, September 27.

Thai netizens, particularly Phuket residents, demanded that police identify and arrest two additional suspects: the pickup driver and the cameraman.

Under this public pressure, the driver, identified as 25 year old Russian national Alex, surrendered at Mueang Phuket Police Station this afternoon. He arrived in the black Ford pickup seen in the video.

Alex told police he had met Georgii only four days earlier, when Georgii invited him to take part in filming the video. He claimed he received no payment for driving.

Alex has been charged with conspiring to and facilitating public indecency, as well as importing explicit content into a computer system. The report did not specify the penalties he could face.

Additionally, he is subject to a fine of between 400 and 1,000 baht for reckless and dangerous driving under Section 43 of the Land Transport Act.