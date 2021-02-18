Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website | The Thaiger

Protests
Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website
Myanmar’s government website is recuperating after hackers took aim in retaliation of the recent military-backed coup. The cyber war ignited after the internet was shut down for a 4th straight day by authorities, as thousands took to the streets to rally against the coup that brought down revered democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government from power.
The group called Myanmar Hackers broke into the Central Bank, MRTV, the state-run broadcaster, the Port Authority, Food and Drug Administration and the military’s propaganda page. It issued a statement on its Facebook page saying the cyber-attack was like a mass protest on government websites.
“We are fighting for justice in Myanmar.”
Despite the recent hacks, another internet shutdown occurred at 1am this morning, with Britain-based group NetBlocks reporting the internet connectivity dropped to 21% of normal levels.
Myanmar’s military assumed control of the country in a coup in the early hours of Monday, February 1st.
The Military’s leaders had been outspoken about the November general elections when Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won all but 33 seats of the 476 seat national parliament.
The generals complained of election fraud in the November 8 election, citing alleged evidence in their reasons for the coup. But none has been presented to the Burmese people so far.
The Army say they will take control for 12 months under emergency powers granted to them in the county’s constitution… a constitution cobbled together by the generals to ensure they never really lost a grip on the control levers.
With thousands of Burmese people expected to flee to Thailand following the coup, Thai immigration police say they have blocked at least 7 natural border passageways. Thai immigration police chief Sompong Chingduang says he estimates around 400,000 Burmese migrants are looking to enter Thailand, adding that the bounty for the arrest of human traffickers has increased.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM
Myanmar military commander is opening a line of communication with Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha detailing why a coup was staged to seize power after a democratic election in the state.
Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing explained why the Tatmadaw had to stage a coup and asked for help to support democracy. He alleged that fraud took place in the November 8 democratic election. The country’s electoral commission had dismissed the army’s complaints of fraud. Prayut responded by saying he always supports the democracy of Myanmar, but won’t interfere with its internal affairs.
“At the very least, we are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar, while what we also have to do is maintain relations (with Myanmar) as well as possible because that will benefit all Thai people and border trade (with the neighbouring country). Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed.”
Prayut says the issue is sensitive but warned that he was not supportive of anti-Myanmar coup protests inside Thailand. Hundreds of Burmese people recently gathered outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, joining their home country in the largest anti-coup demonstration in over 10 years.
Last week’s coup saw Aung San Suu Kyi‘s house arrest, after being voted in officially as a State Counsellor in a landslide democratic victory for the National League for Democracy on November 8, 2020. Her arrest now comes after being accused of illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios.
Her supporters say the reason for the arrest is bogus and are challenging the coup that has brought a halt to a unstable 10 year road to democracy. Anti-coup clashes on the streets of Myanmar have led to a woman being shot and critically wounded in which the USA and UN condemned the military’s use of force against the protesters. That woman, according to her doctors, is not expected to survive. One youth leader, Esther Ze Naw, says those who are against the coup cannot stay quiet.
“If there is bloodshed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take over the country.”
Thousands of demonstrators took to the main city of Yangon, or Rangoon, which included hundreds of government workers and a group of policemen from the eastern Kayah state. The large protests have prompted the military to issue a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings in the state’s larger cities.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Myanmar
Thailand News Today | Thailand fallout from Burmese coup | February 3
With potential sanctions and boycotts against Myanmar likely following the military coup, the Thai-Myanmar Business Council says Thai investors are concerned their businesses in the neighbouring country will be affected.
As for now, it’s unclear what effect the coup will have on Thai-owned businesses in Myanmar. The country’s economy, already battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to slow down with foreshadowed sanctions from a number of nations. The US has already threatened sanctions against Myanmar.
A court has rejected a police request to further detain 2 of the 3 activists arrested following a protest at the Burmese embassy in Bangkok on Monday. Thai and Burmese activists gathered to protest the military coup in Myanmar and the detention of several government figures, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
Police arrested 3 suspects in total. Suspects can only be held for up to 48 hours without a court order, so police had submitted a request to detain 2 of the arrested men until February 13. They have been accused of throwing weapons, including smoke grenades, at officers attempting to disperse the protests. Both have also been charged with illegal assembly, provoking unrest, and violating the emergency decree and the Disease Control Act. The third suspect was arrested for using loudspeakers without permission.
The court questioned the 2 men via video link before rejecting the police request to detain them for further questioning.
50 and 60 protesters gathered outside the Burmese embassy last Monday, following the early morning Burmese Army coup, and when officers tried to disperse them, they were attacked with missiles that included smoke bombs, bricks, and rocks. Police report that 14 officers were injured.
Pattaya City has launched the “Welcome Back Pattaya” campaign to lure tourists back to the city as Covid-19 situation keeps improving… much to the relief of the local traders. The campaign aims to attract domestic tourists and is expected to boost the local economy after many businesses in the province were ordered to close last month.
Schools, entertainment venues, gyms, pools among others were allowed to reopen on Monday. Travel restrictions for people entering the province were also lifted.
Health officials in the central province of Samut Sakhon have taken the unprecedented step of sealing off 7 factories, where 40,000 migrant labourers live and work, until at least the end of February. The action is aimed to halt the spread of Covid-19 from the coastal seafood market hotzone. Over 9,000 infections have been found in those 7 factories, which have already been restricted for some time.
Nearly all of the fish markets and factories in Samut Sakhon, which has recorded around 12,000 cases of the virus, have also been sealed off. The public health department says there is little indication that transmission has spread to the wider Samut Sakhon community.
A former assistant manager of a local bank branch in Pattaya is currently under arrest after he allegedly scammed numerous foreigners and Thais into a dodgy investment scheme, using invalid documents to fake transactions.
Around a dozen foreigners have so far filed a complaint with the Pattaya City Police against the bank branch’s former assistant manager Chaisit Sappermphool on fraud charges. At this stage of the investigation the local police say there are millions of baht involved and up to 400 victims in the scam.
The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital is calling on Thai people to have faith in Covid-19 vaccines and cooperate with efforts to halt the spread of the virus. Dr. Prasit Watanapa says Thailand needs to build up herd immunity if the virus is to be suppressed. With over 100 million people now vaccinated worldwide, Prasit used his broadcast to update Thais on results so far.
He says early findings give cause for optimism, with a decrease in the number of new cases and less harmful side-effects from vaccines. A number of countries have now embarked on huge vaccination programs, with Israel leading the way. The US has so far vaccinated nearly 7% of its population, the UK has vaccinated nearly 13%, while Israel has vaccinated a massive 34% of its population to date.
Police arrested 3 people on drug charges and seized more than 2 million methamphetamine pills in busts in Saraburi and Phetchabun. The suspects were allegedly involved in a major illegal drug operation related to major cases in Bangkok and allegedly smuggled drugs from Laos to the border province Loei. Police say another suspect is on the run.
The suspects allegedly admitted to transporting the drugs, earning 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht each time. Police say they seized 2.1 million methamphetamine pills, a 9mm pistol and a pickup truck, which police say was used to transport the drugs.
795 new Covid-19 infections have been announced over the past 24 hours – 783 local infections and 12 imported – raising Thailand’s total to 21,249 since the start of the outbreak….tripling the country’s total over the past 6 weeks.
Of the 783 local infections, 759 new cases were found in communities of Samut Sakhon province, and 24 others were detected in hospitals.
The cases from Samut Sakhon comprised 662 Burmese migrants, 92 Thais, 3 Cambodians and 2 Lao people.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
What’s happening in Myanmar? The background noise that led to an Army coup
Myanmar’s military has assumed control of the country in a coup in the early hours of Monday, February 1st.
It wasn’t a total surprise as some of the Military’s leaders had been huffing and puffing out load about the November general elections when Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won all but 33 seats of the 476 seat national parliament. A landslide by any measure.
State counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate, and several other NLD leaders were arrested in early-morning raids, conducted with military precision. It was a bloodless coup by the generals complained of election fraud in the November 8 election. They cited alleged evidence in their reasons for the coup. None has been presented to the Burmese people at this time.
The Army say they will take control for 12 months under emergency powers granted to them in the county’s constitution… a constitution cobbled together by the generals to ensure they never really lost a grip on the control levers.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
Pro-democracy activists planning another rally after prosecution delayed
Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
What can you cook up from a 7-11? l Chef Kai Kauder | VIDEO
Monk’s image on American brand shirt draws criticism from Thai Buddhists
Government crackdown on foreigners teaching without work permits
Australians wake up to Facebook news blackout
Traders at 2 Pathum Thani markets unhappy with extended closure order
PM hits back at criticism of vaccine rollout, threatens to hold critics responsible for delays
Some Thai Airways employees accused of faking death certificates for funeral allowances
Thailand News Today | PM parliamentary rebuke, ‘OnlyFans’ Covid alternative | February 17
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Turbulence ahead for Thailand’s aviation industry | VIDEO
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
UPDATE: SPM Shopping Mall Scam – do you know someone involved? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
- Insurgency3 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Thailand3 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Thailand19 hours ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic