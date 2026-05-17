SRT warns of delays after freight train hits bus near Asok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Eight people were killed and 32 others injured after a freight train crashed into a public bus near Bangkok’s Asok-Din Daeng intersection yesterday afternoon, sparking a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) confirmed that freight train No. 2126, running from Laem Chabang Port to Bang Sue, struck an air-conditioned route 23 bus at a level crossing near Makkasan Airport Rail Link station at 3.41pm. The collision occurred between Khlong Tan and Makkasan stations.

SRT has coordinated with firefighting and rescue teams to contain the blaze and assist those affected. Damage assessments are ongoing, and the SRT Safety Centre is overseeing coordination and monitoring the situation. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident and fire, with updates to be communicated to the public continuously.

The collision disrupted multiple train services:

Ordinary train 277 from Hua Lamphong to Kabin Buri arrived at Makkasan at 3.44pm and is awaiting clearance.

Suburban train 379 from Bangkok to Chachoengsao Junction, due at 4.35pm, is delayed.

Special suburban train 391 from Bangkok to Chachoengsao Junction, due at 4.55pm, is also delayed.

Ordinary train 282 from Kabin Buri to Bangkok arrived at Hua Mak at 4.38pm, six minutes late, and is awaiting clearance.

Ordinary train 284 from Chuk Samet to Bangkok reached Hua Mak at 5.36pm on schedule but is awaiting clearance.

Suburban train 371 from Bangkok to Prachin Buri, due at 5.40pm, is delayed.

Some passengers may need to transfer services. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) is offering bus transport from Bangkok station to Hua Mak station to allow onward travel, with SRT staff on hand to assist throughout.

SRT has pledged maximum support and relief for those affected.

Passengers can check real-time train schedules at https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3. For information or assistance, contact the SRT Safety Centre at 02 272 5068 or 097 070 1978, or call the 24-hour hotline at 1690.